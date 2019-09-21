中文版

Users who don't use Egg.js could use easy-mongodb.

This plugin base on node-mongodb-native, provides the official MongoDB native driver and APIs.

It wraps some frequently-used API to make it easy to use but keep all properties as it is. For example, to find a document you need this with official API

db.collection( 'name' ) .find(query, options) .skip(skip) .limit(limit) .project(project) .sort(sort) .toArray();

and with this plugin

app.mongo.find( 'name' , { query, skip, limit, project, sort, options });

Install

$ npm i egg-mongo-native --save

Enable Plugin

exports.mongo = { enable : true , package : 'egg-mongo-native' , };

Configuration

Single Instance

exports.mongo = { client : { host : 'host' , port : 'port' , name : 'test' , user : 'user' , password : 'password' , options : {}, }, };

Replica Set (v2.1.0 or higher)

exports.mongo = { client : { host : 'host1,host2' , port : 'port1,port2' , name : 'name' , options : { replicaSet : 'test' , }, }, }; exports.mongo = { client : { host : 'host' , port : 'port1,port2' , name : 'name' , options : { replicaSet : 'test' , }, }, };

Multiple Instances

Can not set client and clients both.

exports.mongo = { clients : { db1 : { host : 'host' , port : 'port' , name : 'db1' , user : 'user' , password : 'password' , options : {}, }, db2 : { host : 'host' , port : 'port' , name : 'db2' , user : 'user' , password : 'password' , options : {}, }, }, };

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Example

The APIs provided by plugin usually need two arguments. The first is commonly the collection name, and the second is an object keeps the arguments of official API. For example, to insert one document using official API

db.collection( 'name' ).insertOne(doc, options);

and using plugin API

const args = { doc, options }; app.mongo.insertOne( 'name' , args);

For Multiple Instances

const args = { doc, options }; app.mongo.get( 'db1' ).insertOne( 'name' , args);

The args is an object provides the arguments to official API.

Please read easy-mongodb for all APIs(tansaction is now supported) and more examples.

License

MIT