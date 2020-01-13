passport plugin for egg, base on passportjs.

Install

$ npm i egg-passport

Usage

enable passport plugin

exports.passport = { enable : true , package : 'egg-passport' , };

Using Github and Twitter strategy

exports.passportGithub = { key : 'my oauth2 clientID' , secret : 'my oauth2 clientSecret' , }; exports.passportTwitter = { key : 'my oauth1 consumerKey' , secret : 'my oauth1 consumerSecret' , };

Authenticate Requests

Use app.passport.mount(strategy[, options]) , specifying the 'github' and 'twitter' strategy, to authenticate requests.

module .exports = app => { app.get( '/' , 'home.index' ); app.passport.mount( 'github' ); app.passport.mount( 'twitter' , { loginURL : '/account/twitter' , successRedirect : '/' , }); };

Verify and store user

Use app.passport.verify(async (ctx, user) => {}) hook:

module .exports = app => { app.passport.verify( async (ctx, user) => { assert(user.provider, 'user.provider should exists' ); assert(user.id, 'user.id should exists' ); const auth = await ctx.model.Authorization.findOne({ uid : user.id, provider : user.provider, }); const existsUser = await ctx.model.User.findOne({ id : auth.user_id }); if (existsUser) { return existsUser; } const newUser = await ctx.service.user.register(user); return newUser; }); };

How to develop an egg-passport-${provider} plugin

See example: egg-passport-twitter.

Plugin dependencies on egg-passport to use app.passport APIs.

{ "eggPlugin" : { "name" : "passportTwitter" , "dependencies" : [ "passport" ] }, }

Define config and set default values

Must use key and secret instead of consumerKey|clientID and consumerSecret|clientSecret .

exports.passportTwitter: { key : '' , secret : '' , callbackURL : '/passport/twitter/callback' , };

Init Strategy in app.js and format user in verify callback

const debug = require ( 'debug' )( 'egg-passport-twitter' ); const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const Strategy = require ( 'passport-twitter' ).Strategy; module .exports = app => { const config = app.config.passportTwitter; config.passReqToCallback = true ; assert(config.key, '[egg-passport-twitter] config.passportTwitter.key required' ); assert(config.secret, '[egg-passport-twitter] config.passportTwitter.secret required' ); config.consumerKey = config.key; config.consumerSecret = config.secret; app.passport.use( 'twitter' , new Strategy(config, (req, token, tokenSecret, params, profile, done) => { const user = { provider : 'twitter' , id : profile.id, name : profile.username, displayName : profile.displayName, photo : profile.photos && profile.photos[ 0 ] && profile.photos[ 0 ].value, token, tokenSecret, params, profile, }; debug( '%s %s get user: %j' , req.method, req.url, user); app.passport.doVerify(req, user, done); })); };

That's all!

APIs

extent application

app.passport.mount(strategy, options) : Mount the login and the login callback routers to use the given strategy .

: Mount the login and the login callback routers to use the given . app.passport.authenticate(strategy, options) : Create a middleware that will authorize a third-party account using the given strategy name, with optional options .

: Create a middleware that will authorize a third-party account using the given name, with optional . app.passport.verify(handler) : Verify authenticated user

: Verify authenticated user app.passport.serializeUser(handler) : Serialize user before store into session

: Serialize user before store into session app.passport.deserializeUser(handler) : Deserialize user after restore from session

extend context

ctx.user : get the current authenticated user

: get the current authenticated user ctx.isAuthenticated() : Test if request is authenticated

: Test if request is authenticated * ctx.login(user[, options]) : Initiate a login session for user .

: Initiate a login session for . ctx.logout() : Terminate an existing login session

Unit Tests

This plugin has includes some mock methods to helper you writing unit tests more conveniently.

app.mockUser([user]) : Mock an authenticated user

const mm = require ( 'egg-mock' ); describe( 'mock user demo' , () => { let app; before( () => { app = mm.app(); return app.ready(); }); after( () => app.close()); afterEach(mm.restore); it( 'should show authenticated user info' , () => { app.mockUser(); return request(app.callback()) .get( '/' ) .expect( /user name: mock_name/ ) .expect( 200 ); }); });

app.mockUserContext([user]) : Mock a context instance with authenticated user

it( 'should get authenticated user and call service' , async () => { const ctx = app.mockUserContext(); const result = await ctx.service.findUser({ id : ctx.user.id }); assert(result.user.id === ctx.user.id); });

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT