ej

egg-jwt

by 仙森
3.1.7 (see all)

JWT authentication plugin for egg

Readme

egg-jwt

Egg's JWT(JSON Web Token Authentication Plugin)

Important

egg-jwt@3 use koa-jwt2

Install

$ npm i egg-jwt --save

or

yarn add egg-jwt

Usage

// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.jwt = {
  enable: true,
  package: "egg-jwt"
};

Configuration

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.jwt = {
  secret: "123456"
};

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Example

// app/router.js
"use strict";

module.exports = app => {
  app.get("/", app.jwt, "render.index"); // use old api app.jwt
  app.get("/login", "login.index");
  app.get("/success", "success.index"); // is setting in config.jwt.match
};

// app/controller/render.js
("use strict");

module.exports = app => {
  class RenderController extends app.Controller {
    *index() {
      this.ctx.body = "hello World";
    }
  }
  return RenderController;
};

// app/controller/login.js
("use strict");

module.exports = app => {
  class LoginController extends app.Controller {
    *index() {
      this.ctx.body = "hello admin";
    }
  }
  return LoginController;
};

// app/controller/success.js
("use strict");

module.exports = app => {
  class SuccessController extends app.Controller {
    *index() {
      this.ctx.body = this.ctx.state.user;
    }
  }
  return SuccessController;
};

Then

curl 127.0.0.1:7001
// response 401

curl 127.0.0.1:7001/login
// response hello admin

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJmb28iOiJiYXIiLCJpYXQiOjE0OTAwMTU0MTN9.ehQ38YsRlM8hDpUMKYq1rHt-YjBPSU11dFm0NOroPEg" 127.0.0.1:7001/success
// response {foo: bar}

How To Create A Token

const token = app.jwt.sign({ foo: 'bar' }, app.config.jwt.secret);

For more options, check here

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

