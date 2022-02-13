Interactive navigable audio visualization using Web Audio and Canvas.
See a tutorial and examples on wavesurfer-js.org.
Wavesufer.js was started in March 2012. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of wavesufer.js, we created an NFT representing the initial commit to this repository.
If you're a company, or an individual, wishing to support the project, please consider buying this memorable commit.
|Buy the first commit NFT 🎁
The proceeds will go to the author and the current maintainer.
wavesurfer.js works only in modern browsers supporting Web Audio.
It will fallback to Audio Element without graphics in other browsers (IE 11 and lower). You can also try wavesurfer.swf which is a Flash-based fallback.
Yes, if you use the
backend: 'MediaElement' option. See here: https://wavesurfer-js.org/example/audio-element/. The audio will start playing as you press play. A thin line will be displayed until the whole audio file is downloaded and decoded to draw the waveform.
No. Web Audio needs the whole file to decode it in the browser. You can however load pre-decoded waveform data to draw the waveform immediately. See here: https://wavesurfer-js.org/example/audio-element/ (the "Pre-recoded Peaks" section).
Choose a container:
<div id="waveform"></div>
Create an instance, passing the container selector and options:
var wavesurfer = WaveSurfer.create({
container: '#waveform',
waveColor: 'violet',
progressColor: 'purple'
});
Subscribe to some events:
wavesurfer.on('ready', function () {
wavesurfer.play();
});
Load an audio file from a URL:
wavesurfer.load('example/media/demo.wav');
See the documentation on all available methods, options and events on the homepage.
See the upgrade document if you're upgrading from a previous version of wavesurfer.js.
Install Wavesurfer:
npm install wavesurfer.js --save
# or
yarn add wavesurfer.js
Use it with a module system like this:
// import
import WaveSurfer from 'wavesurfer.js';
// commonjs/requirejs
var WaveSurfer = require('wavesurfer.js');
// amd
define(['WaveSurfer'], function(WaveSurfer) {
// ... code
});
For a list of projects using wavesurfer.js, check out the projects page.
Install development dependencies:
npm install
Development tasks automatically rebuild certain parts of the library when files are changed (
start – wavesurfer,
start:plugins – plugins). Start a dev task and go to
localhost:8080/example/ to test the current build.
Start development server for core library:
npm run start
Start development server for plugins:
npm run start:plugins
Build all the files. (generated files are placed in the
dist directory.)
npm run build
Running tests only:
npm run test
Build documentation with esdoc (generated files are placed in the
doc directory.)
npm run doc
If you want to use the VS Code - Debugger for Chrome, there is already a launch.json with a properly configured
sourceMapPathOverrides for you.
The homepage and documentation files are maintained in the
gh-pages branch. Contributions to the documentation are especially welcome.
When preparing a new release, update the version in the
package.json and have it merged to master. The new version of the package will be published to NPM automatically via GitHub Actions.
The main maintainer: Thijs Triemstra
Many thanks to all the awesome contributors!
This work is licensed under a BSD 3-Clause License.