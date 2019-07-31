$ npm i egg-passport --save
$ npm i egg-passport-local --save
Note: also need egg-passport .
// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.passport = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-passport',
};
exports.passportLocal = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-passport-local',
};
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.passportLocal = {
// usernameField: 'username',
// passwordField: 'password',
};
The available options are:
usernameField - Optional, defaults to
username
passwordField - Optional, defaults to
password
Both fields define the name of the properties in the POST body that are sent to the server.
see config/config.default.js for more detail.
after login successful, we can redirect to origin url by using
ctx.session.returnTo before go to login page, for example:
ctx.session.returnTo = ctx.path;
see fixture for more detail.
// ./controller/home.js
class HomeController extends Controller {
async index() {
const ctx = this.ctx;
ctx.body = `
<div>
<h2>${ctx.path}</h2>
<a href="/admin">admin</a>
</div>
`;
}
async admin() {
const { ctx } = this;
if (ctx.isAuthenticated()) {
// show user info
} else {
// redirect to origin url by ctx.session.returnTo
ctx.session.returnTo = ctx.path;
await ctx.render('login.html');
}
}
async logout() {
const ctx = this.ctx;
ctx.logout();
ctx.redirect(ctx.get('referer') || '/');
}
}
// router.js
module.exports = app => {
app.router.get('/', 'home.render');
app.router.get('/admin', 'home.admin');
const localStrategy = app.passport.authenticate('local');
app.router.post('/passport/local', localStrategy);
app.router.get('/logout', 'user.logout');
};
see passport example for more detail.
Please open an issue here.