A core Pluggable framework based on koa.

Don't use it directly, see egg.

Usage

Directory structure

├── package.json ├── app.js ( optional ) ├── agent.js ( optional ) ├── app | ├── router.js │ ├── controller │ │ └── home.js | ├── extend ( optional ) │ | ├── helper.js ( optional ) │ | ├── filter .js ( optional ) │ | ├── request.js ( optional ) │ | ├── response.js ( optional ) │ | ├── context.js ( optional ) │ | ├── application.js ( optional ) │ | └── agent.js ( optional ) │ ├── service ( optional ) │ ├── middleware ( optional ) │ │ └── response_time.js │ └── view ( optional ) | ├── layout.html │ └── home.html ├── config | ├── config. default .js │ ├── config.prod.js | ├── config.test.js ( optional ) | ├── config.local.js ( optional ) | ├── config.unittest.js ( optional ) │ └── plugin.js

Then you can start with code below

const Application = require ( 'egg-core' ).EggCore; const app = new Application({ baseDir : '/path/to/app' }); app.ready( () => app.listen( 3000 ));

EggLoader

EggLoader can easily load files or directories in your egg project. In addition, you can customize the loader with low level APIs.

constructor

{String} baseDir - current directory of application

{Object} app - instance of egg application

{Object} plugins - merge plugins for test

{Logger} logger - logger instance，default is console

High Level APIs

loadPlugin

Load config/plugin.js

loadConfig

Load config/config.js and config/{serverEnv}.js

If process.env.EGG_APP_CONFIG is exists, then it will be parse and override config.

loadController

Load app/controller

loadMiddleware

Load app/middleware

loadApplicationExtend

Load app/extend/application.js

loadContextExtend

Load app/extend/context.js

loadRequestExtend

Load app/extend/request.js

loadResponseExtend

Load app/extend/response.js

loadHelperExtend

Load app/extend/helper.js

loadCustomApp

Load app.js, if app.js export boot class, then trigger configDidLoad

loadCustomAgent

Load agent.js, if agent.js export boot class, then trigger configDidLoad

loadService

Load app/service

Low Level APIs

Retrieve application environment variable values via serverEnv . You can access directly by calling this.serverEnv after instantiation.

serverEnv description default default environment test system integration testing environment prod production environment local local environment on your own computer unittest unit test environment

To get directories of the frameworks. A new framework is created by extending egg, then you can use this function to get all frameworks.

A loadUnit is a directory that can be loaded by EggLoader, cause it has the same structure.

This function will get add loadUnits follow the order:

plugin framework app

loadUnit has a path and a type. Type must be one of those values: app, framework, plugin.

{ path : 'path/to/application' , type : 'app' }

To get application name from package.json

appInfo

Get the infomation of the application

pkg: package.json

name: the application name from package.json

baseDir: current directory of application

env: equals to serverEnv

HOME: home directory of the OS

root: baseDir when local and unittest, HOME when other environment

To load a single file. Note: The file must export as a function.

To load files from directory in the application.

Invoke this.loadToApp('$baseDir/app/controller', 'controller') , then you can use it by app.controller .

To load files from directory, and it will be bound the context.

module .exports = class Query { constructor (ctx) { } get () {} }; module .exports = function *( ) { this .body = this .service.query.get(); };

Loader app/extend/xx.js to target, For example,

this .loadExtend( 'application' , app);

LoaderOptions

Param Type Description directory String/Array directories to be loaded target Object attach the target object from loaded files match String/Array match the files when load, default to **/*.js (if process.env.EGG_TYPESCRIPT was true, default to `[ '*/.(js ignore String/Array ignore the files when load initializer Function custom file exports, receive two parameters, first is the inject object(if not js file, will be content buffer), second is an options object that contain path caseStyle String/Function set property's case when converting a filepath to property list. override Boolean determine whether override the property when get the same name call Boolean determine whether invoke when exports is function inject Object an object that be the argument when invoke the function filter Function a function that filter the exports which can be loaded

Timing

EggCore record boot progress with Timing , include:

Process start time

Script start time(node don't implement an interface like process.uptime to record the script start running time, framework can implement a prestart file used with node --require options to set process.scriptTime )

to record the script start running time, framework can implement a prestart file used with node options to set ) Application start time

Load duration

require duration

start

Start record a item. If the item exits, end the old one and start a new one.

{String} name - record item name

{Number} [start] - record item start time, default is Date.now()

end

End a item.

{String} name - end item name

toJSON

Generate all record items to json

{String} name - record item name

{Number} start - item start time

{Number} end - item end time

{Number} duration - item duration

{Number} pid - pid

{Number} index - item index

