effects-as-data is an implementation of the effects-as-data pattern in Javascript.
effects-as-data allows you to declaratively test your code and to write code that is easy to maintain as your application grows in complexity.
effects-as-data will work anywhere that Javascript runs and is seamlessly interoperable with any codebase that uses promises.
See Richard Feldman's presentation on the effects-as-data pattern: Effects as Data | Reactive 2015 - YouTube
effects.js - Define your application's side effect functions. This allows us to express side effects declaratively in business logic.
const { effect } = require("effects-as-data");
const axios = require("axios");
const get = effect(axios.get);
module.exports = {
get
};
users.js - Use your side effect functions in business logic:
const { get } = require("./effects");
function* getRandomUsers(count = 5) {
const response = yield get(`https://randomuser.me/api/?results=${count}`);
return response.data.results;
}
module.exports = {
getRandomUsers
};
users.spec.js - Declaratively test your business logic:
const { testFn, args } = require("effects-as-data/test");
const { get } = require("./effects");
const { getRandomUsers } = require("./users");
const testGetRandomUsers = testFn(getRandomUsers);
test(
"getRandomUsers() should return a list of random users",
testGetRandomUsers(() => {
const response = {
results: [
{
gender: "male",
name: {
title: "mr",
first: "romain",
last: "hoogmoed"
}
}
]
};
return args(1)
.cmd(get("https://randomuser.me/api/?results=1")) // yield cmd
.result(response) // const result = yield ...
.returns(response.data.results);
})
);
Use your business logic:
const { getRandomUsers } = require("./users");
const { call } = require("effects-as-data");
// use call for application entry points
call(getRandomUsers, 10)
.then(console.log) // should log random users
.catch(console.error);
Generators are much more powerful than
async/await because generators allow developers to handle Javascript's most difficult problems with one construct: asynchrony and non-determinism. Effects-as-data eliminates the use of globals, singletons, closures for state, dependency injection, brittle promise chains, and mocks/spies. Generators make this possible because of the ability to "pause" function execution, give control to the
effects-as-data runtime which takes care of the side effects that you describe with commands, and then resume function execution with the result of the command.
Commands and interpreters are key concepts in
effects-as-data. In the example above, a
get function was defined:
const get = effect(axios.get, url => assert(url, "url is required"));
effect is a helper function that creates a command. In this case, it's a command that tells
effects-as-data to execute a function (
axios.get). The
get function itself is a pure function that returns this payload:
{
type: "callFn",
fn: axios.get,
args: [...] // the arguments passed to get
}
Notice that this function returns data which describes a side effect, it does not perform the side effect (i.e. it does not do a get request). The effect is declared as data.
In
effects-as-data all side effects are defined declaratively using plain JSON. These definitions are called commands. So where do side effects actually happen? Side effects are performed by command interpreters. Look at this example of a custom command and interpreter pair:
const { addInterpreters, call } = require("effects-as-data");
const fs = require("fs");
const interpreters = {
writeFile: ({ path, content }) =>
fs.writeFileSync(path, content, { encoding: "utf8" })
};
// Add the interpreters to the effects-as-data runtime
addInterpreters(addInterpreters);
const writeFile = (path, content) => ({
type: "writeFile",
path,
content
});
// Business logic
function* getFileContent(path, content) {
return yield writeFile(path, content);
}
call(getTimestamp).then(console.log); // a current timestamp will be logged
In the above example, a custom
writeFile command and interpreter were created, effectively decoupling the business logic from the hard-to-test, side effect producing function
fs.writeFileSync.
Writing code like this has the following benefits:
writeFile interpreter can be replaced without changing the business logic (
getFileContent) or its tests.
writeFile command can be serialized and executed somewhere else, for example, in another process if the interpreter has this capability.
writeFile.
effects-as-data to an
onError callback, exposing a central place for logging all errors.
effects-as-data has a selection of built-in commands and interpreters so you can be productive right away.
call is used to call another
effects-as-data function:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a(message) {
return yield cmds.echo(message);
}
function* b() {
return yield cmds.call(a, "hi");
}
call(b).then(console.log); // "hi"
call.fn is used to call non-
effects-as-data functions. If the function returns a promise,
effects-as-data will resolve it:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function a(message) {
return Promise.resolve(message);
}
function* b() {
return yield cmds.call.fn(a, "hi");
}
call(b).then(console.log); // "hi"
callFnBound is used to call a non-
effects-as-data function with
this:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
const obj = {
message: "hi",
a() {
return this.message;
}
};
function* b() {
return yield cmds.callFnBound(obj, obj.a);
}
call(b).then(console.log); // "hi"
callback is used to call a non-
effects-as-data function that accepts a callback:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
const fs = require("fs");
function* b() {
return yield cmds.callback(fs.readFile, "/path/file.txt", { encoding "utf8" });
}
call(b).then(console.log); // contents of "/path/file.txt"
callCallbackBound is used to call a non-
effects-as-data function that accepts a callback with
this:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
const obj = {
message: "hi",
a(done) {
done(this.message);
}
};
function* b() {
return yield cmds.callCallbackBound(obj, obj.a);
}
call(b).then(console.log); // "hi"
echo is used simple to echo back a value:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a(message) {
return yield cmds.echo(message);
}
call(a, "hi").then(console.log); // "hi"
noop is used simple to do nothing:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
return yield cmds.noop();
}
call(a).then(console.log); // returns undefined
now returns the current timestamp:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
return yield cmds.now();
}
call(a).then(console.log); // result of Date.now()
globalVariable is used to get a global variable. This means that you have access to globals without the pain of globals.
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
return yield cmds.globalVariable("process");
}
call(a).then(console.log); // returns global.process or window.process
log is a pass-through to
console.log
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
return yield cmds.log("hi");
}
call(a); // prints "hi"
logError is a pass-through to
console.error
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
return yield cmds.logError("oops");
}
call(a); // prints "oops" using console.error
setImmediate is used to execute a command. It behaves like node's
setImmediate;
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const logCmd = cmds.log("hi");
yield cmds.setImmediate(logCmd);
return "ok";
}
call(a); // function will return before "hi" get's logged
Unlike, node's
setImmediate, however,
effects-as-data will maintain an execution context and you'll know its
effects-as-data stack trace. If you want to intentionally prevent it from tracking the stack trace, pass
true as the second argument to the
setImmediate command:
cmds.setImmediate(logCmd, true);
setTimeout is used to execute a command after a timeout. It behaves like node's
setTimeout;
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const logCmd = cmds.log("hi");
yield cmds.setTimeout(logCmd, 1000);
return "ok";
}
call(a); // "hi" is printed ~1 second after the function returns
Unlike, node's
setTimeout, however,
effects-as-data will maintain an execution context and you'll know its
effects-as-data stack trace. If you want to intentionally prevent it from tracking the stack trace, pass
true as the third argument to the
setTimeout command:
cmds.setTimeout(logCmd, 1000, true);
clearTimeout will clear a timeout:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
yield cmds.clearTimeout(SOME_TIMEOUT_ID);
}
call(a); // timeout SOME_TIMEOUT_ID should be cleared
setInterval is used to execute a command after on an interval. It behaves like node's
setInterval;
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const logCmd = cmds.log("hi");
yield cmds.setInterval(logCmd, 1000);
}
call(a); // "hi" will be printed every second
Unlike, node's
setInterval, however,
effects-as-data will maintain an execution context and you'll know its
effects-as-data stack trace. If you want to intentionally prevent it from tracking the stack trace, pass
true as the third argument to the
setInterval command:
cmds.setInterval(logCmd, 1000, true);
clearInterval will clear an interval:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
yield cmds.clearInterval(SOME_INTERVAL_ID);
}
call(a); // interval SOME_INTERVAL_ID should be cleared
sleep will cause the function to sleep, similar to linux's sleep.
sleep accepts milliseconds.
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
yield cmds.sleep(1000);
yield cmds.log("This is printed after 1 second");
yield cmds.sleep(1000);
yield cmds.log("This is printed after another second");
}
call(a);
series will execute commands in a series, on after another. If a commands fails, it will throw an error.
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const [one, two] = yield cmds.series([
cmds.echo("1")
cmds.echo("2")
]);
return { one, two }
}
call(a); // returns { one: 1, two: 2 }
parallel will execute commands in parallel. If a commands fails, it will throw an error.
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const [one, two] = yield cmds.parallel([cmds.echo("1"), cmds.echo("2")]);
return { one, two };
}
call(a); // returns { one: 1, two: 2 }
Note:
cmds.parallel is really a pass-through to
effects-as-data's built-in support for parallelism:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const [one, two] = yield [cmds.echo("1"), cmds.echo("2")];
return { one, two };
}
call(a); // returns { one: 1, two: 2 }
envelope is used when you expect an error but don't want to
try/catch. Many times, this makes testing easier.
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const cmd = cmds.call(unreliableFunction);
const payload = yield cmds.envelope(cmd);
if (payload.success === true) {
return payload.result;
} else {
// do some error handling
yield cmds.customErrorReporter(payload.result);
return "defaultvalue";
}
}
call(a); // returns { one: 1, two: 2 }
either is used when you except a possible falsey return value but don't want to introduce branching into your code. If the command returns a falsey value, the
either will return the default value:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
const findUserCmd = cmds.call(findUserById, "123");
const user = cmds.either(findUserCmd, { id: "defaultuser" });
return user;
}
call(a); // returns { one: 1, two: 2 }
getState and
setState are used when you need to save some data in memory, but don't want to use closures. The
getState and
setState interpreters can be swapped out and this code will also work with another data store (i.e.
redis,
etcd, etc) without being changed.
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* increment() {
const value = yield cmds.getState("value", 0); // 0 is the default value
const newValue = value + 1;
yield cmds.setState("value", newValue);
return newValue;
}
call(increment); // returns 1
call(increment); // returns 2
call(increment); // returns 3
clearState is used to delete a value set using
setState:
const { cmds, call } = require("effects-as-data");
function* a() {
yield cmds.setState("value", 1);
const v1 = cmds.getState("value"); // v1 === 1
yield cmds.clearState("value");
const v2 = cmds.getState("value"); // v2 === undefined
}
call(a);
Creating your own commands and interpreters is a power way to abstract out of your business logic implementation details related to hard-to-test code. For example, code that uses
setTimeout is normally a pain to test. With
effects-as-data,
setTimeout has been extracted out to its own command, making it used in business logic declarative and, therefore, easy to test.
Note: custom commands and interpreters are no different than core commands and interpreters. You can also replace any interpreter to change how a command is processed, without touching business logic!
Commands are descriptions of what you want done.
effects-as-data will route commands to interpreters based on the
type field. The command below will be routed to an interpreter with the same
doSomething. For convenience, a function called
doSomething is created to create this command. Validation can also be added to the function:
function doSomething(value) {
assert(value, "value required");
return {
type: "doSomething",
value
};
}
Interpreters interpret the commands. One great use of commands is to keep hard-to-test code from touching your easy-to-test
effects-as-data business logic:
function doSomething(cmd) {
return terribleHardToTestLibrary.doSomeOperation(cmd.value);
}
const { call, addInterpreters } = require("effects-as-data");
const { doSomething } = require("./cmds");
const interpreters = require("./interpreters"); // the doSomething interpreter is here
// custom interpreters have to be added to the effects-as-data runtime
addInterpreters(interpreters);
function* myBusinessLogic(value) {
return yield doSomething(value);
}
call(myBusinessLogic, "foo"); // a promise will be returned with the result of terribleHardToTestLibrary.doSomeOperation("foo")