CORS plugin for egg, based on @koa/cors.

Install

$ npm i egg-cors --save

Usage

exports.cors = { enable : true , package : 'egg-cors' , };

egg-cors works internally with egg-security. By defining the property of domainWhiteList on object security , you have successfully informed the framework to whitelist the passed domains.

When you make a request from client side, egg should return an Access-Control-Allow-Origin response header with the domain that you passed in along with the payload and status code 200.

exports.security = { domainWhiteList : [ 'http://localhost:4200' ], };

Configuration

Support all configurations in @koa/cors.

exports.cors = { };

If the origin is set, the plugin will follow it to set the Access-Control-Allow-Origin and ignore the security.domainWhiteList . Otherwise, the security.domainWhiteList which is default will take effect as described above.

Security

Only in safe domain list support CORS when security plugin enabled.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT