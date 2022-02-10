# Welcome to my project WLED! ✨

A fast and feature-rich implementation of an ESP8266/ESP32 webserver to control NeoPixel (WS2812B, WS2811, SK6812) LEDs or also SPI based chipsets like the WS2801 and APA102!

⚙️ Features

WS2812FX library integrated for over 100 special effects

FastLED noise effects and 50 palettes

Modern UI with color, effect and segment controls

Segments to set different effects and colors to parts of the LEDs

Settings page - configuration over network

Access Point and station mode - automatic failsafe AP

Up to 10 LED outputs per instance

Support for RGBW strips

Up to 250 user presets to save and load colors/effects easily, supports cycling through them.

Presets can be used to automatically execute API calls

Nightlight function (gradually dims down)

Full OTA software updatability (HTTP + ArduinoOTA), password protectable

Configurable analog clock + support for the Cronixie kit by Diamex

Configurable Auto Brightness limit for safer operation

Filesystem-based config for easier backup of presets and settings

💡 Supported light control interfaces

WLED app for Android and iOS

JSON and HTTP request APIs

MQTT

Blynk IoT

E1.31, Art-Net, DDP and TPM2.net

Hyperion

UDP realtime

Alexa voice control (including dimming and color)

Sync to Philips hue lights

Adalight (PC ambilight via serial) and TPM2

Sync color of multiple WLED devices (UDP notifier)

Infrared remotes (24-key RGB, receiver required)

Simple timers/schedules (time from NTP, timezones/DST supported)

📲 Quick start guide and documentation

See the wiki!

On this page you can find excellent tutorials made by the community and helpful tools to help you get your new lamp up and running!

🖼️ Images

💾 Compatible LED Strips

Type Voltage Comments WS2812B 5v WS2813 5v SK6812 5v RGBW APA102 5v C/D WS2801 5v C/D LPD8806 5v C/D TM1814 12v RGBW WS2811 12v 3-LED segments WS2815 12v GS8208 12v Analog/non-addressable any Requires additional circuitry

🧊 Compatible PC RGB Fans and ARGB accessories

Brand Model Comments Corsair HD120 Fan Uses WS2812B, data-in only PCCOOLER Moonlight 5-pack Fans Uses WS2812B, includes Data-out connector to keep each fan uniquely addressable if wired in series like traditional LED strips Any 5v 3-pin ARGB for PC Any PC RGB device that supports the 5v 3-pin ARGB motherboard header should work fine with WLED. All the major motherboard vendors support the Corsair HD120 and PCCOOLER fans listed, so we can safely assume any device that supports motherboard ARGB 5V 3-Pin standard will work with WLED.

✌️ Other

Licensed under the MIT license

Credits here!

Uses Linearicons by Perxis!

Join the Discord server to discuss everything about WLED!

Check out the WLED Discourse forum!

You can also send me mails to dev.aircoookie@gmail.com, but please only do so if you want to talk to me privately.

If WLED really brightens up your every day, you can

Disclaimer:

If you are sensitive to photosensitive epilepsy it is not recommended that you use this software.

In case you still want to try, don't use strobe, lighting or noise modes or high effect speed settings. As per the MIT license, I assume no liability for any damage to you or any other person or equipment.