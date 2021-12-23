Edit a json file with ease.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save edit-json-file yarn add edit-json-file

📋 Example

const editJsonFile = require ( "edit-json-file" ); let file = editJsonFile( ` ${__dirname} /foo.json` ); file.set( "planet" , "Earth" ); file.set( "city\\.name" , "anytown" ); file.set( "name.first" , "Johnny" ); file.set( "name.last" , "B." ); file.set( "is_student" , false ); file.append( "classes" , "fysics" ); file.append( "classes" , { class : "Computer Science" , where : "KULeuven" }); console .log(file.get()); file.pop( "classes" ) file.save(); file = editJsonFile( ` ${__dirname} /foo.json` , { autosave : true }); console .log(file.get( "name.first" )); file.set( "a.new.field.as.object" , { hello : "world" }); console .log(file.toObject());

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Params

String path : The path to the JSON file.

: The path to the JSON file. Object options : An object containing the following fields:

: An object containing the following fields: stringify_width (Number): The JSON stringify indent width (default: 2 ).

(Number): The JSON stringify indent width (default: ). stringify_fn (Function): A function used by JSON.stringify .

(Function): A function used by . stringify_eol (Boolean): Wheter to add the new line at the end of the file or not (default: false )

(Boolean): Wheter to add the new line at the end of the file or not (default: ) ignore_dots (Boolean): Wheter to use the path including dots or have an object structure (default: false )

(Boolean): Wheter to use the path including dots or have an object structure (default: ) autosave (Boolean): Save the file when setting some data in it.

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

Set a value in a specific path.

Params

String path : The object path.

: The object path. Anything value : The value.

: The value. Object options : The options for set-value (applied only when {ignore_dots} file option is false)

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

Get a value in a specific path.

Params

String path :

Return

Value The object path value.

Remove a path from a JSON object.

Params

String path : The object path.

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

Appends a value/object to a specific path. If the path is empty it wil create a list.

Params

String path : The object path.

: The object path. Anything value : The value.

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

Pop an array from a specific path.

Params

String path : The object path.

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

Read the JSON file.

Params

Function cb : An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.

Return

Object The object parsed as object or an empty object by default.

write Write the JSON file.

Params

String The : file content.

: file content. Function cb : An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

Empty the JSON file content.

Params

Function cb : The callback function.

Save the file back to disk.

Params

Function cb : An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

Return

Object The data object.

Edit a json file.

Params

String path : The path to the JSON file.

: The path to the JSON file. Object options : An object containing the following fields:

Return

JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău