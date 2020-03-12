Quill editor component for Vue.
基于 Quill、适用于 Vue 的富文本编辑器，支持服务端渲染和单页应用。
NPM
npm install vue-quill-editor --save
# or
yarn add vue-quill-editor
CDN
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/quill.core.css"/>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/quill.snow.css"/>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/quill.bubble.css"/>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/quill.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/dist/vue-quill-editor.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
Vue.use(window.VueQuillEditor)
</script>
Mount with global
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueQuillEditor from 'vue-quill-editor'
import 'quill/dist/quill.core.css' // import styles
import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css' // for snow theme
import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css' // for bubble theme
Vue.use(VueQuillEditor, /* { default global options } */)
Mount with local component
import 'quill/dist/quill.core.css'
import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css'
import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css'
import { quillEditor } from 'vue-quill-editor'
export default {
components: {
quillEditor
}
}
Mount with SSR
View Nuxt.js example code.
import Quill from 'quill'
import yourQuillModule from '../yourModulePath/yourQuillModule.js'
Quill.register('modules/yourQuillModule', yourQuillModule)
// Vue app...
<template>
<!-- Two-way Data-Binding -->
<quill-editor
ref="myQuillEditor"
v-model="content"
:options="editorOption"
@blur="onEditorBlur($event)"
@focus="onEditorFocus($event)"
@ready="onEditorReady($event)"
/>
<!-- Or manually control the data synchronization -->
<quill-editor
:content="content"
:options="editorOption"
@change="onEditorChange($event)"
/>
</template>
<script>
// You can also register Quill modules in the component
import Quill from 'quill'
import someModule from '../yourModulePath/someQuillModule.js'
Quill.register('modules/someModule', someModule)
export default {
data () {
return {
content: '<h2>I am Example</h2>',
editorOption: {
// Some Quill options...
}
}
},
methods: {
onEditorBlur(quill) {
console.log('editor blur!', quill)
},
onEditorFocus(quill) {
console.log('editor focus!', quill)
},
onEditorReady(quill) {
console.log('editor ready!', quill)
},
onEditorChange({ quill, html, text }) {
console.log('editor change!', quill, html, text)
this.content = html
}
},
computed: {
editor() {
return this.$refs.myQuillEditor.quill
}
},
mounted() {
console.log('this is current quill instance object', this.editor)
}
}
</script>