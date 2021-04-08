Installation

$ npm install egg-path-matching

Usage

const pathMatching = require ( 'egg-path-matching' ); const options = { ignore : '/api' , ignore : /^\/api/ , ignore : ctx => ctx.path.startsWith( '/api' ), ignore : [ ctx => ctx.path.startsWith( '/api' ), /^\/foo$/, '/bar' ], match : '/api' , }; const match = pathMatching(options); assert(match({ path : '/api' }) === true ); assert(match({ path : '/api/hello' }) === true ); assert(match({ path : '/api' }) === true );

options

match {String | RegExp | Function | Array} - if request path hit options.match , will return true, otherwise will return false.

{String | RegExp | Function | Array} - if request path hit , will return true, otherwise will return false. ignore {String | RegExp | Function | Array} - if request path hit options.ignore , will return false, otherwise will return true.

ignore and match can not both be presented. and if neither ignore nor match presented, the new function will always return true.

License

MIT