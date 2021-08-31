An Extended Date Time Format (EDTF) / ISO 8601-2 parser and toolkit for date/time hackers and enthusiasts.
EDTF.js fully implements EDTF levels 0, 1, and 2 as specified by ISO 8601-2 with the following exceptions:
Since version 4.0 EDTF.js uses Nodes.js native ESM module implementation. Since version 4.1 EDTF.js is published as a dual-package.
$ npm install edtf
EDTF.js exports a top-level function which takes either a string (with optional parser constraints), a parse result, a regular or any of the extended date objects and returns a new, extended date object as appropriate.
import edtf, { Date, Interval } from 'edtf'
edtf('2016-XX') #-> returns a EDTF Date
edtf(new Date()) #-> returns a EDTF Date
edtf('2016-04~/2016-05') #-> returns a EDTF Interval
For a list of all types supported by EDTF.js see:
import * as types from 'edtf/types'
Object.keys(types)
#-> ['Date', 'Year', 'Decade', 'Century', 'Season', 'Interval', 'List', 'Set']
Each type provides at least the following properties: the date's corresponding EDTF string, its minimum and maximum numeric value, its type, as well as its date part values.
edtf('2016?').edtf #-> '2016?'
edtf('2016-02').min #-> 1454284800000, i.e. 2016-02-01T00:00:00Z
edtf('2016-02').max #-> 1456790399999, i.e. 2016-02-29T23:59:59Z
edtf('2016-02-2X').min #-> 1455926400000, i.e. 2016-02-20T00:00:00Z
edtf('2016-02-2X').max #-> 1456790399999, i.e. 2016-02-29T23:59:59Z
edtf('[..2016,2017]').min #-> -Infinity
edtf('[..2016,2017]').max #-> 1514764799999, i.e. 2017-12-31T23:59:59Z
edtf('2016-34').min #-> 1459468800000, i.e. 2016-04-01T00:00:00Z
edtf('2016-34').max #-> 1467331199999, i.e. 2016-06-30T23:59:59Z
edtf('2016?-02').values #-> [2016, 1]
edtf('2016-05').values #-> [2016, 4]
A date's
min value is also used as its primitive value for numeric
coercion. Because this is the case for all EDTF.js classes, comparison
semantics tend to align well with common-sense expectations -- but be
careful, as always, when type coercion is at play.
EDTF.js keeps track of qualified dates using bitmasks. If you are interested
in binary yes or no, you can always convert a bitmask's value to boolean. For
more fine-grained information, the
Bitmask class provides a convenient
interface for accessing these states:
edtf('2016-05?').uncertain.value #-> 63 / yes
edtf('2016-05?').approximate.value #-> 0 / no
edtf('2016-05?').uncertain.is('year') #-> 15 / yes
edtf('2016-05?').uncertain.is('month') #-> 48 / yes
edtf('2016-05?').uncertain.is('day') #-> 0 / no
edtf('2016-?05').uncertain.is('year') #-> 0 / no
edtf('2016-?05').uncertain.is('month') #-> 48 / yes
edtf('201X-XX').unspecified.value #-> 56 / yes
edtf('201X-XX').unspecified.is('year') #-> 8 / yes
edtf('201X-XX').unspecified.is('month') #-> 48 / yes
edtf('201X-XX').unspecified.is('day') #-> 0 / no
Instead of
year,
month, and
day, you can also query a string-based
representation of the bitmask:
edtf('201X-XX').unspecified.test('XXYYMMDD') #-> 0 / no
edtf('201X-XX').unspecified.test('YYYXMMDD') #-> 8 / yes
When printing qualified dates, EDTF.js will try to find an optimal rendtition of qualification symbols. For that reason, you can use EDTF.js to normalize EDTF strings:
edtf('?2016-?05-31').edtf #-> 2016-05?-31
edtf('?2016-?05~-31').edtf #-> 2016-05%-31
Because every extended date object has a
min and
max value, you can
always test if one date covers another one:
edtf('2016-06/2016-09').covers(edtf('2016-08-24')) #-> true
edtf('2016-06/2016-09').covers(edtf('2016-05-31')) #-> false
Iterable dates offer an
includes() test as well which returns true
only if a given date is part of the iteration. For example:
edtf('2016-06/2016-09').includes(edtf('2016-08-24')) #-> false
August 24, 2016 is covered by the interval '2016-06/2016-09' but is not included in it, because the interval has month precision and can be iterated as:
[...edtf('2016-06/2016-09')]
#-> [2016-06, 2016-07, 2016-08, 2016-09]
EDTF.js dates offer iterators to help measure the duration between two dates. These iterators are dependent on a date's precision:
edtf('2016').next() #-> 2017
edtf('2016-05').next() #-> 2016-06
edtf('2016-02-28').next() #-> 2016-02-29
edtf('2017-02-28').next() #-> 2017-03-01
Careful, if your date has no precision, next will return the next second!
The generator
*between() returns all the dates, by precision,
between two dates; similarly,
*until() returns all dates in between
and includes the first of the two dates; to generate the full range
inluding both dates, use
*through().
[...edtf('2016-05').between(edtf('2016-07'))]
#-> [2016-06]
[...edtf('2016-05').until(edtf('2016-07'))]
#-> [2016-05, 2016-06]
[...edtf('2016-05').through(edtf('2016-07'))]
#-> [2016-05, 2016-06, 2016-07]
Note, that all range generators also work in reverse order:
[...edtf('2016-07').through(edtf('2016-05'))]
#-> [2016-07, 2016-06, 2016-05]
[...edtf('2016-07').until(edtf('2016-05'))]
#-> [2016-07, 2016-06]
[...edtf('2016-07').between(edtf('2016-05'))]
#-> [2016-06]
The EDTF.js classes
Date,
Interval,
List, and
Set (lists model
EDTF's 'multiple dates', while sets model 'one of a set') are iterable.
Dates are iterable.
[...edtf('2015/2018')]
#-> [2015, 2016, 2017, 2018]
Note that this also works with varying precisions:
[...edtf('2015-10/2016')]
#-> [2015-10, 2015-11, 2015-12, 2016-01, 2016-02, 2016]
Consecutive dates in lists and sets are expanded during an iteration:
[...edtf('{2015,2018..2020}')]
#-> [2015, 2018, 2019, 2020]
To use EDTF.js' date parser directly, call
parse() with an input
string and optional parser constraints. The parser will always return
plain JavaScript objects which you can pass to
edtf() for conversion
to extended date object, or to your own post-processing.
import { parse } from 'edtf'
parse('2016-02')
#-> { type: 'Date', level: 0, values: [2016, 1] }
As you can see, the parser output includes the compatibility level of the date parsed; the values array contains the individual date parts in a format compatible with JavaScript's Date semantics (months are a zero-based index).
Unspecified, uncertain, or approximate dates are returned as a numeric
value representing a bitmask; refer to the
Bitmask class for details.
parse('2016?-~02')
#-> { type: 'Date', level: 2, values: [2016, 1], uncertain: 15, approximate: 48 }
parse('20XX-02')
#-> { type: 'Date', level: 2, values: [2000, 1], unspecified: 12 }
Note that unspecified date values will always return the least possible value, e.g., '2000' for '20XX'. Note, also, that EDTF.js will not parse impossible unspecified dates. For instance, none of the following examples can be valid dates:
parse('2016-02-3X') #-> A day in February cannot start with a 3
parse('2016-2X-XX') #-> There are only 12 months
parse('2016-XX-32') #-> No month has 32 days
Intervals, Sets, and Lists will contain their parsed constituent dates in the values array:
parse('2015/2016')
#-> { type: 'Interval', level: 0, values: [{..}, {..}] }
By passing
level or
types constraints to the parser, you can ensure
EDTF.js will accept only dates supported by your application.
parse('2016?', { level: 0 }) #-> parse error
parse('2016?', { level: 1 }) #-> ok
parse('2016?-02', { level: 1 }) #-> parse error
parse('2016?-02', { level: 2 }) #-> ok
parse('2016-21', { types: ['Date'] }) #-> parse error
parse('2016-21', { types: ['Date', 'Season'] }) #-> ok
parse('2016?', { level: 0, types: ['Date'] }) #-> parse error
parse('2016?', { level: 1, types: ['Date'] }) #-> ok
EDTF.js can generate random EDTF strings for you. Simply add
randexp to your NPM dependencies and import
edtf/sample
to create a new iterator:
import { sample } from 'edtf/sample'
let it = sample()
it.next() #-> { value: '0097-26', done: false }
it.next() #-> { value: '0000-09-30T22:50:54-07', done: false }
...
For a finite iterator, simply pass a count:
[...sample({ count: 3 })]
#-> ['-003%', '-0070-07-31%', '[-0080-10..]']
You can also generate strings at a given compatibility level:
[...sample({ count: 3, level: 0 })]
#-> ['0305/0070-04-30', '-07', '0000/0013']
[...sample({ count: 3, level: 1 })]
#-> ['00XX', 'Y80105', '0000~']
[...sample({ count: 3, level: 2 })]
#-> ['Y1E30', '-8110S2', '{%0401}']
Note that some grammar rules at levels 1 and 2 may, potentially, generate strings at a lower level (but never higher).
Finally, at each level you can also limit the generated strings to a given type (you must specify a level for this to work):
[...sample({ count: 3, level: 2, type: 'Decade' })]
#-> ['003', '030~', '000']
The EDTF.js parser is based on the awesome nearley parser generator.
The EDTF.js sample generator uses the ingenious randexp.
EDTF.js is licensed under the terms of the BSD-2-Clause license.