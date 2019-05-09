Editor.md : The open source embeddable online markdown editor (component), based on CodeMirror & jQuery & Marked.

Features

README & Examples (English)

Editor.md 是一款开源的、可嵌入的 Markdown 在线编辑器（组件），基于 CodeMirror、jQuery 和 Marked 构建。

主要特性

Download & install

Download:

Github download

NPM install :

npm install editor.md

Bower install :

bower install editor.md

Usages

Create a Markdown editor

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "editor.md/css/editormd.min.css" /> < div id = "editor" > < textarea style = "display:none;" > ### Hello Editor.md ! </ textarea > </ div > < script src = "jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "editor.md/editormd.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > $( function ( ) { var editor = editormd( "editor" , { path : "editor.md/lib/" }); }); </ script >

If you using modular script loader:

Markdown to HTML

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "editormd/css/editormd.preview.css" /> < div id = "test-markdown-view" > < textarea style = "display:none;" > ### Hello world! </ textarea > </ div > < script src = "jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "editormd/editormd.js" > </ script > < script src = "editormd/lib/marked.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "editormd/lib/prettify.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > $( function ( ) { var testView = editormd.markdownToHTML( "test-markdown-view" , { }); }); </ script >

See the full example: http://editor.md.ipandao.com/examples/html-preview-markdown-to-html.html

HTML to Markdown?

Sorry, Editor.md not support HTML to Markdown parsing, Maybe In the future.

Examples

https://pandao.github.io/editor.md/examples/index.html

Options

Editor.md options and default values:

{ mode : "gfm" , name : "" , value : "" , theme : "" , editorTheme : "default" , previewTheme : "" , markdown : "" , appendMarkdown : "" , width : "100%" , height : "100%" , path : "./lib/" , pluginPath : "" , delay : 300 , autoLoadModules : true , watch : true , placeholder : "Enjoy Markdown! coding now..." , gotoLine : true , codeFold : false , autoHeight : false , autoFocus : true , autoCloseTags : true , searchReplace : true , syncScrolling : true , readOnly : false , tabSize : 4 , indentUnit : 4 , lineNumbers : true , lineWrapping : true , autoCloseBrackets : true , showTrailingSpace : true , matchBrackets : true , indentWithTabs : true , styleSelectedText : true , matchWordHighlight : true , styleActiveLine : true , dialogLockScreen : true , dialogShowMask : true , dialogDraggable : true , dialogMaskBgColor : "#fff" , dialogMaskOpacity : 0.1 , fontSize : "13px" , saveHTMLToTextarea : false , disabledKeyMaps : [], onload : function ( ) {}, onresize : function ( ) {}, onchange : function ( ) {}, onwatch : null , onunwatch : null , onpreviewing : function ( ) {}, onpreviewed : function ( ) {}, onfullscreen : function ( ) {}, onfullscreenExit : function ( ) {}, onscroll : function ( ) {}, onpreviewscroll : function ( ) {}, imageUpload : false , imageFormats : [ "jpg" , "jpeg" , "gif" , "png" , "bmp" , "webp" ], imageUploadURL : "" , crossDomainUpload : false , uploadCallbackURL : "" , toc : true , tocm : false , tocTitle : "" , tocDropdown : false , tocContainer : "" , tocStartLevel : 1 , htmlDecode : false , pageBreak : true , atLink : true , emailLink : true , taskList : false , emoji : false , tex : false , flowChart : false , sequenceDiagram : false , previewCodeHighlight : true , toolbar : true , toolbarAutoFixed : true , toolbarIcons : "full" , toolbarTitles : {}, toolbarHandlers : { ucwords : function ( ) { return editormd.toolbarHandlers.ucwords; }, lowercase : function ( ) { return editormd.toolbarHandlers.lowercase; } }, toolbarCustomIcons : { lowercase : "<a href=\"javascript:;\" title=\"Lowercase\" unselectable=\"on\"><i class=\"fa\" name=\"lowercase\" style=\"font-size:24px;margin-top: -10px;\">a</i></a>" , "ucwords" : "<a href=\"javascript:;\" title=\"ucwords\" unselectable=\"on\"><i class=\"fa\" name=\"ucwords\" style=\"font-size:20px;margin-top: -3px;\">Aa</i></a>" }, toolbarIconTexts : {}, lang : { name : "zh-cn" , description : "开源在线Markdown编辑器<br/>Open source online Markdown editor." , tocTitle : "目录" , toolbar : { }, button : { }, dialog : { } } }

Dependents

Changes

Change logs

License

The MIT License.

Copyright (c) 2015-2019 Pandao