Liveness and Readiness health check for egg application

Health Status Code Readiness Status Code Liveness Status Code Description STARTING 503 UNAVAILABLE 200 OK UP 200 OK 200 OK DOWN 503 UNAVAILABLE 503 UNAVAILABLE STOPPING 503 UNAVAILABLE 503 UNAVAILABLE

Install

$ npm i egg-healthy --save

Usage

Configuration

Configure plugin.js

exports.healthy = { enable : true , package : 'egg-healthy' , };

Configure config.js

exports.healthy = { readinessPath : 'custom path for readiness check' , livenessPath : 'custom path for liveness check' , };

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Run with Kubernetes

You can run egg in kubernetes well with this plugin, you can set Liveness and Readiness Probes when create pod.

livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /healthy/liveness port: 7001 initialDelaySeconds: 3 periodSeconds: 3 readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /healthy/readiness port: 7001 initialDelaySeconds: 3 periodSeconds: 3

Questions & Suggestions

License

MIT