openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

egg-jsonp

by eggjs
2.0.0 (see all)

jsonp support for egg, with security check inside

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-jsonp

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

An egg plugin for jsonp support.

Install

$ npm i egg-jsonp --save

Usage

// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.jsonp = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-jsonp',
};

Configuration

  • {String|Array} callback - jsonp callback method key, default to [ '_callback', 'callback' ]
  • {Number} limit - callback method name's max length, default to 50
  • {Boolean} csrf - enable csrf check or not. default to false
  • {String|RegExp|Array} whiteList - referrer white list

if whiteList's type is RegExp, referrer must match whiteList, pay attention to the first ^ and last /.

exports.jsonp = {
  whiteList: /^https?:\/\/test.com\//,
}
// matchs referrer:
// https://test.com/hello
// http://test.com/

if whiteList's type is String and starts with .:

exports.jsonp = {
  whiteList: '.test.com',
};
// matchs domain test.com:
// https://test.com/hello
// http://test.com/

// matchs subdomain
// https://sub.test.com/hello
// http://sub.sub.test.com/

if whiteList's type is String and not starts with .:

exports.jsonp = {
  whiteList: 'sub.test.com',
};
// only matchs domain sub.test.com:
// https://sub.test.com/hello
// http://sub.test.com/

whiteList also can be an array:

exports.jsonp = {
  whiteList: [ '.foo.com', '.bar.com' ],
};

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

API

  • ctx.acceptJSONP - detect if response should be jsonp, readonly

Example

In app/router.js

// Create once and use in any router you want to support jsonp.
const jsonp = app.jsonp();
app.get('/default', jsonp, 'jsonp.index');
app.get('/another', jsonp, 'jsonp.another');

// Customize by create another jsonp middleware with specific sonfigurations.
app.get('/customize', app.jsonp({ callback: 'fn' }), 'jsonp.customize');

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial