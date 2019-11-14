openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

egg-cors

by eggjs
2.2.3 (see all)

CORS plugin for egg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.6K

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-cors

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

CORS plugin for egg, based on @koa/cors.

Install

$ npm i egg-cors --save

Usage

// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.cors = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-cors',
};

egg-cors works internally with egg-security. By defining the property of domainWhiteList on object security, you have successfully informed the framework to whitelist the passed domains.

When you make a request from client side, egg should return an Access-Control-Allow-Origin response header with the domain that you passed in along with the payload and status code 200.

exports.security = {
  domainWhiteList: [ 'http://localhost:4200' ],
};

Configuration

Support all configurations in @koa/cors.

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.cors = {
  // {string|Function} origin: '*',
  // {string|Array} allowMethods: 'GET,HEAD,PUT,POST,DELETE,PATCH'
};

If the origin is set, the plugin will follow it to set the Access-Control-Allow-Origin and ignore the security.domainWhiteList. Otherwise, the security.domainWhiteList which is default will take effect as described above.

Security

Only in safe domain list support CORS when security plugin enabled.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial