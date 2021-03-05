Editable Table

A web component for editing a collection of records

Usage

< script type = "module" src = "https://cdn.pika.dev/editable-table" > </ script > < editable-table > < table > < thead > < tr > < th > Name </ th > < th > E-Mail </ th > < th colspan = "99" > Birthday </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > < tr > < td > < input name = "name" placeholder = "Joe Doe" autocomplete = "off" /> </ td > < td > < input name = "email" placeholder = "joe@example.com" type = "email" autocomplete = "off" /> </ td > < td > < input name = "birthday" placeholder = "10/20/2000" type = "date" required = "required" autocomplete = "off" /> </ td > < td > < span data-remove > × </ span > </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ editable-table >

You can get or add records using the JS API:

const editableTable = document .querySelector( "editable-table" ); const records = editableTable.get(); editableTable.add({ name : "Joe" , email : "joe@example.com" }); editableTable.add({ name : "Joe" , email : "joe@example.com" }, { at : 2 }); editableTable.add(records); editableTable.update({ email : "new.joe@example.com" }, { at : 0 }); editableTable.remove({ at : 2 });

Or listen to events

editableTable.addEventListener( "record:add" , ({ record, index }) {}); editableTable.addEventListener( "record:update" , ({ record, index }) {}); editableTable.addEventListener( "record:remove" , ({ record, index }) {}); editableTable.addEventListener( "record:change" , ({ changeType, record, index }) {});

Local Setup

git clone git@github.com:gr2m/editable-table.git cd editable-table npm install npm start

LICENSE

MIT