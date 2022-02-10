A fast and feature-rich implementation of an ESP8266/ESP32 webserver to control NeoPixel (WS2812B, WS2811, SK6812) LEDs or also SPI based chipsets like the WS2801 and APA102!
See the wiki!
On this page you can find excellent tutorials made by the community and helpful tools to help you get your new lamp up and running!
|Type
|Voltage
|Comments
|WS2812B
|5v
|WS2813
|5v
|SK6812
|5v
|RGBW
|APA102
|5v
|C/D
|WS2801
|5v
|C/D
|LPD8806
|5v
|C/D
|TM1814
|12v
|RGBW
|WS2811
|12v
|3-LED segments
|WS2815
|12v
|GS8208
|12v
|Analog/non-addressable
|any
|Requires additional circuitry
|Brand
|Model
|Comments
|Corsair
|HD120 Fan
|Uses WS2812B, data-in only
|PCCOOLER
|Moonlight 5-pack Fans
|Uses WS2812B, includes Data-out connector to keep each fan uniquely addressable if wired in series like traditional LED strips
|Any
|5v 3-pin ARGB for PC
|Any PC RGB device that supports the 5v 3-pin ARGB motherboard header should work fine with WLED. All the major motherboard vendors support the Corsair HD120 and PCCOOLER fans listed, so we can safely assume any device that supports motherboard ARGB 5V 3-Pin standard will work with WLED.
Licensed under the MIT license
Credits here!
Uses Linearicons by Perxis!
Join the Discord server to discuss everything about WLED!
Check out the WLED Discourse forum!
You can also send me mails to dev.aircoookie@gmail.com, but please only do so if you want to talk to me privately.
Disclaimer:
If you are sensitive to photosensitive epilepsy it is not recommended that you use this software.
In case you still want to try, don't use strobe, lighting or noise modes or high effect speed settings. As per the MIT license, I assume no liability for any damage to you or any other person or equipment.