egg-cluster

by eggjs
1.27.1 (see all)

cluster manager for egg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

egg-cluster

Cluster Manager for Egg

Install

$ npm i egg-cluster --save

Usage

const startCluster = require('egg-cluster').startCluster;
startCluster({
  baseDir: '/path/to/app',
  framework: '/path/to/framework',
});

You can specify a callback that will be invoked when application has started. However, master process will exit when catch an error.

startCluster(options, () => {
  console.log('started');
});

Options

ParamTypeDescription
baseDirStringdirectory of application
frameworkStringspecify framework that can be absolute path or npm package
pluginsObjectplugins for unittest
workersNumbernumbers of app workers
stickyBooleansticky mode server
portNumberport
httpsObjectstart a https server, note: key / cert / ca should be full path to file
requireArray\|Stringwill inject into worker/agent process
pidFileStringwill save master pid to this file

Env

EGG_APP_CLOSE_TIMEOUT: app worker boot timeout value

EGG_AGENT_CLOSE_TIMEOUT: agent worker boot timeout value

License

MIT

