egg-healthy

by eggjs
1.0.0 (see all)

Liveness and Readiness health check for egg application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

160

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

egg-healthy

Liveness and Readiness health check for egg application

Health Status CodeReadiness Status CodeLiveness Status CodeDescription
STARTING503 UNAVAILABLE200 OK
UP200 OK200 OK
DOWN503 UNAVAILABLE503 UNAVAILABLE
STOPPING503 UNAVAILABLE503 UNAVAILABLE

Install

$ npm i egg-healthy --save

Usage

Configuration

Configure plugin.js

// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.healthy = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-healthy',
};

Configure config.js

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.healthy = {
  readinessPath: 'custom path for readiness check',
  livenessPath: 'custom path for liveness check',
};

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Run with Kubernetes

You can run egg in kubernetes well with this plugin, you can set Liveness and Readiness Probes when create pod.

livenessProbe:
  httpGet:
    path: /healthy/liveness
    port: 7001
  initialDelaySeconds: 3
  periodSeconds: 3
readinessProbe:
  httpGet:
    path: /healthy/readiness
    port: 7001
  initialDelaySeconds: 3
  periodSeconds: 3

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

