Edit a json file with ease.
# Using npm
npm install --save edit-json-file
# Using yarn
yarn add edit-json-file
const editJsonFile = require("edit-json-file");
// If the file doesn't exist, the content will be an empty object by default.
let file = editJsonFile(`${__dirname}/foo.json`);
// Set a couple of fields
file.set("planet", "Earth");
file.set("city\\.name", "anytown");
file.set("name.first", "Johnny");
file.set("name.last", "B.");
file.set("is_student", false);
//Create or append to an array
file.append("classes", "fysics");
//You can even append objects
file.append("classes", { class: "Computer Science", where: "KULeuven" });
// Output the content
console.log(file.get());
// { planet: 'Earth',
// city.name: 'anytown',
// name: { first: 'Johnny', last: 'B.' },
// is_student: false,
// classes: [
// 'fysics',
// {
// 'class': 'Computer Science',
// 'where': 'KULeuven'
// }
// ]
// }
//if you want to remove the last element from an array use pop
file.pop("classes")
// Save the data to the disk
file.save();
// Reload it from the disk
file = editJsonFile(`${__dirname}/foo.json`, {
autosave: true
});
// Get one field
console.log(file.get("name.first"));
// => Johnny
// This will save it to disk
file.set("a.new.field.as.object", {
hello: "world"
});
// Output the whole thing
console.log(file.toObject());
// { planet: 'Earth',
// name: { first: 'Johnny', last: 'B.' },
// is_student: false,
// a: { new: { field: [Object] } } }
There are few ways to get help:
JsonEditor(path, options)
path: The path to the JSON file.
options: An object containing the following fields:
stringify_width (Number): The JSON stringify indent width (default:
2).
stringify_fn (Function): A function used by
JSON.stringify.
stringify_eol (Boolean): Wheter to add the new line at the end of the file or not (default:
false)
ignore_dots (Boolean): Wheter to use the path including dots or have an object structure (default:
false)
autosave (Boolean): Save the file when setting some data in it.
JsonEditor instance.
set(path, value, options)
Set a value in a specific path.
path: The object path.
value: The value.
options: The options for set-value (applied only when {ignore_dots} file option is false)
JsonEditor instance.
get(path)
Get a value in a specific path.
path:
unset(path)
Remove a path from a JSON object.
path: The object path.
JsonEditor instance.
append(path, value)
Appends a value/object to a specific path. If the path is empty it wil create a list.
path: The object path.
value: The value.
JsonEditor instance.
pop(path)
Pop an array from a specific path.
path: The object path.
JsonEditor instance.
read(cb)
Read the JSON file.
cb: An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.
read(The, cb)
write Write the JSON file.
The: file content.
cb: An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.
JsonEditor instance.
empty(cb)
Empty the JSON file content.
cb: The callback function.
save(cb)
Save the file back to disk.
cb: An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.
JsonEditor instance.
toObject()
editJsonFile(path, options)
Edit a json file.
path: The path to the JSON file.
options: An object containing the following fields:
JsonEditor instance.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
