connect-redis is a Redis session store backed by node_redis, and is insanely fast :). Requires redis >= 2.0.0 for the SETEX command.

Setup

npm install connect-redis express-session

Pass the express-session store into connect-redis to create a RedisStore constructor.

var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var RedisStore = require ( 'connect-redis' )(session); app.use(session({ store : new RedisStore(options), secret : 'keyboard cat' }));

Options

A Redis client is required. An existing client can be passed directly using the client param or created for you using the host , port , or socket params.

client An existing client

An existing client host Redis server hostname

Redis server hostname port Redis server portno

Redis server portno socket Redis server unix_socket

Redis server unix_socket url Redis server url

The following additional params may be included:

ttl Redis session TTL (expiration) in seconds. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day.

Redis session TTL (expiration) in seconds. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day. disableTTL Disables setting TTL, keys will stay in redis until evicted by other means (overides ttl )

Disables setting TTL, keys will stay in redis until evicted by other means (overides ) db Database index to use. Defaults to Redis's default (0).

Database index to use. Defaults to Redis's default (0). pass Password for Redis authentication

Password for Redis authentication prefix Key prefix defaulting to "sess:"

Key prefix defaulting to "sess:" unref Set true to unref the Redis client. Warning : this is an experimental feature.

Set to unref the Redis client. : this is an experimental feature. serializer An object containing stringify and parse methods compatible with Javascript's JSON to override the serializer used

An object containing and methods compatible with Javascript's to override the serializer used logErrors Whether or not to log client errors. (default: false ) If true , a default logging function ( console.error ) is provided. If a function, it is called anytime an error occurs (useful for custom logging) If false , no logging occurs.

Whether or not to log client errors. (default: )

Any options not included in this list will be passed to the redis createClient() method directly.

Custom Redis clients

Clients other than node_redis will work if they support the same interface. Just pass the client instance as the client configuration option. Known supported clients include:

ioredis - adds support for Redis Sentinel and Cluster

FAQ

How do I handle lost connections to Redis?

By default, the node_redis client will auto-reconnect when a connection is lost. But requests may come in during that time. In express, one way this scenario can be handled is including a "session check" after setting up a session (checking for the existence of req.session ):

app.use(session( )) app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { if (!req.session) { return next( new Error ( 'oh no' )) } next() })

If you want to retry, here is another option.

License

MIT