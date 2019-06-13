openbase logo
egg-redis

by eggjs
2.4.0 (see all)

redis plugin for egg

Readme

egg-redis

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

Redis client(support redis portocal) based on ioredis for egg framework

Install

$ npm i egg-redis --save

redis Plugin for egg, support egg application access to redis.

This plugin based on ioredis, if you want to know specific usage, you should refer to the document of ioredis.

Configuration

Change ${app_root}/config/plugin.js to enable redis plugin:

exports.redis = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-redis',
};

Configure redis information in ${app_root}/config/config.default.js:

Single Client

config.redis = {
  client: {
    port: 6379,          // Redis port
    host: '127.0.0.1',   // Redis host
    password: 'auth',
    db: 0,
  },
}

Multi Clients

config.redis = {
  clients: {
    foo: {                 // instanceName. See below
      port: 6379,          // Redis port
      host: '127.0.0.1',   // Redis host
      password: 'auth',
      db: 0,
    },
    bar: {
      port: 6379,
      host: '127.0.0.1',
      password: 'auth',
      db: 1,
    },
  }
}

Sentinel

config.redis = {
  client: {
    sentinels: [{          // Sentinel instances
      port: 26379,         // Sentinel port
      host: '127.0.0.1',   // Sentinel host
    }],
    name: 'mymaster',      // Master name
    password: 'auth',
    db: 0
  },
}

No password

Redis support no authentication access, but we are highly recommand you to use redis requirepass in redis.conf.


$vim /etc/redis/redis.conf

requirepass xxxxxxxxxx  // xxxxxxxxxx is your password

Because it may be cause security risk, refer:

If you want to access redis with no password, use password: null.

See ioredis API Documentation for all available options.

Customize ioredis version

egg-redis using ioredis@4 now, if you want to use other version of ioredis, you can pass the instance by config.redis.Redis:

// config/config.default.js
config.redis = {
  Redis: require('ioredis'), // customize ioredis version, only set when you needed
  client: {
    port: 6379,          // Redis port
    host: '127.0.0.1',   // Redis host
    password: 'auth',
    db: 0,
  },
}

weakDependent

config.redis = {
  client: {
    port: 6379,          // Redis port
    host: '127.0.0.1',   // Redis host
    password: 'auth',
    db: 0,
    weakDependent: true, // this redis instance won't block app start
  },
}

Usage

In controller, you can use app.redis to get the redis instance, check ioredis to see how to use.

// app/controller/home.js

module.exports = app => {
  return class HomeController extends app.Controller {
    async index() {
      const { ctx, app } = this;
      // set
      await app.redis.set('foo', 'bar');
      // get
      ctx.body = await app.redis.get('foo');
    }
  };
};

Multi Clients

If your Configure with multi clients, you can use app.redis.get(instanceName) to get the specific redis instance and use it like above.

// app/controller/home.js

module.exports = app => {
  return class HomeController extends app.Controller {
    async index() {
      const { ctx, app } = this;
      // set
      await app.redis.get('instance1').set('foo', 'bar');
      // get
      ctx.body = await app.redis.get('instance1').get('foo');
    }
  };
};

Clients Depend on Redis Cluster

Before you start to use Redis Cluster, please checkout the document first, especially confirm cluster-enabled yes in Redis Cluster configuration file.

In controller, you also can use app.redis to get the redis instance based on Redis Cluster.


// app/config/config.default.js

exports.redis = {
   client: {
     cluster: true,
     nodes: [{
       host: '127.0.0.1',
       port: '6379',
       family: 'user',
       password: 'password',
       db: 'db',
     }, {
       host: '127.0.0.1',
       port: '6380',
       family: 'user',
       password: 'password',
       db: 'db',
     }]
   },
};

// app/controller/home.js

module.exports = app => {
  return class HomeController extends app.Controller {
    async index() {
      const { ctx, app } = this;
      // set
      await app.redis.set('foo', 'bar');
      // get
      ctx.body = await app.redis.get('foo');
    }
  };
};

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

