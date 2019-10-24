An egg plugin for jsonp support.
$ npm i egg-jsonp --save
// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.jsonp = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-jsonp',
};
[ '_callback', 'callback' ]
50
if whiteList's type is
RegExp, referrer must match
whiteList, pay attention to the first
^ and last
/.
exports.jsonp = {
whiteList: /^https?:\/\/test.com\//,
}
// matchs referrer:
// https://test.com/hello
// http://test.com/
if whiteList's type is
String and starts with
.:
exports.jsonp = {
whiteList: '.test.com',
};
// matchs domain test.com:
// https://test.com/hello
// http://test.com/
// matchs subdomain
// https://sub.test.com/hello
// http://sub.sub.test.com/
if whiteList's type is
String and not starts with
.:
exports.jsonp = {
whiteList: 'sub.test.com',
};
// only matchs domain sub.test.com:
// https://sub.test.com/hello
// http://sub.test.com/
whiteList also can be an array:
exports.jsonp = {
whiteList: [ '.foo.com', '.bar.com' ],
};
see config/config.default.js for more detail.
In
app/router.js
// Create once and use in any router you want to support jsonp.
const jsonp = app.jsonp();
app.get('/default', jsonp, 'jsonp.index');
app.get('/another', jsonp, 'jsonp.another');
// Customize by create another jsonp middleware with specific sonfigurations.
app.get('/customize', app.jsonp({ callback: 'fn' }), 'jsonp.customize');
