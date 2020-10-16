Egg's mongoose plugin.
$ npm i egg-mongoose --save
Change
{app_root}/config/plugin.js to enable
egg-mongoose plugin:
exports.mongoose = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-mongoose',
};
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.mongoose = {
url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example',
options: {},
// mongoose global plugins, expected a function or an array of function and options
plugins: [createdPlugin, [updatedPlugin, pluginOptions]],
};
// recommended
exports.mongoose = {
client: {
url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example',
options: {},
// mongoose global plugins, expected a function or an array of function and options
plugins: [createdPlugin, [updatedPlugin, pluginOptions]],
},
};
// {app_root}/app/model/user.js
module.exports = app => {
const mongoose = app.mongoose;
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const UserSchema = new Schema({
userName: { type: String },
password: { type: String },
});
return mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
}
// {app_root}/app/controller/user.js
exports.index = function* (ctx) {
ctx.body = yield ctx.model.User.find({});
}
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.mongoose = {
clients: {
// clientId, access the client instance by app.mongooseDB.get('clientId')
db1: {
url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example1',
options: {},
// client scope plugin array
plugins: []
},
db2: {
url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example2',
options: {},
},
},
// public scope plugin array
plugins: []
};
// {app_root}/app/model/user.js
module.exports = app => {
const mongoose = app.mongoose;
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const conn = app.mongooseDB.get('db1');
const UserSchema = new Schema({
userName: { type: String },
password: { type: String },
});
return conn.model('User', UserSchema);
}
// {app_root}/app/model/book.js
module.exports = app => {
const mongoose = app.mongoose;
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const conn = app.mongooseDB.get('db2');
const BookSchema = new Schema({
name: { type: String },
});
return conn.model('Book', BookSchema);
}
// app/controller/user.js
exports.index = function* (ctx) {
ctx.body = yield ctx.model.User.find({}); // get data from db1
}
// app/controller/book.js
exports.index = function* (ctx) {
ctx.body = yield ctx.model.Book.find({}); // get data from db2
}
see config/config.default.js for more detail.
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.mongoose = {
client: {
url: 'mongodb://mongosA:27501,mongosB:27501',
options: {
mongos: true,
},
},
};
