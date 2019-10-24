An egg plugin for jsonp support.

Install

$ npm i egg-jsonp --save

Usage

exports.jsonp = { enable : true , package : 'egg-jsonp' , };

Configuration

{String|Array} callback - jsonp callback method key, default to [ '_callback', 'callback' ]

{Number} limit - callback method name's max length, default to 50

{Boolean} csrf - enable csrf check or not. default to false

{String|RegExp|Array} whiteList - referrer white list

if whiteList's type is RegExp , referrer must match whiteList , pay attention to the first ^ and last / .

exports.jsonp = { whiteList : /^https?:\/\/test.com\// , }

if whiteList's type is String and starts with . :

exports.jsonp = { whiteList : '.test.com' , };

if whiteList's type is String and not starts with . :

exports.jsonp = { whiteList : 'sub.test.com' , };

whiteList also can be an array:

exports.jsonp = { whiteList : [ '.foo.com' , '.bar.com' ], };

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

API

ctx.acceptJSONP - detect if response should be jsonp, readonly

Example

In app/router.js

const jsonp = app.jsonp(); app.get( '/default' , jsonp, 'jsonp.index' ); app.get( '/another' , jsonp, 'jsonp.another' ); app.get( '/customize' , app.jsonp({ callback : 'fn' }), 'jsonp.customize' );

