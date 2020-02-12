Chinese Example | 中文样例教程(注意：文章里使用的是该插件 v1.x 版本，部分 API 名称有变化，主要流程一致)

egg-oauth2-server is a module that easily adds oauth2 capability to egg-based servers.

egg 2.x use egg-oauth2-server latest (Node >= 8.0.0)

egg 1.x use egg-oauth2-server 2.0.x (Node >= 6.0.0)

Install

$ npm i egg-oauth2-server --save

Usage

exports.oAuth2Server = { enable : true , package : 'egg-oauth2-server' , }; app.all( '/user/token' , app.oAuth2Server.token()); app.get( '/user/authorize' , app.oAuth2Server.authorize(), 'user.code' ); app.get( '/user/authenticate' , app.oAuth2Server.authenticate(), 'user.authenticate' );

module .exports = config => { const exports = {}; exports.oAuth2Server = { debug : config.env === 'local' , grants : [ 'password' ], }; return exports; };

See test/fixtures/apps/oauth2-server-test/config/config.unittest.js for reference.

; module .exports = app => { class Model { constructor (ctx) {} async getClient(clientId, clientSecret) {} async getUser(username, password) {} async saveAuthorizationCode(code, client, user) {} async getAuthorizationCode(authorizationCode) {} async revokeAuthorizationCode(code) {} async saveToken(token, client, user) {} async getAccessToken(bearerToken) {} async revokeToken(token) {} } return Model; };

For full description, check out https://www.npmjs.com/package/oauth2-server.

Examples

A simple password-mode OAuth 2.0 server. Full code at test/fixtures/apps/oauth2-server-test/app/extend/oauth.js

password mode app.oauth.token() lifecycle

getClient --> getUser --> saveToken

password mode app.oauth.authenticate() lifecycle

Only getAccessToken

authorization_code mode app.oauth.authorize() lifecycle

getClient --> getUser --> saveAuthorizationCode

authorization_code mode app.oauth.token() lifecycle

getClient --> getAuthorizationCode --> revokeAuthorizationCode --> saveToken

authorization_code mode app.oauth.authenticate() lifecycle

Only getAccessToken

License

MIT