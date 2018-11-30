Merge SVGs from a folder.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-svgstore --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-svgstore');
Chris made a screencast, using
grunt-svgstore in a real project, you can find it here.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
svgstore to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
svgstore: {
options: {
prefix : 'icon-', // This will prefix each ID
svg: { // will add and overide the the default xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" attribute to the resulting SVG
viewBox : '0 0 100 100',
xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'
}
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
});
Type:
String
Default value:
''
A string value that is used to prefix each filename to generate the id.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
An object that is used to generate attributes for the resulting
svg file.
{
viewBox: '0 0 100 100'
}
will result in:
<svg viewBox="0 0 100 100">
[...]
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
Just like
options.svg but will add attributes to each generated
<symbol>.
Type:
Object or
boolean
Default value:
false
Formatting options for generated code.
To format the generated HTML, set
formatting with options like:
{indent_size : 2}, which in context looks like:
default: {
options: {
formatting : {
indent_size : 2
}
}
See js-beautify for more options.
Type:
boolean|string|function
Default value:
false
This will include a demo HTML (named like
destName + -demo.html) from where you can copy your
<use> blocks.
The default template used looks like:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
svg{
width:50px;
height:50px;
fill:black !important;
}
</style>
<head>
<body>
{{{svg}}}
{{#each icons}}
<svg>
<use xlink:href="#{{name}}" />
</svg>
{{/each}}
</body>
</html>
Since
0.3.5 you can customise this by passing in a
string that will be compiled via
handlebars and used as a tempalte. If it is a function this function is expected to take one parameter and return a string.
The data passed to the template looks like this:
{
svg : '[raw HTML of the generated svg]',
icons : [
name : 'name of an item',
title : 'extracted title or name'
]
}
Type:
boolean or
Array
Default value:
false
This option can be used to clean up inline definitions that may jeopardise later CSS-based styles.
When set to true clean up all inline
style attributes.
Apart from true / false, the value of this property can be an array of inline attributes ( like
fill,
stroke, ...) you want to remove from the elements in the SVG.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
When set to false, no cleanup is performed on the
<defs> element.
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
By default, each generated
<symbol> will only automatically have a
viewBox
attribute set if the original source SVG file for that symbol has a
viewBox.
When
inheritviewbox is set to
true, if the source SVG has no
viewBox but
it does have a pixel-based
width and
height, then the
<symbol>
viewBox will be derived using those values instead.
For example, with
inheritviewbox: true,
<svg width="256" height="128">
will result in:
<symbol viewBox="0 0 256 128" ...>
Type:
function
The function used to generate the ID from the file name. The function receives the file name without the
.svg extension as its only argument.
The default implementation:
function(name) {
var dotPos = name.indexOf('.');
if ( dotPos > -1){
name = name.substring(0, dotPos);
}
return name;
}
Type:
Object or
boolean
Default value:
false
When
true or a configuration object is passed for each of the symbols another one, with suffixed id generated.
All those additional symbols have the common dimensions and refers to the original symbols with
<use>.
Original symbols are placed exactly in the middle of the fixed-size viewBox of the fixed size version.
Configuration reference and default values if
true is passed:
grunt.initConfig({
svgstore: {
options: {
fixedSizeVersion: {
width: 50,
height: 50,
suffix: '-fixed-size',
maxDigits: {
translation: 4,
scale: 4,
},
},
},
},
});
Any of the configuration object properties may be omitted.
This example will merge all elements from the
svgs folder into the
<defs>-Block of the
dest.svg. You can use that SVG in HTML like:
<!-- Include dest.svg -->
[...]
<svg><use xlink:href="#filename" /></svg>
grunt.initConfig({
svgstore: {
options: {},
default : {
files: {
'dest/dest.svg': ['svgs/*.svg'],
},
},
},
});
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Include a
<title> element for screen readers. Uses the filename if no
<title> was found on the source SVG. Set to
false only if you are providing your own accessible name in your code.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Preserve
<desc> element for screen readers if present. Set to
false to suppress.
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Use this option to provide an ID of an SVG element you'd like removed. Likely use case is a bounding box path. Simply add
id='remove-me' and then supply
removeWithId: 'remove-me' in the options.
There are some hidden features available in grunt-svgstore:
preserve-- prefix (in the source SVG), for any attributes that should be forced to remain in the resulting SVG. For example,
preserve--stroke would result in just
stroke in the resulting SVG. This happens whether or not you ask for that attribute to be cleaned via
cleanup.
currentColor on any property with the key
fill, will result in that property remaining in the resulting SVG (regardless of whether or not you ask for
fill to be cleaned via
cleanup). This can be used to achieve accent color for you SVG instances by defining the font color on a parent element via the CSS
color property.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.