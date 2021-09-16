openbase logo
egg-ci

by eggjs
1.19.0 (see all)

Auto gen ci config file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

egg-ci

NPM version build status Build Status Test coverage David deps npm download

Auto gen ci config file.

Installation

$ npm i egg-ci --save-dev

Usage

Add ci property to your package.json:

"ci": {
  "type": "github", // default ci env type is 'travis, appveyor', also support 'github, azure-pipelines'
  "os": {
    "travis": "linux", // travis support 'linux', 'osx' and 'windows' operation system, default is 'linux'
    "azure-pipelines": "linux, windows, macos", // azure-pipelines support 'linux, windows, macos', default is 'linux, windows, macos'
    "github": "linux, windows, macos"
  },
  "npminstall": true, // use `npminstall` or `npm install`, default is true
  "version": "12, 14, 16", // test LTS node version by default
  // npm ci command
  "command": {
    "travis": "ci",
    "appveyor": "test",
    "azure-pipelines": "ci",
    "github": "ci"
  },
  "services": "redis-server, mysql", // custom service
  "license": false // generate license
}

How

Use npm postinstall hook to create the *.yml after each npm install run.

License

MIT

