Quill editor component for Vue.

基于 Quill、适用于 Vue 的富文本编辑器，支持服务端渲染和单页应用。

Example

Install

NPM

npm install vue-quill-editor --save yarn add vue-quill-editor

CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/quill.core.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/quill.snow.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/quill.bubble.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/quill.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/dist/vue-quill-editor.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use( window .VueQuillEditor) </ script >

Mount

Mount with global

import Vue from 'vue' import VueQuillEditor from 'vue-quill-editor' import 'quill/dist/quill.core.css' import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css' import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css' Vue.use(VueQuillEditor, )

Mount with local component

import 'quill/dist/quill.core.css' import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css' import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css' import { quillEditor } from 'vue-quill-editor' export default { components : { quillEditor } }

Mount with SSR

View Nuxt.js example code.

Register Quill module

import Quill from 'quill' import yourQuillModule from '../yourModulePath/yourQuillModule.js' Quill.register( 'modules/yourQuillModule' , yourQuillModule)

Component

<template> <!-- Two-way Data-Binding --> <quill-editor ref="myQuillEditor" v-model="content" :options="editorOption" @blur="onEditorBlur($event)" @focus="onEditorFocus($event)" @ready="onEditorReady($event)" /> <!-- Or manually control the data synchronization --> <quill-editor :content="content" :options="editorOption" @change="onEditorChange($event)" /> </template> <script> // You can also register Quill modules in the component import Quill from 'quill' import someModule from '../yourModulePath/someQuillModule.js' Quill.register('modules/someModule', someModule) export default { data () { return { content: '<h2>I am Example</h2>', editorOption: { // Some Quill options... } } }, methods: { onEditorBlur(quill) { console.log('editor blur!', quill) }, onEditorFocus(quill) { console.log('editor focus!', quill) }, onEditorReady(quill) { console.log('editor ready!', quill) }, onEditorChange({ quill, html, text }) { console.log('editor change!', quill, html, text) this.content = html } }, computed: { editor() { return this.$refs.myQuillEditor.quill } }, mounted() { console.log('this is current quill instance object', this.editor) } } </script>

