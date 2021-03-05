A web component for editing a collection of records
<!-- Load `editable-table` directly from Pika's CDN -->
<script type="module" src="https://cdn.pika.dev/editable-table"></script>
<!-- put a normal <table> tag inside <editable-table> tags.
The last <tr> in <tbody> becomes the template for new rows -->
<editable-table>
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Name</th>
<th>E-Mail</th>
<th colspan="99">Birthday</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
<input name="name" placeholder="Joe Doe" autocomplete="off" />
</td>
<td>
<input
name="email"
placeholder="joe@example.com"
type="email"
autocomplete="off"
/>
</td>
<td>
<input
name="birthday"
placeholder="10/20/2000"
type="date"
required="required"
autocomplete="off"
/>
</td>
<td>
<span data-remove>×</span>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</editable-table>
You can get or add records using the JS API:
const editableTable = document.querySelector("editable-table");
// get records out of table
const records = editableTable.get();
// add a new record to the end of the table
editableTable.add({ name: "Joe", email: "joe@example.com" });
// add a new record after the 2nd
editableTable.add({ name: "Joe", email: "joe@example.com" }, { at: 2 });
// add multiple records at once
editableTable.add(records);
// update 1st row
editableTable.update({ email: "new.joe@example.com" }, { at: 0 });
// remove 3rd row
editableTable.remove({ at: 2 });
Or listen to events
editableTable.addEventListener("record:add", ({ record, index }) {});
editableTable.addEventListener("record:update", ({ record, index }) {});
editableTable.addEventListener("record:remove", ({ record, index }) {});
editableTable.addEventListener("record:change", ({ changeType, record, index }) {});
git clone git@github.com:gr2m/editable-table.git
cd editable-table
npm install
npm start