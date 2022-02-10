A core Pluggable framework based on koa.
Don't use it directly, see egg.
Directory structure
├── package.json
├── app.js (optional)
├── agent.js (optional)
├── app
| ├── router.js
│ ├── controller
│ │ └── home.js
| ├── extend (optional)
│ | ├── helper.js (optional)
│ | ├── filter.js (optional)
│ | ├── request.js (optional)
│ | ├── response.js (optional)
│ | ├── context.js (optional)
│ | ├── application.js (optional)
│ | └── agent.js (optional)
│ ├── service (optional)
│ ├── middleware (optional)
│ │ └── response_time.js
│ └── view (optional)
| ├── layout.html
│ └── home.html
├── config
| ├── config.default.js
│ ├── config.prod.js
| ├── config.test.js (optional)
| ├── config.local.js (optional)
| ├── config.unittest.js (optional)
│ └── plugin.js
Then you can start with code below
const Application = require('egg-core').EggCore;
const app = new Application({
baseDir: '/path/to/app'
});
app.ready(() => app.listen(3000));
EggLoader can easily load files or directories in your egg project. In addition, you can customize the loader with low level APIs.
Load config/plugin.js
Load config/config.js and config/{serverEnv}.js
If
process.env.EGG_APP_CONFIG is exists, then it will be parse and override config.
Load app/controller
Load app/middleware
Load app/extend/application.js
Load app/extend/context.js
Load app/extend/request.js
Load app/extend/response.js
Load app/extend/helper.js
Load app.js, if app.js export boot class, then trigger configDidLoad
Load agent.js, if agent.js export boot class, then trigger configDidLoad
Load app/service
Retrieve application environment variable values via
serverEnv. You can access directly by calling
this.serverEnv after instantiation.
|serverEnv
|description
|default
|default environment
|test
|system integration testing environment
|prod
|production environment
|local
|local environment on your own computer
|unittest
|unit test environment
To get directories of the frameworks. A new framework is created by extending egg, then you can use this function to get all frameworks.
A loadUnit is a directory that can be loaded by EggLoader, cause it has the same structure.
This function will get add loadUnits follow the order:
loadUnit has a path and a type. Type must be one of those values: app, framework, plugin.
{
path: 'path/to/application',
type: 'app'
}
To get application name from package.json
Get the infomation of the application
package.json
package.json
To load a single file. Note: The file must export as a function.
To load files from directory in the application.
Invoke
this.loadToApp('$baseDir/app/controller', 'controller'), then you can use it by
app.controller.
To load files from directory, and it will be bound the context.
// define service in app/service/query.js
module.exports = class Query {
constructor(ctx) {
// get the ctx
}
get() {}
};
// use the service in app/controller/home.js
module.exports = function*() {
this.body = this.service.query.get();
};
Loader app/extend/xx.js to target, For example,
this.loadExtend('application', app);
|Param
|Type
|Description
|directory
String/Array
|directories to be loaded
|target
Object
|attach the target object from loaded files
|match
String/Array
|match the files when load, default to
**/*.js(if process.env.EGG_TYPESCRIPT was true, default to `[ '*/.(js
|ignore
String/Array
|ignore the files when load
|initializer
Function
|custom file exports, receive two parameters, first is the inject object(if not js file, will be content buffer), second is an
options object that contain
path
|caseStyle
String/Function
|set property's case when converting a filepath to property list.
|override
Boolean
|determine whether override the property when get the same name
|call
Boolean
|determine whether invoke when exports is function
|inject
Object
|an object that be the argument when invoke the function
|filter
Function
|a function that filter the exports which can be loaded
EggCore record boot progress with
Timing, include:
process.uptime to record the script start running time, framework can implement a prestart file used with node
--require options to set
process.scriptTime)
require duration
Start record a item. If the item exits, end the old one and start a new one.
End a item.
Generate all record items to json
Please open an issue here.
