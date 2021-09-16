Auto gen ci config file.
$ npm i egg-ci --save-dev
Add
ci property to your
package.json:
"ci": {
"type": "github", // default ci env type is 'travis, appveyor', also support 'github, azure-pipelines'
"os": {
"travis": "linux", // travis support 'linux', 'osx' and 'windows' operation system, default is 'linux'
"azure-pipelines": "linux, windows, macos", // azure-pipelines support 'linux, windows, macos', default is 'linux, windows, macos'
"github": "linux, windows, macos"
},
"npminstall": true, // use `npminstall` or `npm install`, default is true
"version": "12, 14, 16", // test LTS node version by default
// npm ci command
"command": {
"travis": "ci",
"appveyor": "test",
"azure-pipelines": "ci",
"github": "ci"
},
"services": "redis-server, mysql", // custom service
"license": false // generate license
}
Use
npm postinstall hook to create the
*.yml after each
npm install run.