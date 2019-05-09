openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
em

editor.md

by pandao
1.5.0 (see all)

The open source embeddable online markdown editor (component).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

698

GitHub Stars

11.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Editor.md

Editor.md : The open source embeddable online markdown editor (component), based on CodeMirror & jQuery & Marked.

Features

README & Examples (English)

Editor.md 是一款开源的、可嵌入的 Markdown 在线编辑器（组件），基于 CodeMirror、jQuery 和 Marked 构建。

editormd-screenshot

主要特性

Download & install

Download:

Github download

NPM install :

npm install editor.md

Bower install :

bower install editor.md

Usages

Create a Markdown editor
<link rel="stylesheet" href="editor.md/css/editormd.min.css" />
<div id="editor">
    <!-- Tips: Editor.md can auto append a `<textarea>` tag -->
    <textarea style="display:none;">### Hello Editor.md !</textarea>
</div>
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="editor.md/editormd.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    $(function() {
        var editor = editormd("editor", {
            // width: "100%",
            // height: "100%",
            // markdown: "xxxx",     // dynamic set Markdown text
            path : "editor.md/lib/"  // Autoload modules mode, codemirror, marked... dependents libs path
        });
    });
</script>

If you using modular script loader:

Markdown to HTML
<link rel="stylesheet" href="editormd/css/editormd.preview.css" />
<div id="test-markdown-view">
    <!-- Server-side output Markdown text -->
    <textarea style="display:none;">### Hello world!</textarea>             
</div>
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="editormd/editormd.js"></script>
<script src="editormd/lib/marked.min.js"></script>
<script src="editormd/lib/prettify.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    $(function() {
        var testView = editormd.markdownToHTML("test-markdown-view", {
            // markdown : "[TOC]\n### Hello world!\n## Heading 2", // Also, you can dynamic set Markdown text
            // htmlDecode : true,  // Enable / disable HTML tag encode.
            // htmlDecode : "style,script,iframe",  // Note: If enabled, you should filter some dangerous HTML tags for website security.
        });
    });
</script>

See the full example: http://editor.md.ipandao.com/examples/html-preview-markdown-to-html.html

HTML to Markdown?

Sorry, Editor.md not support HTML to Markdown parsing, Maybe In the future.

Examples

https://pandao.github.io/editor.md/examples/index.html

Options

Editor.md options and default values:

{
    mode                 : "gfm",          // gfm or markdown
    name                 : "",             // Form element name for post
    value                : "",             // value for CodeMirror, if mode not gfm/markdown
    theme                : "",             // Editor.md self themes, before v1.5.0 is CodeMirror theme, default empty
    editorTheme          : "default",      // Editor area, this is CodeMirror theme at v1.5.0
    previewTheme         : "",             // Preview area theme, default empty
    markdown             : "",             // Markdown source code
    appendMarkdown       : "",             // if in init textarea value not empty, append markdown to textarea
    width                : "100%",
    height               : "100%",
    path                 : "./lib/",       // Dependents module file directory
    pluginPath           : "",             // If this empty, default use settings.path + "../plugins/"
    delay                : 300,            // Delay parse markdown to html, Uint : ms
    autoLoadModules      : true,           // Automatic load dependent module files
    watch                : true,
    placeholder          : "Enjoy Markdown! coding now...",
    gotoLine             : true,           // Enable / disable goto a line
    codeFold             : false,
    autoHeight           : false,
    autoFocus            : true,           // Enable / disable auto focus editor left input area
    autoCloseTags        : true,
    searchReplace        : true,           // Enable / disable (CodeMirror) search and replace function
    syncScrolling        : true,           // options: true | false | "single", default true
    readOnly             : false,          // Enable / disable readonly mode
    tabSize              : 4,
    indentUnit           : 4,
    lineNumbers          : true,           // Display editor line numbers
    lineWrapping         : true,
    autoCloseBrackets    : true,
    showTrailingSpace    : true,
    matchBrackets        : true,
    indentWithTabs       : true,
    styleSelectedText    : true,
    matchWordHighlight   : true,           // options: true, false, "onselected"
    styleActiveLine      : true,           // Highlight the current line
    dialogLockScreen     : true,
    dialogShowMask       : true,
    dialogDraggable      : true,
    dialogMaskBgColor    : "#fff",
    dialogMaskOpacity    : 0.1,
    fontSize             : "13px",
    saveHTMLToTextarea   : false,          // If enable, Editor will create a <textarea name="{editor-id}-html-code"> tag save HTML code for form post to server-side.
    disabledKeyMaps      : [],
    
    onload               : function() {},
    onresize             : function() {},
    onchange             : function() {},
    onwatch              : null,
    onunwatch            : null,
    onpreviewing         : function() {},
    onpreviewed          : function() {},
    onfullscreen         : function() {},
    onfullscreenExit     : function() {},
    onscroll             : function() {},
    onpreviewscroll      : function() {},
    
    imageUpload          : false,          // Enable/disable upload
    imageFormats         : ["jpg", "jpeg", "gif", "png", "bmp", "webp"],
    imageUploadURL       : "",             // Upload url
    crossDomainUpload    : false,          // Enable/disable Cross-domain upload
    uploadCallbackURL    : "",             // Cross-domain upload callback url

    toc                  : true,           // Table of contents
    tocm                 : false,          // Using [TOCM], auto create ToC dropdown menu
    tocTitle             : "",             // for ToC dropdown menu button
    tocDropdown          : false,          // Enable/disable Table Of Contents dropdown menu
    tocContainer         : "",             // Custom Table Of Contents Container Selector
    tocStartLevel        : 1,              // Said from H1 to create ToC
    htmlDecode           : false,          // Open the HTML tag identification 
    pageBreak            : true,           // Enable parse page break [========]
    atLink               : true,           // for @link
    emailLink            : true,           // for email address auto link
    taskList             : false,          // Enable Github Flavored Markdown task lists
    emoji                : false,          // :emoji: , Support Github emoji, Twitter Emoji (Twemoji);
                                           // Support FontAwesome icon emoji :fa-xxx: > Using fontAwesome icon web fonts;
                                           // Support Editor.md logo icon emoji :editormd-logo: :editormd-logo-1x: > 1~8x;
    tex                  : false,          // TeX(LaTeX), based on KaTeX
    flowChart            : false,          // flowChart.js only support IE9+
    sequenceDiagram      : false,          // sequenceDiagram.js only support IE9+
    previewCodeHighlight : true,           // Enable / disable code highlight of editor preview area

    toolbar              : true,           // show or hide toolbar
    toolbarAutoFixed     : true,           // on window scroll auto fixed position
    toolbarIcons         : "full",         // Toolbar icons mode, options: full, simple, mini, See `editormd.toolbarModes` property.
    toolbarTitles        : {},
    toolbarHandlers      : {
        ucwords : function() {
            return editormd.toolbarHandlers.ucwords;
        },
        lowercase : function() {
            return editormd.toolbarHandlers.lowercase;
        }
    },
    toolbarCustomIcons   : {               // using html tag create toolbar icon, unused default <a> tag.
        lowercase        : "<a href=\"javascript:;\" title=\"Lowercase\" unselectable=\"on\"><i class=\"fa\" name=\"lowercase\" style=\"font-size:24px;margin-top: -10px;\">a</i></a>",
        "ucwords"        : "<a href=\"javascript:;\" title=\"ucwords\" unselectable=\"on\"><i class=\"fa\" name=\"ucwords\" style=\"font-size:20px;margin-top: -3px;\">Aa</i></a>"
    },
    toolbarIconTexts     : {},
    
    lang : {  // Language data, you can custom your language.
        name        : "zh-cn",
        description : "开源在线Markdown编辑器<br/>Open source online Markdown editor.",
        tocTitle    : "目录",
        toolbar     : {
            //...
        },
        button: {
            //...
        },
        dialog : {
            //...
        }
        //...
    }
}

Dependents

Changes

Change logs

License

The MIT License.

Copyright (c) 2015-2019 Pandao

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
February 15, 2021
Fernanda VilelaBrasília, Brazil48 Ratings23 Reviews
analytics eng | love music
September 23, 2020
Ekaterina VujasinovićCroatia25 Ratings0 Reviews
September 11, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial