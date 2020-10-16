openbase logo
egg-mongoose

by eggjs
3.3.1 (see all)

egg mongoose plugin

Documentation
Readme

egg-mongoose

Egg's mongoose plugin.

Install

$ npm i egg-mongoose --save

Configuration

Change {app_root}/config/plugin.js to enable egg-mongoose plugin:

exports.mongoose = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-mongoose',
};

Simple connection

Config

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.mongoose = {
  url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example',
  options: {},
  // mongoose global plugins, expected a function or an array of function and options
  plugins: [createdPlugin, [updatedPlugin, pluginOptions]],
};
// recommended
exports.mongoose = {
  client: {
    url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example',
    options: {},
    // mongoose global plugins, expected a function or an array of function and options
    plugins: [createdPlugin, [updatedPlugin, pluginOptions]],
  },
};

Example

// {app_root}/app/model/user.js
module.exports = app => {
  const mongoose = app.mongoose;
  const Schema = mongoose.Schema;

  const UserSchema = new Schema({
    userName: { type: String  },
    password: { type: String  },
  });

  return mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
}

// {app_root}/app/controller/user.js
exports.index = function* (ctx) {
  ctx.body = yield ctx.model.User.find({});
}

Multiple connections

Config

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.mongoose = {
  clients: {
    // clientId, access the client instance by app.mongooseDB.get('clientId')
    db1: {
      url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example1',
      options: {},
      // client scope plugin array
      plugins: []
    },
    db2: {
      url: 'mongodb://127.0.0.1/example2',
      options: {},
    },
  },
  // public scope plugin array
  plugins: []
};

Example

// {app_root}/app/model/user.js
module.exports = app => {
  const mongoose = app.mongoose;
  const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
  const conn = app.mongooseDB.get('db1'); 

  const UserSchema = new Schema({
    userName: { type: String },
    password: { type: String },
  });

  return conn.model('User', UserSchema);
}

// {app_root}/app/model/book.js
module.exports = app => {
  const mongoose = app.mongoose;
  const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
  const conn = app.mongooseDB.get('db2');

  const BookSchema = new Schema({
    name: { type: String },
  });

  return conn.model('Book', BookSchema);
}

// app/controller/user.js
exports.index = function* (ctx) {
  ctx.body = yield ctx.model.User.find({}); // get data from db1
}

// app/controller/book.js
exports.index = function* (ctx) {
  ctx.body = yield ctx.model.Book.find({}); // get data from db2
}

Default config

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Multi-mongos support

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.mongoose = {
  client: {
    url: 'mongodb://mongosA:27501,mongosB:27501',
    options: {
      mongos: true,
    },
  },
};

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

Contribution

If you are a contributor, follow CONTRIBUTING.

License

MIT

