EditorConfig JavaScript Core

The EditorConfig JavaScript core will provide the same functionality as the EditorConfig C Core and EditorConfig Python Core.

Installation

You need node to use this package.

To install the package locally:

$ npm install editorconfig

To install the package system-wide:

$ npm install -g editorconfig

Usage

in Node.js:

options is an object with the following defaults:

{ config : '.editorconfig' , version : pkg.version, root : '/' };

Search for .editorconfig starting from the current directory to the root directory.

Example:

const editorconfig = require ( 'editorconfig' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'sample.js' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await editorconfig.parse(filePath)); })();

Synchronous version of editorconfig.parse() .

The parse() function above uses parseString() under the hood. If you have your file contents just pass it to parseString() and it'll return the same results as parse() .

options is an object with the following defaults:

{ config : '.editorconfig' , version : pkg.version, root : '/' };

Specify the .editorconfig .

Example:

const editorconfig = require ( 'editorconfig' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const configPath = path.join(__dirname, '.editorconfig' ); const configs = [ { name : configPath, contents : fs.readFileSync(configPath, 'utf8' ) } ]; const filePath = path.join(__dirname, '/sample.js' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await editorconfig.parseFromFiles(filePath, configs)) })();

Synchronous version of editorconfig.parseFromFiles() .

in Command Line

$ ./bin/editorconfig Usage: editorconfig [OPTIONS] FILEPATH1 [FILEPATH2 FILEPATH3 ...] EditorConfig Node.js Core Version 0.11.4-development FILEPATH can be a hyphen (-) if you want path(s) to be read from stdin. Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -f <path> Specify conf filename other than ".editorconfig" -b <version> Specify version (used by devs to test compatibility)

Example:

$ ./bin/editorconfig /home/zoidberg/humans/anatomy.md charset=utf-8 insert_final_newline= true end_of_line=lf tab_width=8 trim_trailing_whitespace=sometimes

Development

To install dependencies for this package run this in the package directory:

$ npm install

Next, run the following commands:

$ npm run build $ npm run copy $ npm link ./dist

The global editorconfig will now point to the files in your development repository instead of a globally-installed version from npm. You can now use editorconfig directly to test your changes.

If you ever update from the central repository and there are errors, it might be because you are missing some dependencies. If that happens, just run npm link again to get the latest dependencies.

To test the command line interface:

$ editorconfig <filepath>

Testing

CMake must be installed to run the tests.

To run the tests:

$ npm test

To run the tests with increased verbosity (for debugging test failures):