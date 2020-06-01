The EditorConfig JavaScript core will provide the same functionality as the EditorConfig C Core and EditorConfig Python Core.
You need node to use this package.
To install the package locally:
$ npm install editorconfig
To install the package system-wide:
$ npm install -g editorconfig
options is an object with the following defaults:
{
config: '.editorconfig',
version: pkg.version,
root: '/'
};
Search for
.editorconfig starting from the current directory to the root directory.
Example:
const editorconfig = require('editorconfig');
const path = require('path');
const filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'sample.js');
(async () => {
console.log(await editorconfig.parse(filePath));
})();
/*
{
indent_style: 'space',
indent_size: 2,
end_of_line: 'lf',
charset: 'utf-8',
trim_trailing_whitespace: true,
insert_final_newline: true,
tab_width: 2
};
*/
Synchronous version of
editorconfig.parse().
The
parse() function above uses
parseString() under the hood. If you have your file contents
just pass it to
parseString() and it'll return the same results as
parse().
options is an object with the following defaults:
{
config: '.editorconfig',
version: pkg.version,
root: '/'
};
Specify the
.editorconfig.
Example:
const editorconfig = require('editorconfig');
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const configPath = path.join(__dirname, '.editorconfig');
const configs = [
{
name: configPath,
contents: fs.readFileSync(configPath, 'utf8')
}
];
const filePath = path.join(__dirname, '/sample.js');
(async () => {
console.log(await editorconfig.parseFromFiles(filePath, configs))
})();
/*
{
indent_style: 'space',
indent_size: 2,
end_of_line: 'lf',
charset: 'utf-8',
trim_trailing_whitespace: true,
insert_final_newline: true,
tab_width: 2
};
*/
Synchronous version of
editorconfig.parseFromFiles().
$ ./bin/editorconfig
Usage: editorconfig [OPTIONS] FILEPATH1 [FILEPATH2 FILEPATH3 ...]
EditorConfig Node.js Core Version 0.11.4-development
FILEPATH can be a hyphen (-) if you want path(s) to be read from stdin.
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-f <path> Specify conf filename other than ".editorconfig"
-b <version> Specify version (used by devs to test compatibility)
Example:
$ ./bin/editorconfig /home/zoidberg/humans/anatomy.md
charset=utf-8
insert_final_newline=true
end_of_line=lf
tab_width=8
trim_trailing_whitespace=sometimes
To install dependencies for this package run this in the package directory:
$ npm install
Next, run the following commands:
$ npm run build
$ npm run copy
$ npm link ./dist
The global editorconfig will now point to the files in your development repository instead of a globally-installed version from npm. You can now use editorconfig directly to test your changes.
If you ever update from the central repository and there are errors, it might be because you are missing some dependencies. If that happens, just run npm link again to get the latest dependencies.
To test the command line interface:
$ editorconfig <filepath>
CMake must be installed to run the tests.
To run the tests:
$ npm test
To run the tests with increased verbosity (for debugging test failures):
$ npm run-script test-verbose
Editor Config, Eslint, Prettier, these should be the default init for every team based project to prevent encoding issues between operating systems and. Editor Config is the tool which ensures your editor (and anybody else's) inputs characters with the specified encoding, indentation, line ending, line length, final newlines, trailing whitespaces, etc etc etc. You should be using this, and there are no reasons not to be using it.
Let configure your IDE uniformly with your team. For any project in any languages. Some options does not work for some IDE or some languages.
I use this combined with eslint and it's a beautiful and productive new world