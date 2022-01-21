egg developer tool, extends common-bin.
$ npm i egg-bin --save-dev
Add
egg-bin to
package.json scripts:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "egg-bin dev",
"debug": "egg-bin debug",
"test-local": "egg-bin test",
"test": "npm run lint -- --fix && npm run test-local",
"cov": "egg-bin cov",
"lint": "eslint .",
"pkgfiles": "egg-bin pkgfiles",
"autod": "egg-bin autod",
"ci": "npm run lint && npm run autod -- --check && npm run pkgfiles -- --check && npm run cov"
}
}
All the commands support these specific v8 options:
--debug
--inspect
--harmony*
--es_staging
$ egg-bin [command] --debug --es_staging
if
process.env.NODE_DEBUG_OPTION is provided (WebStorm etc), will use it as debug options.
Start dev cluster on
local env, it will start a master, an agent and a worker.
$ egg-bin dev
--framework egg web framework root path.
--baseDir application's root path, default to
process.cwd().
--port server port, default to
7001.
--workers worker process number, default to
1 worker at local mode.
--sticky start a sticky cluster server, default to
false.
--typescript /
--ts enable typescript support, default to
false. Also support read from
package.json's
egg.typescript.
--declarations /
--dts enable egg-ts-helper support, default to
false. Also support read from
package.json's
egg.declarations.
--require will add to
execArgv, support multiple. Also support read from
package.json's
egg.require
Debug egg app with V8 Inspector Integration.
automatically detect the protocol, use the new
inspector when the targeted runtime >=7.0.0 .
if running without
VSCode or
WebStorm, we will use inspector-proxy to proxy worker debug, so you don't need to worry about reload.
$ egg-bin debug --debug-port=9229 --proxy=9999
egg-bin dev options is accepted.
--proxy=9999 worker debug proxy port.
Using mocha with co-mocha to run test.
power-assert is the default
assert library, and intelli-espower-loader will be auto required.
$ egg-bin test [files] [options]
files is optional, default to
test/**/*.test.js
test/fixtures,
test/node_modules is always exclude.
test/.setup.js
If
test/.setup.js file exists, it will be auto require as the first test file.
test
├── .setup.js
└── foo.test.js
You can pass any mocha argv.
--require require the given module
--grep only run tests matching
--timeout milliseconds, default to 60000
--full-trace display the full stack trace, default to false.
--typescript /
--ts enable typescript support, default to
false.
--changed /
-c only test changed test files(test files means files that match
${pwd}/test/**/*.test.(js|ts))
--dry-run /
-d whether dry-run the test command, just show the command
--espower /
-e whether auto require intelli-espower-loader(js) or espower-typescript(ts) for power-assert, default to
true.
Environment is also support, will use it if options not provide.
You can set
TESTS env to set the tests directory, it support glob grammar.
TESTS=test/a.test.js egg-bin test
And the reporter can set by the
TEST_REPORTER env, default is
spec.
TEST_REPORTER=doc egg-bin test
The test timeout can set by
TEST_TIMEOUT env, default is
60000 ms.
TEST_TIMEOUT=2000 egg-bin test
Using [nyc] to run code coverage, it support all test params above.
Coverage reporter will output text-summary, json and lcov.
You can pass any mocha argv.
-x add dir ignore coverage, support multiple argv
--prerequire prerequire files for coverage instrument, you can use this options if load files slowly when call
mm.app or
mm.cluster
--typescript /
--ts enable typescript support, default to
false, if true, will auto add
.ts extension and ignore
typings and
d.ts.
--nyc nyc instruments passthrough. you can use this to overwrite egg-bin's default nyc instruments and add additional ones.
if you want to add addtional
nycreporters, you need to use this rather than add
reporterkey in
.nycrcbecause:
- when same key exists in
.nycrcand cmd instruments, nyc prefers instrument.
- egg-bin have some default instruments passed to nyc like
-rand
--temp-directory
-
egg-bin cov --nyc="-r teamcity -r text"
also support all test params above.
You can set
COV_EXCLUDES env to add dir ignore coverage.
$ COV_EXCLUDES="app/plugins/c*,app/autocreate/**" egg-bin cov
Generate
pkg.files automatically before npm publish, see ypkgfiles for detail
$ egg-bin pkgfiles
Generate
pkg.dependencies and
pkg.devDependencies automatically, see autod for detail
$ egg-bin autod
You maybe need a custom egg-bin to implement more custom features if your team has develop a framework base on egg.
Now you can implement a Command sub class to do that. Or you can just override the exists command.
See more at common-bin.
nsp has provide a useful security scan feature.
This example will show you how to add a new
NspCommand to create a new
egg-bin tool.
const EggBinCommand = require('egg-bin');
class MyEggBinCommand extends EggBinCommand {
constructor(rawArgv) {
super(rawArgv);
this.usage = 'Usage: egg-bin [command] [options]';
// load directory
this.load(path.join(__dirname, 'lib/cmd'));
}
}
module.exports = MyEggBinCommand;
const Command = require('egg-bin').Command;
class NspCommand extends Command {
* run({ cwd, argv }) {
console.log('run nsp check at %s with %j', cwd, argv);
}
description() {
return 'nsp check';
}
}
module.exports = NspCommand;
#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';
const Command = require('..');
new Command().start();
$ my-egg-bin nsp
run nsp check at /foo/bar with {}
atian25
fengmk2
popomore
whxaxes
dead-horse
hyj1991
ngot
waitingsong
snyk-bot
BiosSun
luckydrq
stormslowly
ZYSzys
angleshe
ahungrynoob
yinseny
mansonchor
okoala
This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at
Wed Feb 16 2022 22:55:56 GMT+0800.