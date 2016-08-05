This tool-set is for validating or fixing code that doesn't adhere to settings defined in .editorconfig . It also is able to infer settings from existing code and generate an .editorconfig file that matches all the files that are passed to it. See the EditorConfig Project for details about the .editorconfig file.

CLI

The CLI is (currently) the only way of using editorconfig-tools. The following sections detail the 3 subcommands that editorconfig-tools provides.

infer

Infer .editorconfig settings from one or more files and generate an .editorconfig file that matches all the files that are passed to it.

Here's an example using the files from this project. It is assumed that you have globstar enabled in your shell. While editorconfig-tools itself doesn't require it, these examples do use it to pass whole directories of files to editorconfig-tools.

$ editorconfig-tools infer ./* ./lib/**/* ./ test /**/* [*] end_of_line = lf indent_style = space indent_size = 2 insert_final_newline = true max_line_length = 80 trim_trailing_whitespace = true [{./ test /fixtures/end-of-line/file}] end_of_line = crlf [{./Makefile,./ test /fixtures/indent-char-tab/file}] indent_style: tab [{./ test /fixtures/insert-final-newline-false/file}] insert_final_newline = false

As you can see, a set of rules has been generated that matches all of the files that we passed in. If we were making an .editorconfig file for a project that doesn't already have one, we might want to write this out to a file:

$ editorconfig-tools infer ./* ./lib/**/* ./ test /**/* > .editorconfig

We would still probably want to add root = true to the file (if this is saved at the root of the project), but editorconfig-tools has done most of the work required to make an .editorconfig file.

check

Check (validate) that file(s) adhere to .editorconfig settings and return a non-zero exit code if errors are encountered (making it suitable for running as a test). For example, if we added some trailing whitespace to our readme, this would be the result:

$ editorconfig-tools check README.md README.md failed trim_trailing_whitespace on line 46: found setting 'false' , should be 'true'

fix

Fix formatting errors that disobey .editorconfig settings. This will modify your files without warning, so you should ensure that your project is under version control before running it.

For example, if we write a file with 4-space indentation, and then run the fix command (using the settings of this particular project) we will get back a 2-space indented file: