Redis client(support redis portocal) based on ioredis for egg framework
$ npm i egg-redis --save
redis Plugin for egg, support egg application access to redis.
This plugin based on ioredis, if you want to know specific usage, you should refer to the document of ioredis.
Change
${app_root}/config/plugin.js to enable redis plugin:
exports.redis = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-redis',
};
Configure redis information in
${app_root}/config/config.default.js:
Single Client
config.redis = {
client: {
port: 6379, // Redis port
host: '127.0.0.1', // Redis host
password: 'auth',
db: 0,
},
}
Multi Clients
config.redis = {
clients: {
foo: { // instanceName. See below
port: 6379, // Redis port
host: '127.0.0.1', // Redis host
password: 'auth',
db: 0,
},
bar: {
port: 6379,
host: '127.0.0.1',
password: 'auth',
db: 1,
},
}
}
Sentinel
config.redis = {
client: {
sentinels: [{ // Sentinel instances
port: 26379, // Sentinel port
host: '127.0.0.1', // Sentinel host
}],
name: 'mymaster', // Master name
password: 'auth',
db: 0
},
}
No password
Redis support no authentication access, but we are highly recommand you to use redis
requirepass in
redis.conf.
$vim /etc/redis/redis.conf
requirepass xxxxxxxxxx // xxxxxxxxxx is your password
Because it may be cause security risk, refer:
If you want to access redis with no password, use
password: null.
See ioredis API Documentation for all available options.
ioredis version
egg-redis using ioredis@4 now, if you want to use other version of ioredis, you can pass the instance by
config.redis.Redis:
// config/config.default.js
config.redis = {
Redis: require('ioredis'), // customize ioredis version, only set when you needed
client: {
port: 6379, // Redis port
host: '127.0.0.1', // Redis host
password: 'auth',
db: 0,
},
}
weakDependent
config.redis = {
client: {
port: 6379, // Redis port
host: '127.0.0.1', // Redis host
password: 'auth',
db: 0,
weakDependent: true, // this redis instance won't block app start
},
}
In controller, you can use
app.redis to get the redis instance, check ioredis to see how to use.
// app/controller/home.js
module.exports = app => {
return class HomeController extends app.Controller {
async index() {
const { ctx, app } = this;
// set
await app.redis.set('foo', 'bar');
// get
ctx.body = await app.redis.get('foo');
}
};
};
If your Configure with multi clients, you can use
app.redis.get(instanceName) to get the specific redis instance and use it like above.
// app/controller/home.js
module.exports = app => {
return class HomeController extends app.Controller {
async index() {
const { ctx, app } = this;
// set
await app.redis.get('instance1').set('foo', 'bar');
// get
ctx.body = await app.redis.get('instance1').get('foo');
}
};
};
Before you start to use Redis Cluster, please checkout the document first, especially confirm
cluster-enabled yes in Redis Cluster configuration file.
In controller, you also can use
app.redis to get the redis instance based on Redis Cluster.
// app/config/config.default.js
exports.redis = {
client: {
cluster: true,
nodes: [{
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: '6379',
family: 'user',
password: 'password',
db: 'db',
}, {
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: '6380',
family: 'user',
password: 'password',
db: 'db',
}]
},
};
// app/controller/home.js
module.exports = app => {
return class HomeController extends app.Controller {
async index() {
const { ctx, app } = this;
// set
await app.redis.set('foo', 'bar');
// get
ctx.body = await app.redis.get('foo');
}
};
};
Please open an issue here.