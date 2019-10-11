openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

egg-logrotator

by eggjs
3.1.0 (see all)

Log rotate plugin for egg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.9K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-logrotator

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

LogRotator for egg. Rotate all file of app.loggers by default

Install

$ npm i egg-logrotator

Usage

  • plugin.js
exports.logrotator = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-logrotator',
};
  • config.default.js
// if any files need rotate by file size, config here
exports.logrotator = {
  filesRotateByHour: [],           // list of files that will be rotated by hour
  hourDelimiter: '-',              // rotate the file by hour use specified delimiter
  filesRotateBySize: [],           // list of files that will be rotated by size
  maxFileSize: 50 * 1024 * 1024,   // Max file size to judge if any file need rotate
  maxFiles: 10,                    // pieces rotate by size
  rotateDuration: 60000,           // time interval to judge if any file need rotate
  maxDays: 31,                     // keep max days log files, default is `31`. Set `0` to keep all logs
};

Feature

By default, LogRotator will rotate all files of app.loggers at 00:00 everyday, the format is .log.YYYY-MM-DD (egg-web.log.2016-09-30).

By Size

Rotate by size with config filesRotateBySize. when the file size is greater than maxFileSize, it will rename to .log.1.

If the file you renamed to is exists, it will increment by 1 (.log.1 -> .log.2), until maxFiles. if it reaches the maxFiles, then overwrite .log.${maxFiles}.

Files in filesRotateBySize won't be rotated by day.

If file is relative path, then will normalize to path.join(this.app.config.logger.dir, file).

By Hour

Rotate by hour with config filesRotateByHour. rotate the file at 00 every hour, the format is .log.YYYY-MM-DD-HH.

Files in filesRotateByHour won't be rotated by day.

If file is relative path, then will normalize to path.join(this.app.config.logger.dir, file).

Customize

You can use app.LogRotator to customize.

// app/schedule/custom.js
module.exports = app => {
  const rotator = getRotator(app);
  return {
    // https://github.com/eggjs/egg-schedule
    schedule: {
      type: 'worker', // only one worker run this task
      cron: '10 * * * *', // custom cron, or use interval
    },
    async task() {
      await rotator.rotate();
    }
  };
};

function getRotator(app) {
  class CustomRotator extends app.LogRotator {
    // return map that contains a pair of srcPath and targetPath
    // LogRotator will rename ksrcPath to targetPath
    async getRotateFiles() {
      const files = new Map();
      const srcPath = '/home/admin/foo.log';
      const targetPath = '/home/admin/foo.log.2016.09.30';
      files.set(srcPath, { srcPath, targetPath });
      return files;
    }
  }
  return new CustomRotator({ app });
}

Define a method called getRotateFiles, return a map contains a pair of srcPath and targetPath.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial