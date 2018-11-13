Liveness and Readiness health check for egg application
|Health Status Code
|Readiness Status Code
|Liveness Status Code
|Description
|STARTING
|503 UNAVAILABLE
|200 OK
|UP
|200 OK
|200 OK
|DOWN
|503 UNAVAILABLE
|503 UNAVAILABLE
|STOPPING
|503 UNAVAILABLE
|503 UNAVAILABLE
$ npm i egg-healthy --save
Configure plugin.js
// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.healthy = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-healthy',
};
Configure config.js
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.healthy = {
readinessPath: 'custom path for readiness check',
livenessPath: 'custom path for liveness check',
};
see config/config.default.js for more detail.
You can run egg in kubernetes well with this plugin, you can set Liveness and Readiness Probes when create pod.
livenessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /healthy/liveness
port: 7001
initialDelaySeconds: 3
periodSeconds: 3
readinessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /healthy/readiness
port: 7001
initialDelaySeconds: 3
periodSeconds: 3
