Drag/Drop feature for Editor.js.
Get the package
$ npm i --save-dev editorjs-drag-drop
Include module at your application
import DragDrop from 'editorjs-drag-drop';
const editor = new EditorJS({
onReady: () => {
new DragDrop(editor);
},
});
Select the block, drag the toolbar settings button and drop it at the desired position.
If you're already using editorjs-undo, then your code will look somewhat like this:
const editor = new EditorJS({
onReady: () => {
new Undo({ editor });
new DragDrop(editor);
},
});
If you are using React, you could create a function to handle the onReady property, the function will store the DragDrop instance. Then, you must call the function in onReady in the editorJS instance.
const handleReady = (editor) => {
new DragDrop(editor);
};
class ReactEditor extends Component {
render() {
return (
<EditorJs
onReady = { handleReady }
tools = { ... }
/>
)
}
}
Note: If you are already using editorjs-undo your handleReady function must have the editorjs-undo instance.
const handleReady = (editor) => {
new Undo({ editor });
new DragDrop(editor);
};
If you are using react-editor-js, you should use the 'onInitialize' prop in the ReactEditorJS component to obtain the abstract editorjs as follow:
........
export const ReactEditor = () => {
const editorCore = React.useRef(null)
const handleInitialize = React.useCallback((instance) => {
editorCore.current = instance
}, [])
const handleReady = () => {
const editor = editorCore.current._editorJS;
new Undo({ editor })
new DragDrop(editor);
};
const ReactEditorJS = createReactEditorJS()
return(
<ReactEditorJS
onInitialize={handleInitialize}
onReady = {handleReady}
tools={....}
defaultValue={....}
/>
)
}
Development mode
$ yarn build:dev
Production release
$ yarn build
dist/bundle.js
Run tests
$ yarn test
We welcome everyone to contribute. Make sure you have read the CODE_OF_CONDUCT before.
For information on how to contribute, please refer to our CONTRIBUTING guide.
Features and bug fixes are listed in the CHANGELOG file.
This library is licensed under an MIT license. See LICENSE for details.
