egg-bin

by eggjs
4.18.0 (see all)

egg developer tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

egg-bin

egg developer tool, extends common-bin.

Install

$ npm i egg-bin --save-dev

Usage

Add egg-bin to package.json scripts:

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "egg-bin dev",
    "debug": "egg-bin debug",
    "test-local": "egg-bin test",
    "test": "npm run lint -- --fix && npm run test-local",
    "cov": "egg-bin cov",
    "lint": "eslint .",
    "pkgfiles": "egg-bin pkgfiles",
    "autod": "egg-bin autod",
    "ci": "npm run lint && npm run autod -- --check && npm run pkgfiles -- --check && npm run cov"
  }
}

Command

All the commands support these specific v8 options:

  • --debug
  • --inspect
  • --harmony*
  • --es_staging
$ egg-bin [command] --debug --es_staging

if process.env.NODE_DEBUG_OPTION is provided (WebStorm etc), will use it as debug options.

dev

Start dev cluster on local env, it will start a master, an agent and a worker.

$ egg-bin dev
options
  • --framework egg web framework root path.
  • --baseDir application's root path, default to process.cwd().
  • --port server port, default to 7001.
  • --workers worker process number, default to 1 worker at local mode.
  • --sticky start a sticky cluster server, default to false.
  • --typescript / --ts enable typescript support, default to false. Also support read from package.json's egg.typescript.
  • --declarations / --dts enable egg-ts-helper support, default to false. Also support read from package.json's egg.declarations.
  • --require will add to execArgv, support multiple. Also support read from package.json's egg.require

debug

Debug egg app with V8 Inspector Integration.

automatically detect the protocol, use the new inspector when the targeted runtime >=7.0.0 .

if running without VSCode or WebStorm, we will use inspector-proxy to proxy worker debug, so you don't need to worry about reload.

$ egg-bin debug --debug-port=9229 --proxy=9999
options
  • all egg-bin dev options is accepted.
  • --proxy=9999 worker debug proxy port.

test

Using mocha with co-mocha to run test.

power-assert is the default assert library, and intelli-espower-loader will be auto required.

$ egg-bin test [files] [options]
  • files is optional, default to test/**/*.test.js
  • test/fixtures, test/node_modules is always exclude.

auto require test/.setup.js

If test/.setup.js file exists, it will be auto require as the first test file.

test
  ├── .setup.js
  └── foo.test.js

options

You can pass any mocha argv.

  • --require require the given module
  • --grep only run tests matching
  • --timeout milliseconds, default to 60000
  • --full-trace display the full stack trace, default to false.
  • --typescript / --ts enable typescript support, default to false.
  • --changed / -c only test changed test files(test files means files that match ${pwd}/test/**/*.test.(js|ts))
  • --dry-run / -d whether dry-run the test command, just show the command
  • --espower / -e whether auto require intelli-espower-loader(js) or espower-typescript(ts) for power-assert, default to true.
  • see more at https://mochajs.org/#usage

environment

Environment is also support, will use it if options not provide.

You can set TESTS env to set the tests directory, it support glob grammar.

TESTS=test/a.test.js egg-bin test

And the reporter can set by the TEST_REPORTER env, default is spec.

TEST_REPORTER=doc egg-bin test

The test timeout can set by TEST_TIMEOUT env, default is 60000 ms.

TEST_TIMEOUT=2000 egg-bin test

cov

Using [nyc] to run code coverage, it support all test params above.

Coverage reporter will output text-summary, json and lcov.

options

You can pass any mocha argv.

  • -x add dir ignore coverage, support multiple argv

  • --prerequire prerequire files for coverage instrument, you can use this options if load files slowly when call mm.app or mm.cluster

  • --typescript / --ts enable typescript support, default to false, if true, will auto add .ts extension and ignore typings and d.ts.

  • --nyc nyc instruments passthrough. you can use this to overwrite egg-bin's default nyc instruments and add additional ones.

    if you want to add addtional nyc reporters, you need to use this rather than add reporter key in .nycrc because:

    • when same key exists in .nycrc and cmd instruments, nyc prefers instrument.
    • egg-bin have some default instruments passed to nyc like -r and --temp-directory
    • egg-bin cov --nyc="-r teamcity -r text"

  • also support all test params above.

environment

You can set COV_EXCLUDES env to add dir ignore coverage.

$ COV_EXCLUDES="app/plugins/c*,app/autocreate/**" egg-bin cov

pkgfiles

Generate pkg.files automatically before npm publish, see ypkgfiles for detail

$ egg-bin pkgfiles

autod

Generate pkg.dependencies and pkg.devDependencies automatically, see autod for detail

$ egg-bin autod

Custom egg-bin for your team

You maybe need a custom egg-bin to implement more custom features if your team has develop a framework base on egg.

Now you can implement a Command sub class to do that. Or you can just override the exists command.

See more at common-bin.

Example: Add nsp for security scan

nsp has provide a useful security scan feature.

This example will show you how to add a new NspCommand to create a new egg-bin tool.

my-egg-bin

const EggBinCommand = require('egg-bin');

class MyEggBinCommand extends EggBinCommand {
  constructor(rawArgv) {
    super(rawArgv);
    this.usage = 'Usage: egg-bin [command] [options]';

    // load directory
    this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'lib/cmd'));
  }
}

module.exports = MyEggBinCommand;

NspCommand

const Command = require('egg-bin').Command;

class NspCommand extends Command {
  * run({ cwd, argv }) {
    console.log('run nsp check at %s with %j', cwd, argv);
  }

  description() {
    return 'nsp check';
  }
}

module.exports = NspCommand;

my-egg-bin.js

#!/usr/bin/env node

'use strict';
const Command = require('..');
new Command().start();

Run result

$ my-egg-bin nsp

run nsp check at /foo/bar with {}

License

MIT

