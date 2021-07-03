edn-data is a JavaScript and TypeScript library that provides functionality to generate and parse data in the EDN format, as known from Clojure land.
Map,
Set and
bigint
The number one reason is, your code wants to interact with data coming from Clojure.
But even outside Clojure EDN can be a compelling data format in a world where developers are stuck fighting YAML and complaining about JSON.
EDN has:
Install with:
npm install edn-data
By default parsing returns JSON-compatible data structures that can represent all of the rich EDN types.
There are options to make it easier to parse simpler types.
import { parseEDNString } from 'edn-data'
parseEDNString('{:key "value" :list [1 2 3]}')
// Returns:
{
map: [
[{ key: 'key' }, 'value'],
[{ key: 'list' }, [1, 2, 3]],
],
}
parseEDNString(
'{:key "value" :list [1 2 3]}',
{ mapAs: 'object', keywordAs: 'string' },
)
// Returns:
{
key: 'value',
list: [1, 2, 3],
}
EDN lists can be streamed value by value as standard Node.js Readable streams. This is not available in the browser.
import { parseEDNListStream } from 'edn-data/stream'
const s = parseEDNListStream()
s.write('(1 2 3)')
s.read() // 1
s.read() // 2
s.read() // 3
EDN is generated from plain JSON structures.
With
toEDNString the same data structures
parseEDNString returns can be turned to valid strings, and they represent a rich set of types.
For simple JavaScript types often
toEDNStringFromSimpleObject might be the simpler use.
import { toEDNString, toEDNStringFromSimpleObject } from 'edn-data';
toEDNString({
map: [
[1, { key: 'keyword' }],
[{ set: [1, 2] }, { char: 'a' }],
],
})
// Returns:
'{1 :keyword #{1 2} \a}'
toEDNStringFromSimpleObject({ first: 1, second: 2 })
// Returns:
'{:first 1 :second 2}'
The library is developed driven by its tests.
Verify them using
npm test
For continuous development use
npm run test:watch
Ensure the code formatting with
npm run fix
CI verifies tests and creates npm releases for tags automatically.
version in the
package.json
Release <version>