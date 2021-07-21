Use co-busboy to upload file by streaming and
process it without save to disk(using the
stream mode).
Just use
ctx.multipart() to got file stream, then pass to image processing liberary such as
gm or upload to cloud storage such as
oss.
For security, if uploading file extension is not in white list, will response as
400 Bad request.
Default Whitelist:
const whitelist = [
// images
'.jpg', '.jpeg', // image/jpeg
'.png', // image/png, image/x-png
'.gif', // image/gif
'.bmp', // image/bmp
'.wbmp', // image/vnd.wap.wbmp
'.webp',
'.tif',
'.psd',
// text
'.svg',
'.js', '.jsx',
'.json',
'.css', '.less',
'.html', '.htm',
'.xml',
// tar
'.zip',
'.gz', '.tgz', '.gzip',
// video
'.mp3',
'.mp4',
'.avi',
];
The default fileSize that multipart can accept is
10mb. if you upload a large file, you should specify this config.
// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
fileSize: '50mb',
};
Developer can custom additional file extensions:
// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
// will append to whilelist
fileExtensions: [
'.foo',
'.apk',
],
};
Can also override built-in whitelist, such as only allow png:
// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
whitelist: [
'.png',
],
};
Or by function：
exports.multipart = {
whitelist: (filename) => [ '.png' ].includes(path.extname(filename) || '')
};
Note: if define
whitelist, then
fileExtensions will be ignored.
More examples please follow:
file mode: the easy way
If you don't know the Node.js Stream work, maybe you should use the
file mode to get started.
The usage very similar to bodyParser.
ctx.request.body: Get all the multipart fields and values, except
file.
ctx.request.files: Contains all
file from the multipart request, it's an Array object.
WARNING: you should remove the temporary upload files after you use it,
the
async ctx.cleanupRequestFiles() method will be very helpful.
file mode on config
You need to set
config.multipart.mode = 'file' to enable
file mode:
// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
mode: 'file',
};
After
file mode enable, egg will remove the old temporary files(don't include today's files) on
04:30 AM every day by default.
config.multipart = {
mode: 'file',
tmpdir: path.join(os.tmpdir(), 'egg-multipart-tmp', appInfo.name),
cleanSchedule: {
// run tmpdir clean job on every day 04:30 am
// cron style see https://github.com/eggjs/egg-schedule#cron-style-scheduling
cron: '0 30 4 * * *',
disable: false,
},
};
Default will use the last field which has same name, if need the all fields value, please set
allowArrayField in config.
// config/config.default.js
exports.multipart = {
mode: 'file',
allowArrayField: true,
};
<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
title: <input name="title" />
file: <input name="file" type="file" />
<button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>
Controller which hanlder
POST /upload:
// app/controller/upload.js
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;
const fs = require('mz/fs');
module.exports = class extends Controller {
async upload() {
const { ctx } = this;
const file = ctx.request.files[0];
const name = 'egg-multipart-test/' + path.basename(file.filename);
let result;
try {
// process file or upload to cloud storage
result = await ctx.oss.put(name, file.filepath);
} finally {
// remove tmp files and don't block the request's response
// cleanupRequestFiles won't throw error even remove file io error happen
ctx.cleanupRequestFiles();
// remove tmp files before send response
// await ctx.cleanupRequestFiles();
}
ctx.body = {
url: result.url,
// get all field values
requestBody: ctx.request.body,
};
}
};
<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
title: <input name="title" />
file1: <input name="file1" type="file" />
file2: <input name="file2" type="file" />
<button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>
Controller which hanlder
POST /upload:
// app/controller/upload.js
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;
const fs = require('mz/fs');
module.exports = class extends Controller {
async upload() {
const { ctx } = this;
console.log(ctx.request.body);
console.log('got %d files', ctx.request.files.length);
for (const file of ctx.request.files) {
console.log('field: ' + file.fieldname);
console.log('filename: ' + file.filename);
console.log('encoding: ' + file.encoding);
console.log('mime: ' + file.mime);
console.log('tmp filepath: ' + file.filepath);
let result;
try {
// process file or upload to cloud storage
result = await ctx.oss.put('egg-multipart-test/' + file.filename, file.filepath);
} finally {
// remove tmp files and don't block the request's response
// cleanupRequestFiles won't throw error even remove file io error happen
ctx.cleanupRequestFiles([ file ]);
}
console.log(result);
}
}
};
stream mode: the hard way
If you're well-known about know the Node.js Stream work, you should use the
stream mode.
You can got upload stream by
ctx.getFileStream*().
<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
title: <input name="title" />
file: <input name="file" type="file" />
<button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>
Controller which hanlder
POST /upload:
// app/controller/upload.js
const path = require('path');
const sendToWormhole = require('stream-wormhole');
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;
module.exports = class extends Controller {
async upload() {
const { ctx } = this;
// file not exists will response 400 error
const stream = await ctx.getFileStream();
const name = 'egg-multipart-test/' + path.basename(stream.filename);
// process file or upload to cloud storage
const result = await ctx.oss.put(name, stream);
ctx.body = {
url: result.url,
// process form fields by `stream.fields`
fields: stream.fields,
};
}
async uploadNotRequiredFile() {
const { ctx } = this;
// file not required
const stream = await ctx.getFileStream({ requireFile: false });
let result;
if (stream.filename) {
const name = 'egg-multipart-test/' + path.basename(stream.filename);
// process file or upload to cloud storage
const result = await ctx.oss.put(name, stream);
} else {
// must consume the empty stream
await sendToWormhole(stream);
}
ctx.body = {
url: result && result.url,
// process form fields by `stream.fields`
fields: stream.fields,
};
}
};
<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
title: <input name="title" />
file1: <input name="file1" type="file" />
file2: <input name="file2" type="file" />
<button type="submit">Upload</button>
</form>
Controller which hanlder
POST /upload:
// app/controller/upload.js
const Controller = require('egg').Controller;
module.exports = class extends Controller {
async upload() {
const { ctx } = this;
const parts = ctx.multipart();
let part;
while ((part = await parts()) != null) {
if (part.length) {
// arrays are busboy fields
console.log('field: ' + part[0]);
console.log('value: ' + part[1]);
console.log('valueTruncated: ' + part[2]);
console.log('fieldnameTruncated: ' + part[3]);
} else {
if (!part.filename) {
// user click `upload` before choose a file,
// `part` will be file stream, but `part.filename` is empty
// must handler this, such as log error.
continue;
}
// otherwise, it's a stream
console.log('field: ' + part.fieldname);
console.log('filename: ' + part.filename);
console.log('encoding: ' + part.encoding);
console.log('mime: ' + part.mime);
const result = await ctx.oss.put('egg-multipart-test/' + part.filename, part);
console.log(result);
}
}
console.log('and we are done parsing the form!');
}
};
file and
stream mode in the same time
If the default
mode is
stream, use the
fileModeMatch options to match the request urls switch to
file mode.
config.multipart = {
mode: 'stream',
// let POST /upload_file request use the file mode, other requests use the stream mode.
fileModeMatch: /^\/upload_file$/,
// or glob
// fileModeMatch: '/upload_file',
};
NOTICE:
fileModeMatch options only work on
stream mode.