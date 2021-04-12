View live example

A library for rendering styled, responsive and flexible React components from block style data objects like those generated by codex editors like Editor.js.

This package works well with output from the Editor.js rich text editor library. However, there is no dependency on Editor.js. We only require that your data is in a similar block style format.

Setup

Install the package via NPM

npm i editorjs-react-renderer

Install React if you don't already have it in your project

npm i react

Add to your module/application

import Output from 'editorjs-react-renderer' ; OR const Output = require ( 'editorjs-react-renderer' );

Output accepts a block style data object as prop

const data = { "time" : 1564767102436 , "blocks" : [ { "type" : "header" , "data" : { "level" : 4 , "text" : "Editor.js React Renderer" } }, { "type" : "image" , "data" : { "file" : { "url" : "https://cdn1.imggmi.com/uploads/2019/8/24/fdbf3465641e401ebe0ec58d278656d1-full.jpg" }, "caption" : "Test Caption" , "withBorder" : false , "stretched" : false , "withBackground" : false } }, { "type" : "paragraph" , "data" : { "text" : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Doloremque accusantium veritatis dolorum cum amet! Ipsa ullam nisi, dolor explicabo ut nobis repudiandae saepe illo error facilis consectetur, quisquam assumenda dolorum." } }, ... ], "version" : "2.14.0" };

The time and version properties are not required. Only the blocks array is required

Notice that your block data can also be HTML markup. Pass your block style data to Output() and ERR will take care of the rest :)

const Post = () => < section > < Output data = { data } /> </ section > ; export default Post;

Each object in the blocks property of your block style data is converted to a responsive, styled React component.

Output() accepts a style prop through which you can add custom style to the supported components.

See the Style section for more

Render Single Block

Sometimes you might want to render just a single component like a paragraph or header. While this is possible with the Output component, you should consider using one of the more specific block output components.

import { ListOutput } from 'editorjs-react-renderer' ; const listData = { "items" : [ "Item one" , "Another item" , "Item 3" ], "style" : "unordered" }; const listStyle = { textAlign : 'left' }; const listClass = 'some-class-name' ; const Todo = () => < ListOutput data = { listData } style = { style } classNames = { listClass } /> ; export default Todo;

See the API section for more block output components

Custom Renderers

We provide several granular styling options so that you have the ability and flexibility to customize the look and feel of the rendered components. However, you might still have a need to override the default renderers for certain blocks. You can do that by passing a renderers prop to the Output component. The renderers prop is an object whose keys are the names of the supported components and whose values are the corresponding renderer definitions to override the defaults. Custom renderers should expect to receive data, style, classNames and config props.

const CustomParagraphRenderer = ( { data, style, classNames, config } ) => { let content = null ; if ( typeof data === 'string' ) content = data; else if ( typeof data === 'object' && data.text && typeof data.text === 'string' ) content = data.text; return content ? < p style = { style } className = { classNames }> { ReactHtmlParser(content) } </ p > : '' ; }; const renderers = { paragraph : CustomParagraphRenderer }; const Todo = () => < Output renderers = { renderers } data = {...} style = {...} classNames = {...} config = {...} /> ; export default Todo;

Style

You can use inline and/or className styling to change the default look and feel of all supported components The following examples will show you how to use both

import { HeaderOutput, ParagraphOutput } from 'editorjs-react-renderer' ; const data = { header : {...}, paragraph : {...} }; const style = { header : { textAlign : 'left' , margin : '10px 20px' , }, paragraph : { fontSize : '16px' , } }; const classes = { header : 'header-class1 header-class2' , paragraph : 'paragraph-class' , }; const Post = () => ( <section> <HeaderOutput data={ data.header } style={ style.header } classNames={ classes.header } /> <ParagraphOutput data={ data.paragraph } style={ style.paragraph } classNames={ classes.paragraph } /> </section> ); export default Post;

Most components have sub-components which can also be styled separately

import { ImageOutput } from 'editorjs-react-renderer' ; const image = {...}; const style = { image : { img : { maxHeight : '400px' , }, figure : {...}, figcaption : {...} }, }; const classes = { image : { img : 'img-class' , figure : 'figure-c' , figcaption : 'someClassName' }, }; const Post = () => ( < section > < ImageOutput data = { image } style = { style.image } classNames = { classes.image } /> </ section > ); export default Post;

You can also pass these styles through the Output component. In this case, the style prop must be an object whose keys correspond to the names of the supported blocks you intend to style. The following example highlights the current possible nestings and keys for the supported block.

NB If you prefer classes, remember the keys are the same but the values must be class names (strings NOT objects) and the prop name should be classNames

const style = { header : {...}, image : { img : {...}, figure : {...}, figcaption : {...} }, video : { video : {...}, figure : {...}, figcaption : {...} }, embed : { video : {...}, figure : {...}, figcaption : {...} }, paragraph : {...}, list : { container : {...}, listItem : {...}, }, checklist : { container : {...}, item : {...}, checkbox : {...}, label : {...}, }, table : { table : {...}, tr : {...}, th : {...}, td : {...}, }, quote : { container : {...}, content : {...}, author : {...}, message : {...} }, codeBox : { container : {...}, code : {...}, }, warning : { container : {...}, icon : {...}, title : {...}, message : {...}, }, delimiter : { container : {...}, svg : {...}, path : {...} }, }; const Post = () => < section > < Output data = {...} style = { style } /> </ section > ; export default Post;

Config

All renderers accept a config object parameter. If you wish to disable a default styles and only apply your own, you can pass a disableDefaultStyle value of true to the element's config options

const config = { header : { disableDefaultStyle : true , }, image : { disableDefaultStyle : true , }, video : { disableDefaultStyle : true , }, }; const Post = () => < section > < Output data = {...} config = { config } /> </ section > ; export default Post;

Server Side Rendering

There is full support for SSR

API

Output(data[,style, config, classNames, renderers])

CodeBoxOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

HeaderOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

ParagraphOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

TableOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

ImageOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

VideoOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

EmbedOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

ListOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

ChecklistOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

QuoteOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

WarningOutput(data[,style, config, classNames])

DelimiterOutput([,style, config, classNames])

Supported blocks

There's more coming...

