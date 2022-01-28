Undo/Redo feature for Editor.js.
This new version 2.0.0-rc.0 introduces breaking changes. Remember that this is a beta version.
Please, report bugs or behavior issues :).
Get the package
$ npm i --save-dev editorjs-undo@2.0.0-rc.0
To install the latest v1 stable version
Get the package
$ npm i --save-dev editorjs-undo@1.0.1
Include module in your application
import Undo from 'editorjs-undo';
const editor = new EditorJS({
onReady: () => {
new Undo({ editor });
},
});
On the editor, use Ctrl + Z or ⌘ + Z to undo, or use Ctrl + Y or ⌘ + Y to redo.
If you are using react-editor-js, you could create a function to handle the onReady property, the function will store the undo instance and the respective configuration or initialize method if you want to use them (they will be explained below). Then, you must call the function in onReady in the editorJS instance.
const handleReady = (editor) => {
new Undo({ editor });
};
class ReactEditor extends Component {
render() {
return (
<EditorJs
onReady = { handleReady }
tools = { ... }
/>
)
}
}
Note: If you are already using editorjs-drag-drop your handleReady function must have the editorjs-drag-drop instance.
const handleReady = (editor) => {
new Undo({ editor });
new DragDrop(editor);
};
Note: If you have loaded EditorJS with any initial data (such as some saved content), you must pass in an
initialData object. If you don't, the default initial undo state lead to an empty editor.
You may use the
initialize method inside the editor's
onReady callback.
const editor = new EditorJS({
onReady: () => {
const undo = new Undo({ editor });
undo.initialize(initialData);
},
});
Note: If you do not add any shortcut, the default shortcuts will be set up.
If you want to add custom shortcuts, pass a config object with a shortcut key in the undo instance, the shortcuts must be called
undo and
redo.
const config = {
shortcuts: {
undo: 'CMD+X',
redo: 'CMD+ALT+C'
}
}
const editor = new EditorJS({
onReady: () => {
const undo = new Undo({ editor, config });
},
});
You can set each shortcut with two or three keys, the available special keys are: CMD, ALT, SHIFT. CMD will be set up automatically as Ctrl or ⌘ depending on your OS.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|editor
EditorJS
|Required. The EditorJS instance.
|maxLength
Number
|Max amount of changes recorded by the history stack.
|onUpdate()
function
|Callback called when the user performs an undo or redo action.
|config
object
|Set up the configuration to editorjs-undo like the shortcuts
Development mode
$ yarn build:dev
Production release
$ yarn build
dist/bundle.js
Run tests
$ yarn test
We welcome everyone to contribute. Make sure you have read the CODE_OF_CONDUCT before.
For information on how to contribute, please refer to our CONTRIBUTING guide.
Features and bug fixes are listed in the CHANGELOG file.
This library is licensed under an MIT license. See LICENSE for details.
Made with 💙 by kommitters Open Source