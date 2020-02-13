openbase logo
Readme

egg-oss

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

OSS plugin for egg

Install

$ npm i egg-oss

Configration

To enable oss plugin, you should change ${baseDir}/config/plugin.js

// config/plugin.js
exports.oss = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-oss',
};

Then fill in nessary information like OSS's bucket, accessKeyId, accessKeySecret in ${baseDir}/config/config.{env}.js

Mention, egg-oss support normal oss client and oss cluster client, based on ali-oss:

// normal oss bucket
exports.oss = {
  client: {
    accessKeyId: 'your access key',
    accessKeySecret: 'your access secret',
    bucket: 'your bucket name',
    endpoint: 'oss-cn-hongkong.aliyuncs.com',
    timeout: '60s',
  },
};

// cluster oss bucket
// need to config all bucket information under cluster
exports.oss = {
  client: {
    cluster: [{
      endpoint: 'host1',
      accessKeyId: 'id1',
      accessKeySecret: 'secret1',
    }, {
      endpoint: 'host2',
      accessKeyId: 'id2',
      accessKeySecret: 'secret2',
    }],
    schedule: 'masterSlave', //default is `roundRobin`
    timeout: '60s',
  },
};

// if config.sts == true, oss will create STS client
exports.oss = {
  client: {
    sts: true,
    accessKeyId: 'your access key',
    accessKeySecret: 'your access secret',
  },
};

Init in egg agent, default is false:

exports.oss = {
  useAgent: true,
};

Usage

You can aquire oss instance on app or ctx.

The example below will upload file to oss using the file mode of egg-multipart.

const path = require('path');
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;
const fs = require('mz/fs');

// upload a file in controller
module.exports = class extends Controller {
  async upload() {
    const ctx = this.ctx;

    const file = ctx.request.files[0];
    const name = 'egg-oss-demo/' + path.basename(file.filename);
    let result;
    try {
      result = await ctx.oss.put(name, file.filepath);
    } finally {
      await fs.unlink(file.filepath);
    }

    if (result) {
      console.log('get oss object: %j', object);
      ctx.unsafeRedirect(result.url);
    } else {
      ctx.body = 'please select a file to upload！';
    }
  }
};

To learn OSS client API, please check oss document

Create one more OSS buckets

Some application need to access more than one oss bucket, then you need to configure oss.clients, and you can create new oss instance dynamicly by app.oss.createInstance(config).

  • ${appdir}/config/config.default.js
exports.oss = {
  clients: {
    bucket1: {
      bucket: 'bucket1',
    },
    bucket2: {
      bucket: 'bucket2',
    },
  },
  // shared by client, clients and createInstance
  default: {
    endpoint: '',
    accessKeyId: '',
    accessKeySecret: '',
  },
};

exports.bucket3 = {
  bucket: 'bucket3',
};
  • ${appdir}/config/plugin.js
exports.oss = true;
  • ${appdir}/app.js
module.exports = function (app) {
  const bucket1 = app.oss.get('bucket1');
  const bucket2 = app.oss.get('bucket2');
  // it will merge app.config.bucket3 and app.config.oss.default
  const bucket3 = app.oss.createInstance(app.config.bucket3);
}

Development

Create .env file for environment that testcase need.

ALI_SDK_OSS_REGION=oss-cn-hangzhou
ALI_SDK_OSS_ENDPOINT=http://oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com
ALI_SDK_OSS_ID=
ALI_SDK_OSS_SECRET=
ALI_SDK_OSS_BUCKET=
ALI_SDK_STS_ID=
ALI_SDK_STS_SECRET=
ALI_SDK_STS_BUCKET=
ALI_SDK_STS_ROLE=

And run npm test

The key is saved in link (ask @popomore), you can change the key by run scripts/gen_env.sh.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

