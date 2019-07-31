Install

$ npm i egg-passport --save $ npm i egg-passport-local --save

Note: also need egg-passport .

Usage

exports.passport = { enable : true , package : 'egg-passport' , }; exports.passportLocal = { enable : true , package : 'egg-passport-local' , };

Configuration

exports.passportLocal = { };

The available options are:

usernameField - Optional, defaults to username

- Optional, defaults to passwordField - Optional, defaults to password

Both fields define the name of the properties in the POST body that are sent to the server.

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

after login successful, we can redirect to origin url by using ctx.session.returnTo before go to login page, for example:

ctx.session.returnTo = ctx.path;

Example

see fixture for more detail.

class HomeController extends Controller { async index() { const ctx = this .ctx; ctx.body = ` <div> <h2> ${ctx.path} </h2> <a href="/admin">admin</a> </div> ` ; } async admin() { const { ctx } = this ; if (ctx.isAuthenticated()) { } else { ctx.session.returnTo = ctx.path; await ctx.render( 'login.html' ); } } async logout() { const ctx = this .ctx; ctx.logout(); ctx.redirect(ctx.get( 'referer' ) || '/' ); } }

module .exports = app => { app.router.get( '/' , 'home.render' ); app.router.get( '/admin' , 'home.admin' ); const localStrategy = app.passport.authenticate( 'local' ); app.router.post( '/passport/local' , localStrategy); app.router.get( '/logout' , 'user.logout' ); };

see passport example for more detail.

