openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

egg-alinode

by eggjs
2.0.1 (see all)

alinode plugin for egg

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-alinode

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

alinode plugin for egg.

Install

$ npm i egg-alinode

Usage

Enable this plugin

// config/plugin.js
exports.alinode = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-alinode',
};

Add appid and secret from https://node.console.aliyun.com/

// config/config.default.js
exports.alinode = {
  enable: true,
  appid: 'my app id',
  secret: 'my app secret',
};

Start dispatch.js with NODE_LOG_DIR={logdir} and ENABLE_NODE_LOG=yes env:

$ ENABLE_NODE_LOG=yes NODE_LOG_DIR=/mylogdir/ alinode dispatch.js

If you use egg-scripts, the env is already set for you.

$ egg-scripts start

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial