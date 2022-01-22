Editly is a tool and framework for declarative NLE (non-linear video editing) using Node.js and ffmpeg. Editly allows you to easily and programmatically create a video from a set of clips, images, audio and titles, with smooth transitions and music overlaid.
Editly has a simple CLI for quickly assembling a video from a set of clips or images, or you can use its more flexible JavaScript API.
Inspired by ffmpeg-concat, editly is much faster and doesn't require much storage because it uses streaming editing. Editly aims to be very extensible and feature rich with a pluggable interface for adding new dynamic content.
This GIF / YouTube was created with this command: "editly commonFeatures.json5". See more examples here.
cutFrom/
cutTo segment length with each clip's
duration
Video must be 1337x1000 30fps)
See examples
ffmpeg (and
ffprobe) installed and available in
PATH
npm i -g editly
Run
editly --help for usage
Create a simple randomized video edit from videos, images and text with an audio track:
editly \
title:'My video' \
clip1.mov \
clip2.mov \
title:'My slideshow' \
img1.jpg \
img2.jpg \
title:'THE END' \
--fast \
--audio-file-path /path/to/music.mp3
Or create an MP4 (or GIF) from a JSON or JSON5 edit spec (JSON5 is just a more user friendly JSON format):
editly my-spec.json5 --fast --keep-source-audio --out output.gif
For examples of how to make a JSON edit spec, see below or examples.
Without
--fast, it will default to using the width, height and frame rate from the first input video. All other clips will be converted to these dimensions. You can of course override any or all of these parameters.
--audio-file-path at the video file. Be sure to respect their license!
const editly = require('editly');
// See editSpec documentation
await editly(editSpec)
.catch(console.error);
Edit specs are JavaScript / JSON objects describing the whole edit operation with the following structure:
{
outPath,
width,
height,
fps,
allowRemoteRequests: false,
defaults: {
duration: 4,
transition: {
duration: 0.5,
name: 'random',
audioOutCurve: 'tri',
audioInCurve: 'tri',
},
layer: {
fontPath,
// ...more layer defaults
},
layerType: {
'fill-color': {
color: '#ff6666',
}
// ...more per-layer-type defaults
},
},
clips: [
{
transition,
duration,
layers: [
{
type,
// ...more layer-specific options
}
// ...more layers
],
}
// ...more clips
],
audioFilePath,
loopAudio: false,
keepSourceAudio: false,
clipsAudioVolume: 1,
outputVolume: 1,
audio: [
{
path,
mixVolume: 1,
cutFrom: 0,
cutTo,
start: 0,
},
// ...more audio tracks
],
audioNorm: {
enable: false,
gaussSize: 5,
maxGain: 30,
}
// Testing options:
enableFfmpegLog: false,
verbose: false,
fast: false,
}
|Parameter
|CLI equivalent
|Description
|Default
outPath
--out
|Output path (mp4, mkv), can also be a
.gif
width
--width
|Width which all media will be converted to
640
height
--height
|Height which all media will be converted to
|auto based on
width and aspect ratio of first video
fps
--fps
|FPS which all videos will be converted to
|First video FPS or
25
customOutputArgs
|Specify custom output codec/format arguments for ffmpeg (See example)
|auto (h264)
allowRemoteRequests
--allow-remote-requests
|Allow remote URLs as paths
false
fast
--fast,
-f
|Fast mode (low resolution and FPS, useful for getting a quick preview ⏩)
false
defaults.layer.fontPath
--font-path
|Set default font to a .ttf
|System font
defaults.layer.*
|Set any layer parameter that all layers will inherit
defaults.duration
--clip-duration
|Set default clip duration for clips that don't have an own duration
4
|sec
defaults.transition
|An object
{ name, duration } describing the default transition. Set to null to disable transitions
defaults.transition.duration
--transition-duration
|Default transition duration
0.5
|sec
defaults.transition.name
--transition-name
|Default transition type. See Transition types
random
defaults.transition.audioOutCurve
|Default fade out curve in audio cross fades
tri
defaults.transition.audioInCurve
|Default fade in curve in audio cross fades
tri
clips[]
|List of clip objects that will be played in sequence. Each clip can have one or more layers.
clips[].duration
|Clip duration. See
defaults.duration. If unset, the clip duration will be that of the first video layer.
defaults.duration
clips[].transition
|Specify transition at the end of this clip. See
defaults.transition
defaults.transition
clips[].layers[]
|List of layers within the current clip that will be overlaid in their natural order (final layer on top)
clips[].layers[].type
|Layer type, see below
clips[].layers[].start
|What time into the clip should this layer start
|sec
clips[].layers[].stop
|What time into the clip should this layer stop
|sec
audioTracks[]
|List of arbitrary audio tracks. See audio tracks.
[]
audioFilePath
--audio-file-path
|Set an audio track for the whole video. See also audio tracks
loopAudio
--loop-audio
|Loop the audio track if it is shorter than video?
false
keepSourceAudio
--keep-source-audio
|Keep source audio from
clips?
false
clipsAudioVolume
|Volume of audio from
clips relative to
audioTracks. See audio tracks.
1
outputVolume
--output-volume
|Adjust output volume (final stage). See example
1
|e.g.
0.5 or
10dB
audioNorm.enable
|Enable audio normalization? See audio normalization.
false
audioNorm.gaussSize
|Audio normalization gauss size. See audio normalization.
5
audioNorm.maxGain
|Audio normalization max gain. See audio normalization.
30
transition.name can be any of gl-transitions, or any of the following:
directional-left,
directional-right,
directional-up,
directional-down,
random or
dummy.
See examples and commonFeatures.json5
For video layers, if parent
clip.duration is specified, the video will be slowed/sped-up to match
clip.duration. If
cutFrom/
cutTo is set, the resulting segment (
cutTo-
cutFrom) will be slowed/sped-up to fit
clip.duration. If the layer has audio, it will be kept (and mixed with other audio layers if present.)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
path
|Path to video file
resizeMode
|See Resize modes
cutFrom
|Time value to cut from
0
|sec
cutTo
|Time value to cut to
|end of video
|sec
width
|Width relative to screen width
1
0 to
1
height
|Height relative to screen height
1
0 to
1
left
|X-position relative to screen width
0
0 to
1
top
|Y-position relative to screen height
0
0 to
1
originX
|X anchor
left
left or
right
originY
|Y anchor
top
top or
bottom
mixVolume
|Relative volume when mixing this video's audio track with others
1
Audio layers will be mixed together. If
cutFrom/
cutTo is set, the resulting segment (
cutTo-
cutFrom) will be slowed/sped-up to fit
clip.duration. The slow down/speed-up operation is limited to values between
0.5x and
100x.
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
path
|Path to audio file
cutFrom
|Time value to cut from
0
|sec
cutTo
|Time value to cut to
clip.duration
|sec
mixVolume
|Relative volume when mixing this audio track with others
1
This is a special case of
audioTracks that makes it easier to start the audio relative to
clips start times without having to calculate global start times.
detached-audio has the exact same properties as audioTracks, except
start time is relative to the clip's start.
Example of detached audio tracks
Full screen image
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
path
|Path to image file
resizeMode
|See Resize modes
See also See Ken Burns parameters.
Image overlay with a custom position and size on the screen. NOTE: If you want to use animated GIFs use
video instead.
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
path
|Path to image file
position
|See Position parameter
width
|Width (from 0 to 1) where 1 is screen width
height
|Height (from 0 to 1) where 1 is screen height
See also Ken Burns parameters.
fontPath - See
defaults.layer.fontPath
text - Title text to show, keep it short
textColor - default
#ffffff
position - See Position parameter
See also Ken Burns parameters
fontPath - See
defaults.layer.fontPath
text - Subtitle text to show
textColor - default
#ffffff
Title with background
text - See type
title
textColor - See type
title
background -
{ type, ... } - See type
radial-gradient,
linear-gradient or
fill-color
fontPath - See type
title
fontPath - See
defaults.layer.fontPath
text
textColor - default
#ffffff
backgroundColor - default
#d02a42
position - See Position parameter
fontPath - See
defaults.layer.fontPath
text
fontSize
charSpacing
color
position - See Position parameter
color - Color to fill background, default: randomize
colors - Array of two colors, default: randomize
colors - Array of two colors, default: randomize
🌈🌈🌈
See customCanvas.js
func - Custom JavaScript function
See customFabric.js
func - Custom JavaScript function
Loads a GLSL shader. See gl.json5 and rainbow-colors.frag
fragmentPath
vertexPath (optional)
audioTracks property can optionally contain a list of objects which specify audio tracks that can be started at arbitrary times in the final video. These tracks will be mixed together (
mixVolume specifying a relative number for how loud each track is compared to the other tracks). Because audio from
clips will be mixed separately from
audioTracks,
clipsAudioVolume specifies the volume of the combined audio from
clips relative to the volume of each of the audio tracks from
audioTracks.
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
audioTracks[].path
|File path for this track
audioTracks[].mixVolume
|Relative volume for this track
1
audioTracks[].cutFrom
|Time value to cut source file from
0
|sec
audioTracks[].cutTo
|Time value to cut source file to
|sec
audioTracks[].start
|How many seconds into video to start this audio track
0
|sec
The difference between
audioTracks and Layer type 'audio' is that
audioTracks will continue to play across multiple
clips and can start and stop whenever needed.
See
audioTracks example
See also Layer type 'detached-audio'.
You can enable audio normalization of the final output audio. This is useful if you want to achieve Audio Ducking (e.g. automatically lower volume of all other tracks when voice-over speaks).
audioNorm parameters are documented here.
resizeMode - How to fit image to screen. Can be one of:
contain - All the video will be contained within the frame and letterboxed
contain-blur - Like
contain, but with a blurred copy as the letterbox
cover - Video be cropped to cover the whole screen (aspect ratio preserved)
stretch - Video will be stretched to cover the whole screen (aspect ratio ignored).
Default
contain-blur.
See:
Certain layers support the position parameter
position can be one of either:
top,
bottom
center,
top-left,
top-right,
center-left,
center-right,
bottom-left,
bottom-right
{ x, y, originX = 'left', originY = 'top' }, where
{ x: 0, y: 0 } is the upper left corner of the screen, and
{ x: 1, y: 1 } is the lower right corner,
x is relative to video width,
y to video height.
originX and
originY are optional, and specify the position's origin (anchor position) of the object.
See position.json5
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
zoomDirection
|Zoom direction for Ken Burns effect:
in,
out or
null to disable
zoomAmount
|Zoom amount for Ken Burns effect
0.1
This should help you use editly as a containerized CLI, without worrying about getting all the right versions of dependencies on your system.
docker-compose up
docker-compose run editly bash -c "cd examples && editly audio1.json5 --out /outputs/audio1.mp4"
docker cp editly:/outputs/audio1.mp4 .
Error: The specified module could not be found., try:
npm un -g editly && npm i -g --build-from-source editly (see #15)
/bin/sh: pkg-config: command not found, try to use newest Node.js LTS version
