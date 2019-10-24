alinode plugin for egg.
$ npm i egg-alinode
Enable this plugin
// config/plugin.js
exports.alinode = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-alinode',
};
Add
appid and
secret from https://node.console.aliyun.com/
// config/config.default.js
exports.alinode = {
enable: true,
appid: 'my app id',
secret: 'my app secret',
};
Start dispatch.js with
NODE_LOG_DIR={logdir} and
ENABLE_NODE_LOG=yes env:
$ ENABLE_NODE_LOG=yes NODE_LOG_DIR=/mylogdir/ alinode dispatch.js
If you use
egg-scripts, the env is already set for you.
$ egg-scripts start
Please open an issue here.