Features

Built-in Process Management

Plugin System

Framework Customization

Lots of plugins

Quickstart

Follow the commands listed below.

$ mkdir showcase && cd showcase $ npm init egg -- type =simple $ npm install $ npm run dev $ open http://localhost:7001

Node.js >= 8.0.0 required.

Documentations

Contributors

How to Contribute

Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.

To become a contributor, please follow our contributing guide.

License

MIT