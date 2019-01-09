Eev

A tiny, fast, zero-dependency event emitter for JavaScript.

Less than 500 bytes minified + zipped

Fast... see jsperf

Zero dependencies

Simple

Usage

Create an Eev instance.

var e = new Eev();

Then, add handlers as you see fit.

e.on( 'some-event' , function ( data ) { alert( 'got ' + data); }); e.on( 'some-event' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'got ' + data); });

Remove handlers using off .

function myHandler ( data ) { console .log(data); } e.on( 'some-event' , myHandler); e.off( 'some-event' , myHandler);

Trigger events using emit .

e.emit( 'some-event' , { foo : 'Bar' });

If you want a handler to only run once, you can do this:

e.on( 'some-event' , function foo ( ) { e.off( 'some-event' , foo); });

You can register for multiple events at once like this:

function myHandler ( data ) { console .log(data); } e.on( 'event1 event2 etc' , myHandler); e.off( 'event1 event2 etc' , myHandler);

Stopping propagation isn't build into Eev. If enough people ask for it, I'll bake it in. Meanwile, you can work around this limitation by doing something like this:

;( function ( ) { var superOn = Eev.prototype.on; Eev.prototype.on = function ( names, fn ) { superOn.call( this , names, function ( data ) { if (!data.isCanceled) { return fn(data); } }); }; }());

With the above patch in place, you can do something like this in your event handlers:

e.on( 'some-event' , function foo ( data ) { data.isCanceled = true ; })

Installation

Just download eev.min.js, or use bower:

bower install eev

Or use npm: https://www.npmjs.com/package/eev

npm install --save eev

