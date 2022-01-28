EditorJS Drag/Drop Plugin

Drag/Drop feature for Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev editorjs-drag-drop

Include module at your application

import DragDrop from 'editorjs-drag-drop' ;

Usage

const editor = new EditorJS({ onReady : () => { new DragDrop(editor); }, });

Select the block, drag the toolbar settings button and drop it at the desired position.

If you're already using editorjs-undo, then your code will look somewhat like this:

const editor = new EditorJS({ onReady : () => { new Undo({ editor }); new DragDrop(editor); }, });

Usage with React.

If you are using React, you could create a function to handle the onReady property, the function will store the DragDrop instance. Then, you must call the function in onReady in the editorJS instance.

const handleReady = ( editor ) => { new DragDrop(editor); }; class ReactEditor extends Component { render() { return ( < EditorJs onReady = { handleReady } tools = { ... } /> ) } }

Note: If you are already using editorjs-undo your handleReady function must have the editorjs-undo instance.

const handleReady = ( editor ) => { new Undo({ editor }); new DragDrop(editor); };

If you are using react-editor-js, you should use the 'onInitialize' prop in the ReactEditorJS component to obtain the abstract editorjs as follow:

........ export const ReactEditor = () => { const editorCore = React.useRef( null ) const handleInitialize = React.useCallback( ( instance ) => { editorCore.current = instance }, []) const handleReady = () => { const editor = editorCore.current._editorJS; new Undo({ editor }) new DragDrop(editor); }; const ReactEditorJS = createReactEditorJS() return ( < ReactEditorJS onInitialize = {handleInitialize} onReady = {handleReady} tools = {....} defaultValue = {....} /> ) }

Development

Development mode

yarn build:dev

Production release

Create a production bundle

yarn build

Commit dist/bundle.js

Run tests

yarn test

