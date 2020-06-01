openbase logo
editorconfig

by editorconfig
0.15.3

EditorConfig Core library and command line utility written in JavaScript

2.6M

GitHub Stars

244

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

4.5/52
tristanmarsh
frilox042
fegvilela

Easy to Use: 3
Highly Customizable: 3
Great Documentation: 2
Performant: 2
Bleeding Edge: 1
Responsive Maintainers: 1

Readme

EditorConfig JavaScript Core

Build Status dependencies Status

The EditorConfig JavaScript core will provide the same functionality as the EditorConfig C Core and EditorConfig Python Core.

Installation

You need node to use this package.

To install the package locally:

$ npm install editorconfig

To install the package system-wide:

$ npm install -g editorconfig

Usage

in Node.js:

parse(filePath[, options])

options is an object with the following defaults:

{
  config: '.editorconfig',
  version: pkg.version,
  root: '/'
};

Search for .editorconfig starting from the current directory to the root directory.

Example:

const editorconfig = require('editorconfig');
const path = require('path');

const filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'sample.js');

(async () => {
  console.log(await editorconfig.parse(filePath));
})();
/*
  {
    indent_style: 'space',
    indent_size: 2,
    end_of_line: 'lf',
    charset: 'utf-8',
    trim_trailing_whitespace: true,
    insert_final_newline: true,
    tab_width: 2
  };
*/

parseSync(filePath[, options])

Synchronous version of editorconfig.parse().

parseString(fileContent)

The parse() function above uses parseString() under the hood. If you have your file contents just pass it to parseString() and it'll return the same results as parse().

parseFromFiles(filePath, configs[, options])

options is an object with the following defaults:

{
  config: '.editorconfig',
  version: pkg.version,
  root: '/'
};

Specify the .editorconfig.

Example:

const editorconfig = require('editorconfig');
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');

const configPath = path.join(__dirname, '.editorconfig');
const configs = [
  {
    name: configPath,
    contents: fs.readFileSync(configPath, 'utf8')
  }
];

const filePath = path.join(__dirname, '/sample.js');

(async () => {
  console.log(await editorconfig.parseFromFiles(filePath, configs))
})();
/*
  {
    indent_style: 'space',
    indent_size: 2,
    end_of_line: 'lf',
    charset: 'utf-8',
    trim_trailing_whitespace: true,
    insert_final_newline: true,
    tab_width: 2
  };
*/

parseFromFilesSync(filePath, configs[, options])

Synchronous version of editorconfig.parseFromFiles().

in Command Line

$ ./bin/editorconfig

    Usage: editorconfig [OPTIONS] FILEPATH1 [FILEPATH2 FILEPATH3 ...]

    EditorConfig Node.js Core Version 0.11.4-development

    FILEPATH can be a hyphen (-) if you want path(s) to be read from stdin.

    Options:

        -h, --help     output usage information
        -V, --version  output the version number
        -f <path>      Specify conf filename other than ".editorconfig"
        -b <version>   Specify version (used by devs to test compatibility)

Example:

$ ./bin/editorconfig /home/zoidberg/humans/anatomy.md
charset=utf-8
insert_final_newline=true
end_of_line=lf
tab_width=8
trim_trailing_whitespace=sometimes

Development

To install dependencies for this package run this in the package directory:

$ npm install

Next, run the following commands:

$ npm run build
$ npm run copy
$ npm link ./dist

The global editorconfig will now point to the files in your development repository instead of a globally-installed version from npm. You can now use editorconfig directly to test your changes.

If you ever update from the central repository and there are errors, it might be because you are missing some dependencies. If that happens, just run npm link again to get the latest dependencies.

To test the command line interface:

$ editorconfig <filepath>

Testing

CMake must be installed to run the tests.

To run the tests:

$ npm test

To run the tests with increased verbosity (for debugging test failures):

$ npm run-script test-verbose

Tristan Marsh, Australia, 50 Ratings, 53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Performant

Editor Config, Eslint, Prettier, these should be the default init for every team based project to prevent encoding issues between operating systems and. Editor Config is the tool which ensures your editor (and anybody else's) inputs characters with the specified encoding, indentation, line ending, line length, final newlines, trailing whitespaces, etc etc etc. You should be using this, and there are no reasons not to be using it.

0
Damien Gether, Montreal, 47 Ratings, 43 Reviews
August 21, 2020
Buggy
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Let configure your IDE uniformly with your team. For any project in any languages. Some options does not work for some IDE or some languages.

0
Fernanda Vilela, Brasília, Brazil, 48 Ratings, 23 Reviews
analytics eng | love music
August 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I use this combined with eslint and it's a beautiful and productive new world

0

