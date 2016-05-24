Edmond's maximum weighted matching algorithm (Blossom algorithm) in O(n^3)
##Installation
npm install edmonds-blossom --save
##How to use
var blossom = require('./edmonds-blossom');
var data = [
[0, 1, 6],
[0, 2, 10],
[1, 2, 5]
];
var results = blossom(data);
//results: [2,-1,0];
The results are read as follows: index 0 is matchced up with index 2. Index 1 is not used. Index 2 is matched up with index 0 (redundant information). ###What's the most basic example of a problem that this solves? Let's assume I own a store & only sell items in groups of two.
Each customer is willing to buy up to 1 item of each & I want to maximize profit. Therefore, selling #1 AND #2 is illegal because that would be 2 pencils. #1 AND #3 would is also illegal due to the erasers. So, legal moves are: only #1, only #2, only #3, or #2 AND #3. Since the last option has a profit of $4, I should do that.