editorjs-drag-drop

by kommitters
1.0.0 (see all)

Drag and Drop feature for Editor.js

Readme

EditorJS Drag/Drop Plugin

Drag/Drop feature for Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

$ npm i --save-dev editorjs-drag-drop

Include module at your application

import DragDrop from 'editorjs-drag-drop';

Usage

const editor = new EditorJS({
  onReady: () => {
    new DragDrop(editor);
  },
});

Select the block, drag the toolbar settings button and drop it at the desired position.

If you're already using editorjs-undo, then your code will look somewhat like this:

const editor = new EditorJS({
  onReady: () => {
    new Undo({ editor });
    new DragDrop(editor);
  },
});

Usage with React.

If you are using React, you could create a function to handle the onReady property, the function will store the DragDrop instance. Then, you must call the function in onReady in the editorJS instance. 

const handleReady = (editor) => {
  new DragDrop(editor);
};

class ReactEditor extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <EditorJs
        onReady = { handleReady }
        tools = { ... }
      />
    )
  }
}

Note: If you are already using editorjs-undo your handleReady function must have the editorjs-undo instance.

const handleReady = (editor) => {
  new Undo({ editor });
  new DragDrop(editor);
};

Usage with react-editor-js.

If you are using react-editor-js, you should use the 'onInitialize' prop in the ReactEditorJS component to obtain the abstract editorjs as follow:

........
export const ReactEditor = () => {
  const editorCore = React.useRef(null)
    
  const handleInitialize = React.useCallback((instance) => {
    editorCore.current = instance
  }, [])
    
  const handleReady = () => {
    const editor = editorCore.current._editorJS; 
    new Undo({ editor })
    new DragDrop(editor);
  };
      
  const ReactEditorJS = createReactEditorJS()
  return(
  <ReactEditorJS 
    onInitialize={handleInitialize}
    onReady = {handleReady}
    tools={....} 
    defaultValue={....}
  />
  )
}

Development

Development mode

$ yarn build:dev

Production release

  1. Create a production bundle
$ yarn build
  1. Commit dist/bundle.js

Run tests

$ yarn test

Code of conduct

We welcome everyone to contribute. Make sure you have read the CODE_OF_CONDUCT before.

Contributing

For information on how to contribute, please refer to our CONTRIBUTING guide.

Changelog

Features and bug fixes are listed in the CHANGELOG file.

License

This library is licensed under an MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Acknowledgements

Made with 💙 by kommitters Open Source

