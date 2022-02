Extends pillarjs/cookies to adapt koa and egg with some additional features.

Encrypt

egg-cookies provide an alternative encrypt mode like signed . An encrypt cookie's value will be encrypted base on keys. Anyone who don't have the keys are unable to know the original cookie's value.

const Cookies = require ( 'egg-cookies' ); const cookies = new Cookies(ctx, keys[, defaultCookieOptions]); cookies.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , { encrypt : true }); cookies.get( 'foo' , { encrypt : true });

Note: you should both indicating in get and set in pairs.

Cookie Length Check

Browsers all had some limitation in cookie's length, so if set a cookie with an extremely long value(> 4093), egg-cookies will emit an cookieLimitExceed event. You can listen to this event and record.

const Cookies = require ( 'egg-cookies' ); const cookies = new Cookies(ctx, keys); cookies.on( 'cookieLimitExceed' , { name, value } => { }); cookies.set( 'foo' , longText);

License

MIT