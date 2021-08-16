Web editor used in Cloud Commander based on Ace.
emmet (for html files)
~/.edward.json)
npm i edward -g
Usage:
edward [filename]
|Parameter
|Operation
-h, --help
|display help and exit
-v, --version
|output version information and exit
|Key
|Operation
Ctrl + s
|save
Ctrl + f
|find
Ctrl + h
|replace
Ctrl + g
|go to line
Ctrl + e
|evaluate (JavaScript only supported)
For more details see Ace keyboard shortcuts.
Edward could be used as middleware for express. For this purpuse API could be used.
Middleware of
edward. Options could be omitted.
const edward = require('edward');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
app.use(edward({
root: '/', // default
online: true, // default
diff: true, // default
zip: true, // default
dropbox: false, // optional
dropboxToken: 'token', // optional
}));
app.listen(31_337);
Could be used with socket.io to handle editor events with.
const io = require('socket.io');
const socket = io.listen(server);
edward.listen(socket, {
root: '/', // optional
prefixSocket: '/edward', //optional
auth: (accept, reject) => (username, password) => {
accept();
},
});
Edward uses ace on client side, so API is similar.
All you need is put minimal
html,
css, and
js into your page.
Minimal html:
<div class="edit" data-name="js-edit"></div>
<script src="/edward/edward.js"></script>
Minimal css:
html, body, .edit {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
Minimal js:
edward('[data-name="js-edit"]', (editor) => {
editor.setValue('Hello edward!');
});
For more information you could always look around into
assets and
bin directory.
MIT