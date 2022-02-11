Aliyun rds client(support mysql portocal) for egg framework

Install

$ npm i egg-mysql --save

MySQL Plugin for egg, support egg application access to MySQL database.

This plugin based on ali-rds, if you want to know specific usage, you should refer to the document of ali-rds.

Configuration

Change ${app_root}/config/plugin.js to enable MySQL plugin:

exports.mysql = { enable : true , package : 'egg-mysql' , };

Configure database information in ${app_root}/config/config.default.js :

Simple database instance

exports.mysql = { client : { host : 'mysql.com' , port : '3306' , user : 'test_user' , password : 'test_password' , database : 'test' , }, app : true , agent : false , };

Usage:

app.mysql.query(sql, values);

Multiple database instance

exports.mysql = { clients : { db1 : { host : 'mysql.com' , port : '3306' , user : 'test_user' , password : 'test_password' , database : 'test' , }, }, default : { }, app : true , agent : false , };

Usage:

const client1 = app.mysql.get( 'db1' ); client1.query(sql, values); const client2 = app.mysql.get( 'db2' ); client2.query(sql, values);

CRUD user guide

Create

const result = yield app.mysql.insert( 'posts' , { title : 'Hello World' }); const insertSuccess = result.affectedRows === 1 ;

Read

const post = yield app.mysql.get( 'posts' , { id : 12 }); const results = yield app.mysql.select( 'posts' ,{ where : { status : 'draft' }, orders : [[ 'created_at' , 'desc' ], [ 'id' , 'desc' ]], limit : 10 , offset : 0 });

const row = { id : 123 , name : 'fengmk2' , otherField : 'other field value' , modifiedAt : app.mysql.literals.now, }; const result = yield app.mysql.update( 'posts' , row); const updateSuccess = result.affectedRows === 1 ;

Delete

const result = yield app.mysql.delete( 'table-name' , { name : 'fengmk2' });

Transaction

Manual control

adventage: beginTransaction , commit or rollback can be completely under control by developer

, or can be completely under control by developer disadventage: more handwritten code, Forgot catching error or cleanup will lead to serious bug.

const conn = yield app.mysql.beginTransaction(); try { yield conn.insert(table, row1); yield conn.update(table, row2); yield conn.commit(); } catch (err) { yield conn.rollback(); throw err; }

Automatic control: Transaction with scope

API： *beginTransactionScope(scope, ctx) scope : A generatorFunction which will execute all sqls of this transaction. ctx : The context object of current request, it will ensures that even in the case of a nested transaction, there is only one active transaction in a request at the same time.

adventage: easy to use, as if there is no transaction in your code.

disadvantage: all transation will be successful or failed, cannot control precisely

const result = yield app.mysql.beginTransactionScope( function * ( conn ) { yield conn.insert(table, row1); yield conn.update(table, row2); return { success : true }; }, ctx);

Advance

Custom SQL splicing

const results = yield app.mysql.query( 'update posts set hits = (hits + ?) where id = ?' , [ 1 , postId]);

Literal

If you want to call literals or functions in mysql , you can use Literal .

Inner Literal

NOW(): The database system time, you can obtain by app.mysql.literals.now .

yield app.mysql.insert(table, { create_time : app.mysql.literals.now });

Custom literal

The following demo showed how to call CONCAT(s1, ...sn) funtion in mysql to do string splicing.

const Literal = app.mysql.literals.Literal; const first = 'James' ; const last = 'Bond' ; yield app.mysql.insert(table, { id : 123 , fullname : new Literal( `CONCAT(" ${first} ", " ${last} "` ), });

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

