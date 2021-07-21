openbase logo
egg-multipart

by eggjs
2.13.1 (see all)

multipart plugin for egg

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.8K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-multipart

Use co-busboy to upload file by streaming and process it without save to disk(using the stream mode).

Just use ctx.multipart() to got file stream, then pass to image processing liberary such as gm or upload to cloud storage such as oss.

Whitelist of file extensions

For security, if uploading file extension is not in white list, will response as 400 Bad request.

Default Whitelist:

const whitelist = [
  // images
  '.jpg', '.jpeg', // image/jpeg
  '.png', // image/png, image/x-png
  '.gif', // image/gif
  '.bmp', // image/bmp
  '.wbmp', // image/vnd.wap.wbmp
  '.webp',
  '.tif',
  '.psd',
  // text
  '.svg',
  '.js', '.jsx',
  '.json',
  '.css', '.less',
  '.html', '.htm',
  '.xml',
  // tar
  '.zip',
  '.gz', '.tgz', '.gzip',
  // video
  '.mp3',
  '.mp4',
  '.avi',
];

fileSize

The default fileSize that multipart can accept is 10mb. if you upload a large file, you should specify this config.

// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
  fileSize: '50mb',
};

Custom Config

Developer can custom additional file extensions:

// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
  // will append to whilelist
  fileExtensions: [
    '.foo',
    '.apk',
  ],
};

Can also override built-in whitelist, such as only allow png:

// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
  whitelist: [
    '.png',
  ],
};

Or by function：

exports.multipart = {
  whitelist: (filename) => [ '.png' ].includes(path.extname(filename) || '')
};

Note: if define whitelist, then fileExtensions will be ignored.

Examples

More examples please follow:

file mode: the easy way

If you don't know the Node.js Stream work, maybe you should use the file mode to get started.

The usage very similar to bodyParser.

  • ctx.request.body: Get all the multipart fields and values, except file.
  • ctx.request.files: Contains all file from the multipart request, it's an Array object.

WARNING: you should remove the temporary upload files after you use it, the async ctx.cleanupRequestFiles() method will be very helpful.

Enable file mode on config

You need to set config.multipart.mode = 'file' to enable file mode:

// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
  mode: 'file',
};

After file mode enable, egg will remove the old temporary files(don't include today's files) on 04:30 AM every day by default.

config.multipart = {
  mode: 'file',
  tmpdir: path.join(os.tmpdir(), 'egg-multipart-tmp', appInfo.name),
  cleanSchedule: {
    // run tmpdir clean job on every day 04:30 am
    // cron style see https://github.com/eggjs/egg-schedule#cron-style-scheduling
    cron: '0 30 4 * * *',
    disable: false,
  },
};

Default will use the last field which has same name, if need the all fields value, please set allowArrayField in config.

// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
  mode: 'file',
  allowArrayField: true,
};

Upload One File

<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
  title: <input name="title" />
  file: <input name="file" type="file" />
  <button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>

Controller which hanlder POST /upload:

// app/controller/upload.js
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;
const fs = require('mz/fs');

module.exports = class extends Controller {
  async upload() {
    const { ctx } = this;
    const file = ctx.request.files[0];
    const name = 'egg-multipart-test/' + path.basename(file.filename);
    let result;
    try {
      // process file or upload to cloud storage
      result = await ctx.oss.put(name, file.filepath);
    } finally {
      // remove tmp files and don't block the request's response
      // cleanupRequestFiles won't throw error even remove file io error happen
      ctx.cleanupRequestFiles();
      // remove tmp files before send response
      // await ctx.cleanupRequestFiles();
    }

    ctx.body = {
      url: result.url,
      // get all field values
      requestBody: ctx.request.body,
    };
  }
};

Upload Multiple Files

<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
  title: <input name="title" />
  file1: <input name="file1" type="file" />
  file2: <input name="file2" type="file" />
  <button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>

Controller which hanlder POST /upload:

// app/controller/upload.js
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;
const fs = require('mz/fs');

module.exports = class extends Controller {
  async upload() {
    const { ctx } = this;
    console.log(ctx.request.body);
    console.log('got %d files', ctx.request.files.length);
    for (const file of ctx.request.files) {
      console.log('field: ' + file.fieldname);
      console.log('filename: ' + file.filename);
      console.log('encoding: ' + file.encoding);
      console.log('mime: ' + file.mime);
      console.log('tmp filepath: ' + file.filepath);
      let result;
      try {
        // process file or upload to cloud storage
        result = await ctx.oss.put('egg-multipart-test/' + file.filename, file.filepath);
      } finally {
        // remove tmp files and don't block the request's response
        // cleanupRequestFiles won't throw error even remove file io error happen
        ctx.cleanupRequestFiles([ file ]);
      }
      console.log(result);
    }
  }
};

stream mode: the hard way

If you're well-known about know the Node.js Stream work, you should use the stream mode.

Upload One File

You can got upload stream by ctx.getFileStream*().

<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
  title: <input name="title" />
  file: <input name="file" type="file" />
  <button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>

Controller which hanlder POST /upload:

// app/controller/upload.js
const path = require('path');
const sendToWormhole = require('stream-wormhole');
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;

module.exports = class extends Controller {
  async upload() {
    const { ctx } = this;
    // file not exists will response 400 error
    const stream = await ctx.getFileStream();
    const name = 'egg-multipart-test/' + path.basename(stream.filename);
    // process file or upload to cloud storage
    const result = await ctx.oss.put(name, stream);

    ctx.body = {
      url: result.url,
      // process form fields by `stream.fields`
      fields: stream.fields,
    };
  }

  async uploadNotRequiredFile() {
    const { ctx } = this;
    // file not required
    const stream = await ctx.getFileStream({ requireFile: false });
    let result;
    if (stream.filename) {
      const name = 'egg-multipart-test/' + path.basename(stream.filename);
      // process file or upload to cloud storage
      const result = await ctx.oss.put(name, stream);
    } else {
      // must consume the empty stream
      await sendToWormhole(stream);
    }

    ctx.body = {
      url: result && result.url,
      // process form fields by `stream.fields`
      fields: stream.fields,
    };
  }
};

Upload Multiple Files

<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
  title: <input name="title" />
  file1: <input name="file1" type="file" />
  file2: <input name="file2" type="file" />
  <button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>

Controller which hanlder POST /upload:

// app/controller/upload.js
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;

module.exports = class extends Controller {
  async upload() {
    const { ctx } = this;
    const parts = ctx.multipart();
    let part;
    while ((part = await parts()) != null) {
      if (part.length) {
        // arrays are busboy fields
        console.log('field: ' + part[0]);
        console.log('value: ' + part[1]);
        console.log('valueTruncated: ' + part[2]);
        console.log('fieldnameTruncated: ' + part[3]);
      } else {
        if (!part.filename) {
          // user click `upload` before choose a file,
          // `part` will be file stream, but `part.filename` is empty
          // must handler this, such as log error.
          continue;
        }
        // otherwise, it's a stream
        console.log('field: ' + part.fieldname);
        console.log('filename: ' + part.filename);
        console.log('encoding: ' + part.encoding);
        console.log('mime: ' + part.mime);
        const result = await ctx.oss.put('egg-multipart-test/' + part.filename, part);
        console.log(result);
      }
    }
    console.log('and we are done parsing the form!');
  }
};

Support file and stream mode in the same time

If the default mode is stream, use the fileModeMatch options to match the request urls switch to file mode.

config.multipart = {
  mode: 'stream',
  // let POST /upload_file request use the file mode, other requests use the stream mode.
  fileModeMatch: /^\/upload_file$/,
  // or glob
  // fileModeMatch: '/upload_file',
};

NOTICE: fileModeMatch options only work on stream mode.

License

MIT

