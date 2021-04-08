$ npm install egg-path-matching
const pathMatching = require('egg-path-matching');
const options = {
ignore: '/api', // string will use parsed by path-to-regexp
// support regexp
ignore: /^\/api/,
// support function
ignore: ctx => ctx.path.startsWith('/api'),
// support Array
ignore: [ ctx => ctx.path.startsWith('/api'), /^\/foo$/, '/bar'],
// support match or ignore
match: '/api',
};
const match = pathMatching(options);
assert(match({ path: '/api' }) === true);
assert(match({ path: '/api/hello' }) === true);
assert(match({ path: '/api' }) === true);
match {String | RegExp | Function | Array} - if request path hit
options.match, will return true, otherwise will return false.
ignore {String | RegExp | Function | Array} - if request path hit
options.ignore, will return false, otherwise will return true.
ignore and
match can not both be presented. and if neither
ignore nor
match presented, the new function will always return true.