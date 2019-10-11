LogRotator for egg. Rotate all file of app.loggers by default

Install

$ npm i egg-logrotator

Usage

plugin.js

exports.logrotator = { enable : true , package : 'egg-logrotator' , };

config.default.js

exports.logrotator = { filesRotateByHour : [], hourDelimiter : '-' , filesRotateBySize : [], maxFileSize : 50 * 1024 * 1024 , maxFiles : 10 , rotateDuration : 60000 , maxDays : 31 , };

Feature

By default, LogRotator will rotate all files of app.loggers at 00:00 everyday, the format is .log.YYYY-MM-DD ( egg-web.log.2016-09-30 ).

By Size

Rotate by size with config filesRotateBySize . when the file size is greater than maxFileSize , it will rename to .log.1 .

If the file you renamed to is exists, it will increment by 1 ( .log.1 -> .log.2 ), until maxFiles . if it reaches the maxFiles , then overwrite .log.${maxFiles} .

Files in filesRotateBySize won't be rotated by day.

If file is relative path, then will normalize to path.join(this.app.config.logger.dir, file) .

By Hour

Rotate by hour with config filesRotateByHour . rotate the file at 00 every hour, the format is .log.YYYY-MM-DD-HH .

Files in filesRotateByHour won't be rotated by day.

If file is relative path, then will normalize to path.join(this.app.config.logger.dir, file) .

Customize

You can use app.LogRotator to customize.

module .exports = app => { const rotator = getRotator(app); return { schedule : { type : 'worker' , cron : '10 * * * *' , }, async task() { await rotator.rotate(); } }; }; function getRotator ( app ) { class CustomRotator extends app . LogRotator { async getRotateFiles() { const files = new Map (); const srcPath = '/home/admin/foo.log' ; const targetPath = '/home/admin/foo.log.2016.09.30' ; files.set(srcPath, { srcPath, targetPath }); return files; } } return new CustomRotator({ app }); }

Define a method called getRotateFiles , return a map contains a pair of srcPath and targetPath.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT