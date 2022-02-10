openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eff

effectx

by Christian Schwinne
0.2.0 (see all)

Control WS2812B and many more types of digital RGB LEDs with an ESP8266 or ESP32 over WiFi!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

8.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

169

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

# Welcome to my project WLED! ✨

A fast and feature-rich implementation of an ESP8266/ESP32 webserver to control NeoPixel (WS2812B, WS2811, SK6812) LEDs or also SPI based chipsets like the WS2801 and APA102!

⚙️ Features

  • WS2812FX library integrated for over 100 special effects
  • FastLED noise effects and 50 palettes
  • Modern UI with color, effect and segment controls
  • Segments to set different effects and colors to parts of the LEDs
  • Settings page - configuration over network
  • Access Point and station mode - automatic failsafe AP
  • Up to 10 LED outputs per instance
  • Support for RGBW strips
  • Up to 250 user presets to save and load colors/effects easily, supports cycling through them.
  • Presets can be used to automatically execute API calls
  • Nightlight function (gradually dims down)
  • Full OTA software updatability (HTTP + ArduinoOTA), password protectable
  • Configurable analog clock + support for the Cronixie kit by Diamex
  • Configurable Auto Brightness limit for safer operation
  • Filesystem-based config for easier backup of presets and settings

💡 Supported light control interfaces

  • WLED app for Android and iOS
  • JSON and HTTP request APIs
  • MQTT
  • Blynk IoT
  • E1.31, Art-Net, DDP and TPM2.net
  • Hyperion
  • UDP realtime
  • Alexa voice control (including dimming and color)
  • Sync to Philips hue lights
  • Adalight (PC ambilight via serial) and TPM2
  • Sync color of multiple WLED devices (UDP notifier)
  • Infrared remotes (24-key RGB, receiver required)
  • Simple timers/schedules (time from NTP, timezones/DST supported)

📲 Quick start guide and documentation

See the wiki!

On this page you can find excellent tutorials made by the community and helpful tools to help you get your new lamp up and running!

🖼️ Images

💾 Compatible LED Strips

TypeVoltageComments
WS2812B5v
WS28135v
SK68125vRGBW
APA1025vC/D
WS28015vC/D
LPD88065vC/D
TM181412vRGBW
WS281112v3-LED segments
WS281512v
GS820812v
Analog/non-addressableanyRequires additional circuitry

🧊 Compatible PC RGB Fans and ARGB accessories

BrandModelComments
CorsairHD120 FanUses WS2812B, data-in only
PCCOOLERMoonlight 5-pack FansUses WS2812B, includes Data-out connector to keep each fan uniquely addressable if wired in series like traditional LED strips
Any5v 3-pin ARGB for PCAny PC RGB device that supports the 5v 3-pin ARGB motherboard header should work fine with WLED. All the major motherboard vendors support the Corsair HD120 and PCCOOLER fans listed, so we can safely assume any device that supports motherboard ARGB 5V 3-Pin standard will work with WLED.

✌️ Other

Licensed under the MIT license
Credits here!

Uses Linearicons by Perxis!

Join the Discord server to discuss everything about WLED!

Check out the WLED Discourse forum!
You can also send me mails to dev.aircoookie@gmail.com, but please only do so if you want to talk to me privately.
If WLED really brightens up your every day, you can

Disclaimer:
If you are sensitive to photosensitive epilepsy it is not recommended that you use this software.
In case you still want to try, don't use strobe, lighting or noise modes or high effect speed settings. As per the MIT license, I assume no liability for any damage to you or any other person or equipment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial