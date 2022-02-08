openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.1K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

101

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

☄️ effector

The state manager

Visit effector.dev for docs, guides and examples

Table of Contents

Introduction

Effector is an effective multi-store state manager for JavaScript apps (React/React Native/Vue/Node.js), that allows you to manage data in complex applications without the risk of inflating the monolithic central store, with clear control flow, good type support and high capacity API. Effector supports both TypeScript and Flow type annotations out of the box.

Effector follows five basic principles:

  • Application stores should be as light as possible - the idea of adding a store for specific needs should not be frightening or damaging to the developer.
  • Application stores should be freely combined - data that the application needs can be statically distributed, showing how it will be converted in runtime.
  • Autonomy from controversial concepts - no decorators, no need to use classes or proxies - this is not required to control the state of the application and therefore the api library uses only functions and plain js objects
  • Predictability and clarity of API - a small number of basic principles are reused in different cases, reducing the user's workload and increasing recognition. For example, if you know how .watch works for events, you already know how .watch works for stores.
  • The application is built from simple elements - space and way to take any required business logic out of the view, maximizing the simplicity of the components.

Installation

npm install effector

React

npm install effector effector-react

Vue

npm install effector effector-vue

Svelte

Svelte works with effector out of the box, no additional packages needed. See word chain game application written with svelte and effector.

CDN

Documentation

For additional information, guides and api reference visit our documentation site

Packages

Articles

Community

Online playground

You can try effector in our repl

Code sharing, Typescript and react supported out of the box. REPL repository

DevTools

Use effector-logger for printing updates to console, displaying current store values with ui or connecting application to familiar redux devtools

More examples in documentation

Learn more

Support us

More articles about effector at patreon

Rate on Openbase

Tested with browserstack

100
Alexander UstyugovSlovenia14 Ratings1 Review
in love with go, typescript, nodejs and react
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Modern and extremely powerful application state management solution. Really like concepts, simplicity and composability of it. Works very well with frontend libs/frameworks: React (official bindings), Preact (just write your own useStore in 10 lines), React Native and so on. Very active community, the project evolves rapidly. Amazing documentation. Not that popular yet, but in my opinion it will kill redux/mobx very soon after people will start noticing it.

5
lokhmakov
45m0d3u5
TchernyavskyDaniil
sergeysova
GTOsss
Evgeny ZakharovRussia107 Ratings45 Reviews
Front-end developer (React.js)
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Very flexible state manager with almost zero boilerplate. I love russian effector's community, there are a lot of experienced people you can trust.

3
lokhmakov
egorguscha
sergeysova
nin-jinSaint-Petersburg12 Ratings3 Reviews
3 months ago
Hard to Use
Slow
Abandoned
Unwelcoming Community

According to [this analysis](https://dev.to/ninjin/main-aspects-of-reactivity-58co), the effector approach scored only 1 out of 12 points. This means low performance, a large volume of boiler plate and increased complexity in creating reliable, scalable, fault-tolerant applications. I would especially note the high toxicity of the community and maintainers in particular. However, the documentation is pretty good. There is even an advanced sandbox. However, it slows down a lot on a relatively large number of stores. But the React is more to blame here.

0
Alexey ElizarovRussia, Moscow34 Ratings6 Reviews
Fullstack developer. React lover @devall
9 months ago

Best alternatives for your next project instead of redux. Help you build project of any complexity with elegant and simple way.

5
lokhmakov
TchernyavskyDaniil
angrymouse
sergeysova
GTOsss
Viktor PasynokSaint-Petersburg1 Rating0 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Tutorials

Инструкция: тестирование в Эффекторе
blog.kamyshev.me4 months agoИнструкция: тестирование в ЭффектореЭффектор — это компактный и производительный менеджер состояний. Одно из его основных преимуществ — удобство при написании тестов. Это инструкция с подробным разбором каждой фичи.
Лучшая часть Эффектора
blog.kamyshev.me4 months agoЛучшая часть ЭффектораЭффектор — это компактный и производительный менеджер состояний. Он независим от UI-фреймворков, предсказуем и удобен. Почти месяц назад мы в Авиасейлс начали мигрировать часть кода с RxJS на Effector. В процессе я обнаружил совершенно неожиданную фичу, которая изменила моё отношение к библиотеке.
Структура моделей Effector
sova.dev2 years agoСтруктура моделей EffectorПочему я называю файлики моделями и описываю логику отдельно от сторов и событий