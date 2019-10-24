Default error handling plugin for egg.

Install

$ npm i egg-onerror

Usage

egg-onerror is on by default in egg. But you still can configure its properties to fits your scenarios.

errorPageUrl: String or Function - If user request html pages in production environment and unexpected error happened, it will redirect user to errorPageUrl .

- If user request html pages in production environment and unexpected error happened, it will redirect user to . accepts: Function - detect user's request accpet json or html .

- detect user's request accpet or . all: Function - customize error handler, if all present, negotiation will be ignored.

- customize error handler, if present, negotiation will be ignored. html: Function - customize html error handler.

- customize html error handler. text: Function - customize text error handler.

- customize text error handler. json: Function - customize json error handler.

- customize json error handler. jsonp: Function - customize jsonp error handler.

exports.onerror = { errorPageUrl : ( err, ctx ) => ctx.errorPageUrl || '/500' , }; function accepts ( ctx ) { if (ctx.get( 'x-requested-with' ) === 'XMLHttpRequest' ) return 'json' ; return 'html' ; }

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT