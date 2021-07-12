The missing router features for eggjs

Install

$ npm i egg-router-plus --save

Then mount plugin:

exports.routerPlus = { enable : true , package : 'egg-router-plus' , };

Features

load app/router/**/*.js

this plugin will auto load router define at app/router/**/*.js .

Notice: all sub routers will be loaded before app/router.js , please ensure all the sub router definitions are not conflict(better to use app.router.namespace to create different namespaces for each sub router file).

app.router.namespace(prefix, ...middlewares);

prefix - {String}, the prefix string of sub router

- {String}, the prefix string of sub router middlewares - {...Function}, optional group middlewares

Support same as Router:

router.verb('path-match', app.controller.action);

router.verb('path-match', middleware1, ..., middlewareN, app.controller.action);

router.verb('router-name', 'path-match', app.controller.action);

router.verb('router-name', 'path-match', middleware1, ..., middlewareN, app.controller.action);

prefix and path are not allow to be regex , and prefix can't be '/'.

module .exports = app => { const subRouter = app.router.namespace( '/sub' ); subRouter.get( '/test' , app.controller.sub.test); subRouter.get( 'sub_upload' , '/upload' , app.controller.sub.upload); console .log(app.url( 'sub_upload' )); };

Every different prefix will bind to different router instance, and all the namespaces will sort by trie tree to ensure best match.

module .exports = app => { const apiRouter = app.router.namespace( '/api' ); const apiWebRouter = app.router.namespace( '/api/web' ); const apiWebAdminRouter = app.router.namespace( '/api/web/admin' ); apiRouter.get( '/:a/:b/:c' , controller.api.one); apiWebRouter.get( '/:a/:b' , controller.api.two); apiWebAdminRouter.get( '/:a' , controller.api.three); };

Known issues

sub redirect is not support, use app.router.redirect() or redirect to a named router.

const subRouter = app.router.namespace( '/sub' ); subRouter.redirect( '/go' , '/anyway' ); router.redirect( '/sub/go' , '/sub/anyway' ); subRouter.get( 'name_router' , '/anyway' , app.controller.sub.anyway); subRouter.redirect( '/sub/go_name' , 'name_router' );

