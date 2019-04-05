This plugin brings push notifications, analytics, event tracking, crash reporting and more from Google Firebase to your Cordova project! Android and iOS supported.
>= 6
>= 6.4
>= 4
Install the plugin by adding it to your project's config.xml:
<plugin name="cordova-plugin-firebase" spec="^2.0.0" />
or by running:
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-firebase --save
Great installation and setup guide by Medium.com - https://medium.com/@felipepucinelli/how-to-add-push...
Download your Firebase configuration files, GoogleService-Info.plist for iOS and google-services.json for android, and place them in the root folder of your cordova project. Check out this firebase article for details on how to download the files.
- My Project/
platforms/
plugins/
www/
config.xml
google-services.json <--
GoogleService-Info.plist <--
...
platforms/ios/\<My Project\>/Resources for ios and
platforms/android for android.
Hooks do not work with PhoneGap Build. This means you will have to manually make sure the configuration files are included. One way to do that is to make a private fork of this plugin and replace the placeholder config files (see
src/ios and
src/android) with your actual ones, as well as hard coding your app id and api key in
plugin.xml.
Your build may fail if you are installing multiple plugins that use Google Play Services. This is caused by the plugins installing different versions of the Google Play Services library. This can be resolved by installing cordova-android-play-services-gradle-release.
If your build is still failing, you can try installing cordova-android-firebase-gradle-release. For more info, read the following comment about locking down the specific versions for play services and firebase. It is suggested to use
+ instead of
15.+ to ensure the correct versions are used.
Checkout our guide for info on setting up Google Tag Manager.
Checkout our guide for info on configuring notification icons and colors.
See the full API available for this plugin.