Cluster Manager for Egg

Install

$ npm i egg-cluster --save

Usage

const startCluster = require ( 'egg-cluster' ).startCluster; startCluster({ baseDir : '/path/to/app' , framework : '/path/to/framework' , });

You can specify a callback that will be invoked when application has started. However, master process will exit when catch an error.

startCluster(options, () => { console .log( 'started' ); });

Options

Param Type Description baseDir String directory of application framework String specify framework that can be absolute path or npm package plugins Object plugins for unittest workers Number numbers of app workers sticky Boolean sticky mode server port Number port https Object start a https server, note: key / cert / ca should be full path to file require Array\|String will inject into worker/agent process pidFile String will save master pid to this file

Env

EGG_APP_CLOSE_TIMEOUT: app worker boot timeout value

EGG_AGENT_CLOSE_TIMEOUT: agent worker boot timeout value

License

MIT