Egg's JWT(JSON Web Token Authentication Plugin)

Important

egg-jwt@3 use koa-jwt2

Install

$ npm i egg-jwt --save

or

yarn add egg-jwt

Usage

exports.jwt = { enable : true , package : "egg-jwt" };

Configuration

exports.jwt = { secret : "123456" };

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Example

; module .exports = app => { app.get( "/" , app.jwt, "render.index" ); app.get( "/login" , "login.index" ); app.get( "/success" , "success.index" ); }; ( "use strict" ); module .exports = app => { class RenderController extends app . Controller { *index() { this .ctx.body = "hello World" ; } } return RenderController; }; ( "use strict" ); module .exports = app => { class LoginController extends app . Controller { *index() { this .ctx.body = "hello admin" ; } } return LoginController; }; ( "use strict" ); module .exports = app => { class SuccessController extends app . Controller { *index() { this .ctx.body = this .ctx.state.user; } } return SuccessController; };

Then

curl 127.0 .0 .1 :7001 // response 401 curl 127.0 .0 .1 :7001/login // response hello admin curl -H "Authorization: Bearer eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJmb28iOiJiYXIiLCJpYXQiOjE0OTAwMTU0MTN9.ehQ38YsRlM8hDpUMKYq1rHt-YjBPSU11dFm0NOroPEg" 127.0 .0 .1 :7001/success // response {foo: bar}

How To Create A Token

const token = app.jwt.sign({ foo: 'bar' }, app.config.jwt.secret);

For more options, check here

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT