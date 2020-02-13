OSS plugin for egg

Install

$ npm i egg-oss

Configration

To enable oss plugin, you should change ${baseDir}/config/plugin.js

exports.oss = { enable : true , package : 'egg-oss' , };

Then fill in nessary information like OSS's bucket , accessKeyId , accessKeySecret in ${baseDir}/config/config.{env}.js

Mention, egg-oss support normal oss client and oss cluster client, based on ali-oss:

exports.oss = { client : { accessKeyId : 'your access key' , accessKeySecret : 'your access secret' , bucket : 'your bucket name' , endpoint : 'oss-cn-hongkong.aliyuncs.com' , timeout : '60s' , }, }; exports.oss = { client : { cluster : [{ endpoint : 'host1' , accessKeyId : 'id1' , accessKeySecret : 'secret1' , }, { endpoint : 'host2' , accessKeyId : 'id2' , accessKeySecret : 'secret2' , }], schedule : 'masterSlave' , timeout : '60s' , }, }; exports.oss = { client : { sts : true , accessKeyId : 'your access key' , accessKeySecret : 'your access secret' , }, };

Init in egg agent, default is false :

exports.oss = { useAgent : true , };

Usage

You can aquire oss instance on app or ctx .

The example below will upload file to oss using the file mode of egg-multipart.

const path = require ( 'path' ); const Controller = require ( 'egg' ).Controller; const fs = require ( 'mz/fs' ); module .exports = class extends Controller { async upload() { const ctx = this .ctx; const file = ctx.request.files[ 0 ]; const name = 'egg-oss-demo/' + path.basename(file.filename); let result; try { result = await ctx.oss.put(name, file.filepath); } finally { await fs.unlink(file.filepath); } if (result) { console .log( 'get oss object: %j' , object); ctx.unsafeRedirect(result.url); } else { ctx.body = 'please select a file to upload！' ; } } };

To learn OSS client API, please check oss document。

Create one more OSS buckets

Some application need to access more than one oss bucket, then you need to configure oss.clients , and you can create new oss instance dynamicly by app.oss.createInstance(config) .

${appdir}/config/config.default.js

exports.oss = { clients : { bucket1 : { bucket : 'bucket1' , }, bucket2 : { bucket : 'bucket2' , }, }, default : { endpoint : '' , accessKeyId : '' , accessKeySecret : '' , }, }; exports.bucket3 = { bucket : 'bucket3' , };

${appdir}/config/plugin.js

exports.oss = true ;

${appdir}/app.js

module .exports = function ( app ) { const bucket1 = app.oss.get( 'bucket1' ); const bucket2 = app.oss.get( 'bucket2' ); const bucket3 = app.oss.createInstance(app.config.bucket3); }

Development

Create .env file for environment that testcase need.

ALI_SDK_OSS_REGION =oss-cn-hangzhou ALI_SDK_OSS_ENDPOINT =http://oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com ALI_SDK_OSS_ID = ALI_SDK_OSS_SECRET = ALI_SDK_OSS_BUCKET = ALI_SDK_STS_ID = ALI_SDK_STS_SECRET = ALI_SDK_STS_BUCKET = ALI_SDK_STS_ROLE =

And run npm test

The key is saved in link (ask @popomore), you can change the key by run scripts/gen_env.sh .

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT