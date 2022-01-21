egg developer tool, extends common-bin.

Install

$ npm i egg-bin --save-dev

Usage

Add egg-bin to package.json scripts:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "egg-bin dev" , "debug" : "egg-bin debug" , "test-local" : "egg-bin test" , "test" : "npm run lint -- --fix && npm run test-local" , "cov" : "egg-bin cov" , "lint" : "eslint ." , "pkgfiles" : "egg-bin pkgfiles" , "autod" : "egg-bin autod" , "ci" : "npm run lint && npm run autod -- --check && npm run pkgfiles -- --check && npm run cov" } }

Command

All the commands support these specific v8 options:

--debug

--inspect

--harmony*

--es_staging

$ egg-bin [ command ] --debug --es_staging

if process.env.NODE_DEBUG_OPTION is provided (WebStorm etc), will use it as debug options.

dev

Start dev cluster on local env, it will start a master, an agent and a worker.

$ egg-bin dev

options

--framework egg web framework root path.

egg web framework root path. --baseDir application's root path, default to process.cwd() .

application's root path, default to . --port server port, default to 7001 .

server port, default to . --workers worker process number, default to 1 worker at local mode.

worker process number, default to worker at local mode. --sticky start a sticky cluster server, default to false .

start a sticky cluster server, default to . --typescript / --ts enable typescript support, default to false . Also support read from package.json 's egg.typescript .

/ enable typescript support, default to . Also support read from 's . --declarations / --dts enable egg-ts-helper support, default to false . Also support read from package.json 's egg.declarations .

/ enable egg-ts-helper support, default to . Also support read from 's . --require will add to execArgv , support multiple. Also support read from package.json 's egg.require

debug

Debug egg app with V8 Inspector Integration.

automatically detect the protocol, use the new inspector when the targeted runtime >=7.0.0 .

if running without VSCode or WebStorm , we will use inspector-proxy to proxy worker debug, so you don't need to worry about reload.

$ egg-bin debug --debug-port=9229 --proxy=9999

options

all egg-bin dev options is accepted.

options is accepted. --proxy=9999 worker debug proxy port.

test

Using mocha with co-mocha to run test.

power-assert is the default assert library, and intelli-espower-loader will be auto required.

$ egg-bin test [files] [options]

files is optional, default to test/**/*.test.js

is optional, default to test/fixtures , test/node_modules is always exclude.

auto require test/.setup.js

If test/.setup.js file exists, it will be auto require as the first test file.

test ├── .setup.js └── foo.test.js

options

You can pass any mocha argv.

--require require the given module

require the given module --grep only run tests matching

only run tests matching --timeout milliseconds, default to 60000

milliseconds, default to 60000 --full-trace display the full stack trace, default to false.

display the full stack trace, default to false. --typescript / --ts enable typescript support, default to false .

/ enable typescript support, default to . --changed / -c only test changed test files(test files means files that match ${pwd}/test/**/*.test.(js|ts) )

/ only test changed test files(test files means files that match ) --dry-run / -d whether dry-run the test command, just show the command

/ whether dry-run the test command, just show the command --espower / -e whether auto require intelli-espower-loader(js) or espower-typescript(ts) for power-assert, default to true .

/ whether auto require intelli-espower-loader(js) or espower-typescript(ts) for power-assert, default to . see more at https://mochajs.org/#usage

environment

Environment is also support, will use it if options not provide.

You can set TESTS env to set the tests directory, it support glob grammar.

TESTS= test /a.test.js egg-bin test

And the reporter can set by the TEST_REPORTER env, default is spec .

TEST_REPORTER=doc egg-bin test

The test timeout can set by TEST_TIMEOUT env, default is 60000 ms.

TEST_TIMEOUT=2000 egg-bin test

cov

Using [nyc] to run code coverage, it support all test params above.

Coverage reporter will output text-summary, json and lcov.

options

You can pass any mocha argv.

-x add dir ignore coverage, support multiple argv

--prerequire prerequire files for coverage instrument, you can use this options if load files slowly when call mm.app or mm.cluster

--typescript / --ts enable typescript support, default to false , if true, will auto add .ts extension and ignore typings and d.ts .

--nyc nyc instruments passthrough. you can use this to overwrite egg-bin's default nyc instruments and add additional ones. if you want to add addtional nyc reporters, you need to use this rather than add reporter key in .nycrc because: when same key exists in .nycrc and cmd instruments, nyc prefers instrument. egg-bin have some default instruments passed to nyc like -r and --temp-directory egg-bin cov --nyc="-r teamcity -r text"

also support all test params above.

environment

You can set COV_EXCLUDES env to add dir ignore coverage.

$ COV_EXCLUDES= "app/plugins/c*,app/autocreate/**" egg-bin cov

pkgfiles

Generate pkg.files automatically before npm publish, see ypkgfiles for detail

$ egg-bin pkgfiles

autod

Generate pkg.dependencies and pkg.devDependencies automatically, see autod for detail

$ egg-bin autod

Custom egg-bin for your team

You maybe need a custom egg-bin to implement more custom features if your team has develop a framework base on egg.

Now you can implement a Command sub class to do that. Or you can just override the exists command.

See more at common-bin.

Example: Add nsp for security scan

nsp has provide a useful security scan feature.

This example will show you how to add a new NspCommand to create a new egg-bin tool.

const EggBinCommand = require ( 'egg-bin' ); class MyEggBinCommand extends EggBinCommand { constructor (rawArgv) { super (rawArgv); this .usage = 'Usage: egg-bin [command] [options]' ; this .load(path.join(__dirname, 'lib/cmd' )); } } module .exports = MyEggBinCommand;

const Command = require ( 'egg-bin' ).Command; class NspCommand extends Command { * run({ cwd, argv }) { console .log( 'run nsp check at %s with %j' , cwd, argv); } description() { return 'nsp check' ; } } module .exports = NspCommand;

; const Command = require ( '..' ); new Command().start();

Run result

$ my-egg-bin nsp run nsp check at /foo/bar with {}

License

MIT

