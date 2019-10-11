LogRotator for egg. Rotate all file of
app.loggers by default
$ npm i egg-logrotator
plugin.js
exports.logrotator = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-logrotator',
};
config.default.js
// if any files need rotate by file size, config here
exports.logrotator = {
filesRotateByHour: [], // list of files that will be rotated by hour
hourDelimiter: '-', // rotate the file by hour use specified delimiter
filesRotateBySize: [], // list of files that will be rotated by size
maxFileSize: 50 * 1024 * 1024, // Max file size to judge if any file need rotate
maxFiles: 10, // pieces rotate by size
rotateDuration: 60000, // time interval to judge if any file need rotate
maxDays: 31, // keep max days log files, default is `31`. Set `0` to keep all logs
};
By default, LogRotator will rotate all files of
app.loggers at 00:00 everyday, the format is
.log.YYYY-MM-DD (
egg-web.log.2016-09-30).
Rotate by size with config
filesRotateBySize. when the file size is greater than
maxFileSize, it will rename to
.log.1.
If the file you renamed to is exists, it will increment by 1 (
.log.1 ->
.log.2), until
maxFiles. if it reaches the
maxFiles, then overwrite
.log.${maxFiles}.
Files in
filesRotateBySize won't be rotated by day.
If
file is relative path, then will normalize to
path.join(this.app.config.logger.dir, file).
Rotate by hour with config
filesRotateByHour. rotate the file at 00 every hour, the format is
.log.YYYY-MM-DD-HH.
Files in
filesRotateByHour won't be rotated by day.
If
file is relative path, then will normalize to
path.join(this.app.config.logger.dir, file).
You can use
app.LogRotator to customize.
// app/schedule/custom.js
module.exports = app => {
const rotator = getRotator(app);
return {
// https://github.com/eggjs/egg-schedule
schedule: {
type: 'worker', // only one worker run this task
cron: '10 * * * *', // custom cron, or use interval
},
async task() {
await rotator.rotate();
}
};
};
function getRotator(app) {
class CustomRotator extends app.LogRotator {
// return map that contains a pair of srcPath and targetPath
// LogRotator will rename ksrcPath to targetPath
async getRotateFiles() {
const files = new Map();
const srcPath = '/home/admin/foo.log';
const targetPath = '/home/admin/foo.log.2016.09.30';
files.set(srcPath, { srcPath, targetPath });
return files;
}
}
return new CustomRotator({ app });
}
Define a method called
getRotateFiles, return a map contains a pair of srcPath and targetPath.
Please open an issue here.