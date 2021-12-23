openbase logo
edit-json-file

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
1.6.2 (see all)

Edit a json file with ease.

26.8K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

edit-json-file

Edit a json file with ease.

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save edit-json-file

# Using yarn
yarn add edit-json-file

📋 Example

const editJsonFile = require("edit-json-file");

// If the file doesn't exist, the content will be an empty object by default.
let file = editJsonFile(`${__dirname}/foo.json`);

// Set a couple of fields
file.set("planet", "Earth");
file.set("city\\.name", "anytown");
file.set("name.first", "Johnny");
file.set("name.last", "B.");
file.set("is_student", false);
//Create or append to an array
file.append("classes", "fysics");
//You can even append objects
file.append("classes", { class: "Computer Science", where: "KULeuven" });


// Output the content
console.log(file.get());
// { planet: 'Earth',
//   city.name: 'anytown',
//   name: { first: 'Johnny', last: 'B.' },
//   is_student: false,
//   classes: [
//     'fysics',
//     {
//       'class': 'Computer Science',
//       'where': 'KULeuven'
//     }
//   ]
// }

//if you want to remove the last element from an array use pop
file.pop("classes")

// Save the data to the disk
file.save();

// Reload it from the disk
file = editJsonFile(`${__dirname}/foo.json`, {
    autosave: true
});

// Get one field
console.log(file.get("name.first"));
// => Johnny

// This will save it to disk
file.set("a.new.field.as.object", {
    hello: "world"
});

// Output the whole thing
console.log(file.toObject());
// { planet: 'Earth',
//   name: { first: 'Johnny', last: 'B.' },
//   is_student: false,
//   a: { new: { field: [Object] } } }

📝 Documentation

JsonEditor(path, options)

Params

  • String path: The path to the JSON file.
  • Object options: An object containing the following fields:
  • stringify_width (Number): The JSON stringify indent width (default: 2).
  • stringify_fn (Function): A function used by JSON.stringify.
  • stringify_eol (Boolean): Wheter to add the new line at the end of the file or not (default: false)
  • ignore_dots (Boolean): Wheter to use the path including dots or have an object structure (default: false)
  • autosave (Boolean): Save the file when setting some data in it.

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

set(path, value, options)

Set a value in a specific path.

Params

  • String path: The object path.
  • Anything value: The value.
  • Object options: The options for set-value (applied only when {ignore_dots} file option is false)

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

get(path)

Get a value in a specific path.

Params

  • String path:

Return

  • Value The object path value.

unset(path)

Remove a path from a JSON object.

Params

  • String path: The object path.

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

append(path, value)

Appends a value/object to a specific path. If the path is empty it wil create a list.

Params

  • String path: The object path.
  • Anything value: The value.

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

pop(path)

Pop an array from a specific path.

Params

  • String path: The object path.

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

read(cb)

Read the JSON file.

Params

  • Function cb: An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.

Return

  • Object The object parsed as object or an empty object by default.

read(The, cb)

write Write the JSON file.

Params

  • String The: file content.
  • Function cb: An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

empty(cb)

Empty the JSON file content.

Params

  • Function cb: The callback function.

save(cb)

Save the file back to disk.

Params

  • Function cb: An optional callback function which will turn the function into an asynchronous one.

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

toObject()

Return

  • Object The data object.

editJsonFile(path, options)

Edit a json file.

Params

  • String path: The path to the JSON file.
  • Object options: An object containing the following fields:

Return

  • JsonEditor The JsonEditor instance.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

