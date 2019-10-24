Default error handling plugin for egg.
$ npm i egg-onerror
egg-onerror is on by default in egg. But you still can configure its properties to fits your scenarios.
errorPageUrl: String or Function - If user request html pages in production environment and unexpected error happened, it will redirect user to
errorPageUrl.
accepts: Function - detect user's request accpet
json or
html.
all: Function - customize error handler, if
all present, negotiation will be ignored.
html: Function - customize html error handler.
text: Function - customize text error handler.
json: Function - customize json error handler.
jsonp: Function - customize jsonp error handler.
// config.default.js
// errorPageUrl support funtion
exports.onerror = {
errorPageUrl: (err, ctx) => ctx.errorPageUrl || '/500',
};
// an accept detect function that mark all request with `x-requested-with=XMLHttpRequest` header accepts json.
function accepts(ctx) {
if (ctx.get('x-requested-with') === 'XMLHttpRequest') return 'json';
return 'html';
}
