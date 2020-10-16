Egg's mongoose plugin.

Install

$ npm i egg-mongoose --save

Configuration

Change {app_root}/config/plugin.js to enable egg-mongoose plugin:

exports.mongoose = { enable : true , package : 'egg-mongoose' , };

Simple connection

Config

exports.mongoose = { url : 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example' , options : {}, plugins : [createdPlugin, [updatedPlugin, pluginOptions]], }; exports.mongoose = { client : { url : 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example' , options : {}, plugins : [createdPlugin, [updatedPlugin, pluginOptions]], }, };

Example

module .exports = app => { const mongoose = app.mongoose; const Schema = mongoose.Schema; const UserSchema = new Schema({ userName : { type : String }, password : { type : String }, }); return mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema); } exports.index = function * ( ctx ) { ctx.body = yield ctx.model.User.find({}); }

Multiple connections

Config

exports.mongoose = { clients : { db1 : { url : 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example1' , options : {}, plugins : [] }, db2 : { url : 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example2' , options : {}, }, }, plugins : [] };

Example

module .exports = app => { const mongoose = app.mongoose; const Schema = mongoose.Schema; const conn = app.mongooseDB.get( 'db1' ); const UserSchema = new Schema({ userName : { type : String }, password : { type : String }, }); return conn.model( 'User' , UserSchema); } module .exports = app => { const mongoose = app.mongoose; const Schema = mongoose.Schema; const conn = app.mongooseDB.get( 'db2' ); const BookSchema = new Schema({ name : { type : String }, }); return conn.model( 'Book' , BookSchema); } exports.index = function * ( ctx ) { ctx.body = yield ctx.model.User.find({}); } exports.index = function * ( ctx ) { ctx.body = yield ctx.model.Book.find({}); }

Default config

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Multi-mongos support

exports.mongoose = { client : { url : 'mongodb://mongosA:27501,mongosB:27501' , options : { mongos : true , }, }, };

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

Contribution

If you are a contributor, follow CONTRIBUTING.

License

MIT