Merge SVGs from a folder.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-svgstore --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-svgstore' );

Screencast

Chris made a screencast, using grunt-svgstore in a real project, you can find it here.

The "svgstore" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named svgstore to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ svgstore : { options : { prefix : 'icon-' , svg : { viewBox : '0 0 100 100' , xmlns : 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' } }, your_target : { }, }, });

Options

Type: String

Default value: ''

A string value that is used to prefix each filename to generate the id.

Type: Object

Default value: {}

An object that is used to generate attributes for the resulting svg file.

{ viewBox : '0 0 100 100' }

will result in:

< svg viewBox = "0 0 100 100" > [...]

Type: Object

Default value: {}

Just like options.svg but will add attributes to each generated <symbol> .

Type: Object or boolean

Default value: false

Formatting options for generated code.

To format the generated HTML, set formatting with options like: {indent_size : 2} , which in context looks like:

default : { options : { formatting : { indent_size : 2 } }

See js-beautify for more options.

Type: boolean|string|function

Default value: false

This will include a demo HTML (named like destName + -demo.html ) from where you can copy your <use> blocks.

The default template used looks like:

< html > < head > < style > svg { width : 50px ; height : 50px ; fill :black ; } </ style > < head > < body > {{{svg}}} {{#each icons}} < svg > < use xlink:href = "#{{name}}" /> </ svg > {{/each}} </ body > </ html >

Since 0.3.5 you can customise this by passing in a string that will be compiled via handlebars and used as a tempalte. If it is a function this function is expected to take one parameter and return a string.

The data passed to the template looks like this:

{ svg : '[raw HTML of the generated svg]' , icons : [ name : 'name of an item' , title : 'extracted title or name' ] }

Type: boolean or Array Default value: false

This option can be used to clean up inline definitions that may jeopardise later CSS-based styles.

When set to true clean up all inline style attributes.

Apart from true / false, the value of this property can be an array of inline attributes ( like fill , stroke , ...) you want to remove from the elements in the SVG.

Type: boolean

Default value: false

When set to false, no cleanup is performed on the <defs> element.

Type: boolean

Default value: false

By default, each generated <symbol> will only automatically have a viewBox attribute set if the original source SVG file for that symbol has a viewBox .

When inheritviewbox is set to true , if the source SVG has no viewBox but it does have a pixel-based width and height , then the <symbol> viewBox will be derived using those values instead.

For example, with inheritviewbox: true ,

< svg width = "256" height = "128" >

will result in:

< symbol viewBox = "0 0 256 128" ... >

Type: function

The function used to generate the ID from the file name. The function receives the file name without the .svg extension as its only argument.

The default implementation:

function ( name ) { var dotPos = name.indexOf( '.' ); if ( dotPos > -1 ){ name = name.substring( 0 , dotPos); } return name; }

Type: Object or boolean Default value: false

When true or a configuration object is passed for each of the symbols another one, with suffixed id generated. All those additional symbols have the common dimensions and refers to the original symbols with <use> . Original symbols are placed exactly in the middle of the fixed-size viewBox of the fixed size version.

Configuration reference and default values if true is passed:

grunt.initConfig({ svgstore : { options : { fixedSizeVersion : { width : 50 , height : 50 , suffix : '-fixed-size' , maxDigits : { translation : 4 , scale : 4 , }, }, }, }, });

Any of the configuration object properties may be omitted.

Usage Examples

This example will merge all elements from the svgs folder into the <defs> -Block of the dest.svg . You can use that SVG in HTML like:

[...] < svg > < use xlink:href = "#filename" /> </ svg >

grunt.initConfig({ svgstore : { options : {}, default : { files : { 'dest/dest.svg' : [ 'svgs/*.svg' ], }, }, }, });

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Include a <title> element for screen readers. Uses the filename if no <title> was found on the source SVG. Set to false only if you are providing your own accessible name in your code.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Preserve <desc> element for screen readers if present. Set to false to suppress.

Type: String Default value: null

Use this option to provide an ID of an SVG element you'd like removed. Likely use case is a bounding box path. Simply add id='remove-me' and then supply removeWithId: 'remove-me' in the options.

Supplemental Features

There are some hidden features available in grunt-svgstore:

Use the preserve-- prefix (in the source SVG), for any attributes that should be forced to remain in the resulting SVG. For example, preserve--stroke would result in just stroke in the resulting SVG. This happens whether or not you ask for that attribute to be cleaned via cleanup .

prefix (in the source SVG), for any attributes that should be forced to remain in the resulting SVG. For example, would result in just in the resulting SVG. This happens whether or not you ask for that attribute to be cleaned via . Using the value of currentColor on any property with the key fill , will result in that property remaining in the resulting SVG (regardless of whether or not you ask for fill to be cleaned via cleanup ). This can be used to achieve accent color for you SVG instances by defining the font color on a parent element via the CSS color property.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.