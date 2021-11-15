Cluster Manager for Egg
$ npm i egg-cluster --save
const startCluster = require('egg-cluster').startCluster;
startCluster({
baseDir: '/path/to/app',
framework: '/path/to/framework',
});
You can specify a callback that will be invoked when application has started. However, master process will exit when catch an error.
startCluster(options, () => {
console.log('started');
});
|Param
|Type
|Description
|baseDir
String
|directory of application
|framework
String
|specify framework that can be absolute path or npm package
|plugins
Object
|plugins for unittest
|workers
Number
|numbers of app workers
|sticky
Boolean
|sticky mode server
|port
Number
|port
|https
Object
|start a https server, note:
key /
cert /
ca should be full path to file
|require
Array\|String
|will inject into worker/agent process
|pidFile
String
|will save master pid to this file
EGG_APP_CLOSE_TIMEOUT: app worker boot timeout value
EGG_AGENT_CLOSE_TIMEOUT: agent worker boot timeout value