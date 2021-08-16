Edward

Web editor used in Cloud Commander based on Ace.

Features

Syntax highlighting based on extension of file for over 110 languages.

Built-in emmet (for html files)

(for html files) Drag n drop (drag file from desktop to editor).

Configurable options (json/edit.json could be overriden by ~/.edward.json )

Install

npm i edward -g

Command line parameters

Usage: edward [filename]

Parameter Operation -h, --help display help and exit -v, --version output version information and exit

Hot keys

Key Operation Ctrl + s save Ctrl + f find Ctrl + h replace Ctrl + g go to line Ctrl + e evaluate (JavaScript only supported)

For more details see Ace keyboard shortcuts.

API

Edward could be used as middleware for express. For this purpuse API could be used.

Server

Middleware of edward . Options could be omitted.

const edward = require ( 'edward' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.use(edward({ root : '/' , online : true , diff : true , zip : true , dropbox : false , dropboxToken : 'token' , })); app.listen( 31 _337);

Could be used with socket.io to handle editor events with.

const io = require ( 'socket.io' ); const socket = io.listen(server); edward.listen(socket, { root : '/' , prefixSocket : '/edward' , auth : ( accept, reject ) => ( username, password ) => { accept(); }, });

Client

Edward uses ace on client side, so API is similar. All you need is put minimal html , css , and js into your page.

Minimal html:

< div class = "edit" data-name = "js-edit" > </ div > < script src = "/edward/edward.js" > </ script >

Minimal css:

html , body , .edit { height : 100% ; margin : 0 ; }

Minimal js:

edward( '[data-name="js-edit"]' , (editor) => { editor.setValue( 'Hello edward!' ); });

For more information you could always look around into assets and bin directory.

Related

Dword - web editor based on Codemirror.

Deepword - web editor based on Monaco.

License

MIT