Auto gen ci config file.

Installation

$ npm i egg-ci --save-dev

Usage

Add ci property to your package.json :

"ci" : { "type" : "github" , "os" : { "travis" : "linux" , "azure-pipelines" : "linux, windows, macos" , "github" : "linux, windows, macos" }, "npminstall" : true , "version" : "12, 14, 16" , "command" : { "travis" : "ci" , "appveyor" : "test" , "azure-pipelines" : "ci" , "github" : "ci" }, "services" : "redis-server, mysql" , "license" : false }

How

Use npm postinstall hook to create the *.yml after each npm install run.

License

MIT