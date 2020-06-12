Type-safe event emitters (for TypeScript)

Features

strict event names

type-checking for emitted data

flexible listeners() generator method

generator method add/remove listeners during emit

great for sub-classing

one-time listeners

default handlers

Example

import { EventEmitter as EE } from 'ee-ts' type User = { name: string } interface Events { login(user: User): void logout(): string } class App<T = {}> extends EE<T & Events> { someMethod( this : App) { this .emit( 'logout' ) } } type UserEvents = { test(): void } let app = new App<UserEvents>() app.emit( 'test' ) app.on( 'login' , user => { console .log(user.name) }) app.one( 'login' , ( invalid: boolean ) => {}) app.one( 'logout' , () => true ) app.emit( 'invalid' )

Subclassing

This library was designed with subclassing in mind.

The internal cache is non-enumerable

Few public methods: on , one , off , emit , listeners

, , , , Override _onEventHandled(key: string) to know when an event has at least one listener

to know when an event has at least one listener Override _onEventUnhandled(key: string) to know when an event has no listeners

Disposables

When you pass an array as the last argument of on , one , or EE.unhandle , an object is pushed onto it. This object has a dispose(): void method, which you should call to remove the associated listener from its event.

This is a useful way of grouping listeners together.

import { EventEmitter, Disposable } from 'ee-ts' const ee = new EventEmitter<{ foo(): void }>() const disposables: Disposable[] = [] let count = 0 const fn = ee.on( 'foo' , () => count++, disposables) assert(disposables.length == 1 ) disposables[ 0 ].dispose() ee.emit( 'foo' ) assert(count == 0 )

API Reference

The type signatures below are not 100% accurate. They're here to give you a general idea of the API. Find the real type signatures in the source code or VS Code.

on(key: string, fn: Function, disposables?: Disposable[]): Function

Add a listener to the given event key.

Use the one method to add a one-time listener.

Returns: the fn argument

on(map: { [key: string]: Function }, disposables?: Disposable[]): this

Add every listener value to its associated event key.

Use the one method to add one-time listeners.

off(key: string, fn?: Function): this

Remove a listener for the given event key.

Omit the fn argument to remove all listeners for the given event key.

Call off('*') to remove all listeners for every event key.

emit(key: string, ...args: any[]): any

Emit an event to listeners associated with the given event key.

You can safely add/remove listeners from inside a listener.

Returns: last non-void value returned by a listener

Create a generator of the listeners for the given event key.

Use this with for..of or spread it into an array. Read more about generators here.

Static methods

unhandle(ee: EventEmitter, key: string, fn: Function, disposables?: Disposable[]): Function

Set the default handler for an event key.

The default handler is called when no other listeners exist for the same event key.

Get an array of event keys that have listeners.

count(ee: EventEmitter, key: string): number

Get the number of listeners an event has.

has(ee: EventEmitter, key: string): boolean

Check if an event has listeners.