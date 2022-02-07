connect-redis is a Redis session store backed by node_redis, and is insanely fast :). Requires redis >=
2.0.0 for the SETEX command.
npm install connect-redis express-session
Pass the
express-session store into
connect-redis to create a
RedisStore constructor.
var session = require('express-session');
var RedisStore = require('connect-redis')(session);
app.use(session({
store: new RedisStore(options),
secret: 'keyboard cat'
}));
A Redis client is required. An existing client can be passed directly using the
client param or created for you using the
host,
port, or
socket params.
client An existing client
host Redis server hostname
port Redis server portno
socket Redis server unix_socket
url Redis server url
The following additional params may be included:
ttl Redis session TTL (expiration) in seconds. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day.
disableTTL Disables setting TTL, keys will stay in redis until evicted by other means (overides
ttl)
db Database index to use. Defaults to Redis's default (0).
pass Password for Redis authentication
prefix Key prefix defaulting to "sess:"
unref Set
true to unref the Redis client. Warning: this is an experimental feature.
serializer An object containing
stringify and
parse methods compatible with Javascript's
JSON to override the serializer used
logErrors Whether or not to log client errors. (default:
false)
true, a default logging function (
console.error) is provided.
false, no logging occurs.
Any options not included in this list will be passed to the redis
createClient() method directly.
Clients other than
node_redis will work if they support the same interface. Just pass the client instance as the
client configuration option. Known supported clients include:
By default, the
node_redis client will auto-reconnect when a connection is lost. But requests may come in during that time. In express, one way this scenario can be handled is including a "session check" after setting up a session (checking for the existence of
req.session):
app.use(session( /* setup session here */ ))
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
if (!req.session) {
return next(new Error('oh no')) // handle error
}
next() // otherwise continue
})
If you want to retry, here is another option.
