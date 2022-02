This is an egg plugin for local development, under development environment enabled by default, and closed under other environment.

egg-development has been built-in for egg. It is enabled by default.

Configuration

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Features

Under development environment, Output request log in STDOUT, statistic and output all key parts time-consuming;

Watch file changes, and reload application;

About Reload

Under the following directory (including subdirectories) will watch file changes under development environment by default, trigger an Egg development environment server reload:

${app_root}/app

${app_root}/config

${app_root}/mocks

${app_root}/mocks_proxy

${app_root}/app.js

set config.development.overrideDefault to true to skip defaults merge.

Under the following directory (including subdirectories) will ignore file changes under development environment by default:

${app_root}/app/view

${app_root}/app/assets

${app_root}/app/public

${app_root}/app/web

set config.development.overrideIgnore to true to skip defaults merge.

Developer can use config.reloadPattern (multimatch) to control whether to reload.

exports.development = { reloadPattern : [ '**' , '!**/*.ts' ], };

Loader Trace

You can view loader trace for performance issue from http://127.0.0.1:7001/__loader_trace__

